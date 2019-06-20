TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Tom Dumoulin, 2018 Tour de France runner-up, to miss this year’s race

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Tom Dumoulin, the 2018 Tour de France runner-up, will miss next month’s stage race following setbacks in recovering from a knee injury.

The Dutchman underwent minor knee surgery on Sunday after crashing out of the Giro d’Italia in May and withdrawing during the Critérium du Dauphiné on Saturday.

“The last month has been extremely difficult overall, and with the setbacks in the knee recovery,” Dumoulin said in a statement through Team Sunweb. “After what happened at the Giro I really wanted to go for it in the Tour, but this week I realized it’s just not realistic for my level to be there in time. I’ve tried so hard to get there, but I really have to listen to my body and release myself from chasing an unrealistic goal.”

Dumoulin is the second 2018 Tour podium finisher to withdraw ahead of the July 6 start. Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France champ who was third last year, is out after a high-speed crash at the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12.

Froome’s teammate, Geraint Thomas, is favored to repeat as Tour champion.

Nathan Chen headlines Skate America; Grand Prix assignments announced

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
Nathan Chen will try to become the first male singles skater in 22 years to three-peat at Skate America. Chen’s return to the biggest annual international figure skating event in the U.S. highlights the Grand Prix season fields announced Thursday.

Chen, a two-time world champion who went undefeated last season, will try to join Scott Hamilton and Todd Eldredge as the only men to win three straight Skate America titles. The competition is in Las Vegas in October, kicking off the six-event Grand Prix Series leading up to December’s Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

GP Entries: Men | Women | Pairs | Dance

Joining Chen at Skate America are past U.S. champions and Olympians Jason BrownBradie Tennell and Karen Chen. Reigning U.S. pairs’ champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc and ice dance champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are also slated for Las Vegas.

The top international names at Skate America include two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China, world silver medalist Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan and 15-year-old Russian champion Anna Shcherbakova in her senior Grand Prix debut.

Nathan Chen will also compete at Grand Prix France the first week of November, which would require him to skip classes at Yale. Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is entered in two other Grand Prix events in Canada and Japan.

U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 13, is too young for the senior Grand Prix. She will make her Junior Grand Prix debut in Lake Placid, N.Y., in August.

As previously announced, U.S. Olympians Ashley WagnerMirai Nagasu and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani are skipping the Grand Prix Series as they continue to take indefinite breaks from skating. None have competed since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Also not in the Grand Prix fields, as expected, are Olympic medalists Adelina Sotnikova of Russia, Carolina Kostner of Italy and Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. They all sat out last season, too.

Juan Martin del Potro faces another major surgery

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
Juan Martin del Potro faces another major surgery after fracturing his right kneecap for the second time in eight months.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion from Argentina, slipped near the net in a first-round match Wednesday at a grass-court event at Queen’s Club in London. Though del Potro went on to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov, he withdrew from the event with pain and swelling in his right knee.

Del Potro, 30, sat out four months last fall and winter after fracturing the same patella at the Shanghai Masters in October. That was particularly crushing as it came after the most consistent run of Grand Slam tennis of his career, making the semifinals of three of the previous five majors, including the 2018 U.S. Open final. Last year was his first playing all four Grand Slams since 2012.

Del Potro, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, has also undergone left and right wrist surgeries. He contemplated retiring in 2015, during a two-year stretch where he played just two tournaments due to injuries.

