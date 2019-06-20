Tom Dumoulin, 2018 Tour de France runner-up, to miss this year’s race

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Dumoulin, the 2018 Tour de France runner-up, will miss next month’s stage race following setbacks in recovering from a knee injury.

The Dutchman underwent minor knee surgery on Sunday after crashing out of the Giro d’Italia in May and withdrawing during the Critérium du Dauphiné on Saturday.

“The last month has been extremely difficult overall, and with the setbacks in the knee recovery,” Dumoulin said in a statement through Team Sunweb. “After what happened at the Giro I really wanted to go for it in the Tour, but this week I realized it’s just not realistic for my level to be there in time. I’ve tried so hard to get there, but I really have to listen to my body and release myself from chasing an unrealistic goal.”

Dumoulin is the second 2018 Tour podium finisher to withdraw ahead of the July 6 start. Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France champ who was third last year, is out after a high-speed crash at the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12.

Froome’s teammate, Geraint Thomas, is favored to repeat as Tour champion.

