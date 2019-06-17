TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Olympic marathon silver medalist banned 4 years

By OlympicTalkJun 17, 2019, 7:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Eunice Kirwa, the Olympic marathon silver medalist, has been banned four years for using EPO.

Kirwa, a 35-year-old from Bahrain (born in Kenya), finished second at the Rio Games behind Kenyan Jemima Sumgong, who is banned until 2027 for using EPO and then lying about it. Sumgong and Kirwa keep their Olympic medals because their doping violations came after the Games.

Kirwa, who was provisionally suspended in May, is now banned until May 2023.

Ethiopian Mare Dibaba finished third in Rio. Shalane FlanaganDes Linden and Amy Cragg were sixth, seventh and ninth, the first time the U.S. put three women in the top nine at an Olympics.

“After we crossed the finish line, Amy, Shalane and I sat around and chatted about the race,” Linden said in 2017, according to LetsRun.com. “I said it, like, ‘Within one year, we’ll all have bumped up two spots.'”

Kirwa, also the 2015 World Championships bronze medalist, last competed at the 2017 Worlds, where she placed sixth in the marathon.

Her brother, Felix Kirwa, was recently banned ninth months for a doping violation.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Noah Lyles outduels Christian Coleman in Shanghai

Nick Nurse looks to end Canada’s Olympic basketball drought

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 17, 2019, 8:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nick Nurse, who just coached the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title, will now try to lead Canada to its first Olympic men’s basketball berth since 2000.

Nurse said Sunday that “it’s just about done” that he will be named Canada’s head coach ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China in September.

The top two teams from North and South America at the World Cup will qualify for the Tokyo Games (there is also a last-chance qualifying event next year).

The U.S. is the overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup and grab one of those spots. Canada has the talent to join the Americans, but it hasn’t gotten the job done in recent Olympic qualifying.

Four years ago, Canada lost winner-goes-to-Rio games to Venezuela and France.

Canada could easily field a starting five of NBA players, led by 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and former Duke star R.J. Barrett, a projected top-10 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Nurse, 51, was an assistant coach for Great Britain at the 2012 London Games.

MORE: How U.S. Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

33 Russians face new doping allegations

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 17, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian anti-doping agency says it plans to file doping cases against 33 athletes from a range of sports for using banned treatments from a doctor.

The agency, known as RUSADA, says the suspects who used the unspecified “banned method” include 19 track and field competitors — two of them athletes with disabilities — as well as five cyclists, a boxer and a gymnast.

All of them are from a sports academy in Chuvashia in central Russia, a region known for its track and field squads.

RUSADA says it reported a sports doctor to law enforcement under a Russian law against inducing athletes to dope. However, RUSADA says the case was closed after authorities ruled her conduct wasn’t a crime because she hadn’t been officially informed the treatment was banned.

MORE: Russia’s top track and field athlete slams ‘never-ending disgrace’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!