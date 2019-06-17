Adam Rippon appears in Taylor Swift music video

Adam Rippon is the latest Olympic figure skater to hang with Taylor Swift, appearing in her music video for “You Need to Calm Down” that premiered Monday.
Rippon serves snow cones for four seconds at the 1:46 mark of the video for a song where Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters. The retired Olympic team event bronze medalist was not the only celebrity cameo.
Also shown: Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry and the cast of “Queer Eye.”
The video finishes with the words: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”
Earlier this month Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.
In 2014, Swift befriended Olympic bronze medalist Gracie Gold after the Sochi Games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
