Kohei Uchimura set to miss world championships for first time

Kohei Uchimura, regarded by many as the greatest gymnast in history, is in line to miss the world championships for the first time since 2007 as he continues to be sidelined by injury.
“Yes, so far no chance to the worlds for him,” Japan’s gymnastics association said by email when asked if Uchimura will miss October’s worlds after withdrawing from this weekend’s national-level meet.
Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world all-around champion, is out of this weekend’s meet with a shoulder injury, according to Japanese media.
The 30-year-old said in April that he was in pain from the neck down after left and right ankle ligament damage limited his participation at worlds in 2017 and 2018.
“My body doesn’t move the way I’d hoped it would at this point,” Uchimura said in April, according to an Olympic Channel translation of a Sankei Sports report. “It’s not only the shoulders, but everything from the neck down is painful.”
Uchimura said going into the Rio Games that he planned to scale back his training and perhaps not compete in the all-around at the Tokyo Olympics, which would be his fourth and likely final Games. He will be older than any Japanese Olympic gymnast since 1968.
USA Gymnastics is overhauling its Safe Sport policy in hopes of providing better protection for athletes and clearer guidelines for coaches, parents, trainers and club owners on what constitutes abuse.
The organization released the new policy on Wednesday after consulting with a wide spectrum of people inside and outside the sport. The group included child welfare advocates and survivors of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.
USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung called the update the foundation of the embattled organization’s efforts to foster a safe environment. In addition to detailing where athletes and adults can report abusive behavior, the new guidelines outline 10 preventative policies that set personal and professional boundaries between coaches and trainers and athletes.
USA Gymnastics also said it is beefing up staffing at its Safe Sport center to help it deal with the volume of abuse claims.
Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, three-time world ice dance medalists, are stepping away from competition indefinitely.
The couple will “evaluate their future plans and will provide an update on their career later this season,” according to Skate Canada.
Weaver, 30, and Poje, 32, placed seventh at the 2014 Olympics and 2018 Olympics. They also earned world championships medals in 2014 (silver), 2015 (bronze) and 2018 (bronze) as well as back-to-back Grand Prix Final titles in 2014 and 2015.
They have competed on the top senior international level since 2007 but have largely been in the shadow of fellow Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the 2010 and 2018 Olympic champions who are also on an indefinite break from competition (possibly never to compete again).
Weaver and Poje placed fifth at worlds this past spring after skipping last fall’s Grand Prix season.
The world’s top ice dance couples are French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (four-time world champions), Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov and Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.
