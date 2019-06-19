Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje, world ice dance medalists, step away from competition

Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, three-time world ice dance medalists, are stepping away from competition indefinitely.
The couple will “evaluate their future plans and will provide an update on their career later this season,” according to Skate Canada.
Weaver, 30, and Poje, 32, placed seventh at the 2014 Olympics and 2018 Olympics. They also earned world championships medals in 2014 (silver), 2015 (bronze) and 2018 (bronze) as well as back-to-back Grand Prix Final titles in 2014 and 2015.
They have competed on the top senior international level since 2007 but have largely been in the shadow of fellow Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the 2010 and 2018 Olympic champions who are also on an indefinite break from competition (possibly never to compete again).
Weaver and Poje placed fifth at worlds this past spring after skipping last fall’s Grand Prix season.
The world’s top ice dance couples are French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (four-time world champions), Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov and Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.
