Andre De Grasse
Getty Images

Andre De Grasse beats Christian Coleman; Shaunae Miller-Uibo runs fastest 300m ever

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
Andre De Grasse beat Christian Coleman in Coleman’s first 200m in two years at a lower-level meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Thursday.

De Grasse, the Olympic silver medalist, won in 19.91 seconds, overtaking Coleman in the final straight on a wet track.

Coleman, the world’s fastest man in the 100m in 2019, clocked 19.97.

Coleman is expected to go up against the world’s fastest 200m runner in this Olympic cycle, rival Noah Lyles, at the USATF Outdoor Championships next month. The top three at nationals are in line to make the team for the fall world championships in Doha. Coleman will race the 100m at nationals before the 200m, while Lyles is expected to race solely the 200m.

An hour before Thursday’s 200m, De Grasse ran his fastest wind-legal 100m in two years, taking second to U.S. Olympian Mike Rodgers, 10.04 to 10.05.

Also Thursday, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran the fastest women’s 300m in history, a 34.41. The previous record, held by 2004 Olympic 400m silver medalist Ana Guevara of Mexico, was 35.30 in the rarely contested event.

The track and field season continues with the next Diamond League stop, the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, Calif., on June 30, live on NBC.

MORE: Caster Semenya allowed to race 800m at Pre Classic

Tom Dumoulin, 2018 Tour de France runner-up, to miss this year’s race

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Tom Dumoulin, the 2018 Tour de France runner-up, will miss next month’s stage race following setbacks in recovering from a knee injury.

The Dutchman underwent minor knee surgery on Sunday after crashing out of the Giro d’Italia in May and withdrawing during the Critérium du Dauphiné on Saturday.

“The last month has been extremely difficult overall, and with the setbacks in the knee recovery,” Dumoulin said in a statement through Team Sunweb. “After what happened at the Giro I really wanted to go for it in the Tour, but this week I realized it’s just not realistic for my level to be there in time. I’ve tried so hard to get there, but I really have to listen to my body and release myself from chasing an unrealistic goal.”

Dumoulin is the second 2018 Tour podium finisher to withdraw ahead of the July 6 start. Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France champ who was third last year, is out after a high-speed crash at the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12.

Froome’s teammate, Geraint Thomas, is favored to repeat as Tour champion.

Watch world-class cycling events throughout the year with the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, including all 21 stages of the Tour de France live & commercial-free, plus access to renowned races like La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, the UCI World Championships and many more.

MORE: NBC Sports launches Cycling Pass for 2019-20 season

Nathan Chen headlines Skate America; Grand Prix assignments announced

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Nathan Chen will try to become the first male singles skater in 22 years to three-peat at Skate America. Chen’s return to the biggest annual international figure skating event in the U.S. highlights the Grand Prix season fields announced Thursday.

Chen, a two-time world champion who went undefeated last season, will try to join Scott Hamilton and Todd Eldredge as the only men to win three straight Skate America titles. The competition is in Las Vegas in October, kicking off the six-event Grand Prix Series leading up to December’s Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

GP Entries: Men | Women | Pairs | Dance

Joining Chen at Skate America are past U.S. champions and Olympians Jason BrownBradie Tennell and Karen Chen. Reigning U.S. pairs’ champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc and ice dance champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are also slated for Las Vegas.

The top international names at Skate America include two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China, world silver medalist Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan and 15-year-old Russian champion Anna Shcherbakova in her senior Grand Prix debut.

Nathan Chen will also compete at Grand Prix France the first week of November, which would require him to skip classes at Yale. Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is entered in two other Grand Prix events in Canada and Japan.

U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 13, is too young for the senior Grand Prix. She will make her Junior Grand Prix debut in Lake Placid, N.Y., in August.

As previously announced, U.S. Olympians Ashley WagnerMirai Nagasu and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani are skipping the Grand Prix Series as they continue to take indefinite breaks from skating. None have competed since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Also not in the Grand Prix fields, as expected, are Olympic medalists Adelina Sotnikova of Russia, Carolina Kostner of Italy and Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. They all sat out last season, too.

MORE: Ice dance world medalists take competition break