Andre De Grasse beats Christian Coleman; Shaunae Miller-Uibo runs fastest 300m ever

Andre De Grasse beat Christian Coleman in Coleman’s first 200m in two years at a lower-level meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Thursday.

De Grasse, the Olympic silver medalist, won in 19.91 seconds, overtaking Coleman in the final straight on a wet track.

Coleman, the world’s fastest man in the 100m in 2019, clocked 19.97.

Coleman is expected to go up against the world’s fastest 200m runner in this Olympic cycle, rival Noah Lyles, at the USATF Outdoor Championships next month. The top three at nationals are in line to make the team for the fall world championships in Doha. Coleman will race the 100m at nationals before the 200m, while Lyles is expected to race solely the 200m.

An hour before Thursday’s 200m, De Grasse ran his fastest wind-legal 100m in two years, taking second to U.S. Olympian Mike Rodgers, 10.04 to 10.05.

Also Thursday, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran the fastest women’s 300m in history, a 34.41. The previous record, held by 2004 Olympic 400m silver medalist Ana Guevara of Mexico, was 35.30 in the rarely contested event.

The track and field season continues with the next Diamond League stop, the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, Calif., on June 30, live on NBC.

