U.S. Olympic Committee changes its name

Associated PressJun 20, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee is changing its name to include the Paralympic movement.

The organization will be known as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee under a change approved Thursday by the board of directors. The name will be seen immediately on social media platforms and soon in signs at the U.S. training center in Colorado Springs, Colo., along with other properties.

CEO Sarah Hirshland says the decision reflects a “continuation of our long-standing commitment to create an inclusive environment for Team USA athletes.” Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, called it a “historic moment” for the Paralympic movement in the U.S.

In September, the board voted to increase the monetary awards for medal-earning U.S. Paralympic athletes to match those of U.S. Olympic athletes who win medals.

Andre De Grasse beats Christian Coleman; Shaunae Miller-Uibo runs fastest 300m ever

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Christian Coleman looked strong in his first 200m in two years, but Andre De Grasse clocked his fastest 200m in nearly three years on Thursday.

De Grasse, the Olympic silver medalist from Canada, won in 19.91 seconds, overtaking Coleman in the final straight on a wet track at a lower-level meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic. De Grasse put up his fastest time since the Rio Olympic semifinals after season-ending hamstring injuries the last two summers.

Coleman, the world’s fastest man in the 100m in 2019, clocked 19.97. Coleman re-added the 200m to his lineup as he looks to make the U.S. team for this fall’s world championships in both sprints.

Coleman is expected to go up against the world’s fastest 200m runner in this Olympic cycle, rival Noah Lyles (19.65), at the USATF Outdoor Championships next month. The top three at nationals are in line to make the team for worlds. Coleman will race the 100m at nationals before the 200m, while Lyles is expected to race solely the 200m.

Coleman ranks fifth in the U.S. in the 200m this year, though the world’s fastest 200m runner in 2019, Michael Norman (19.70), is expected to stick to the 400m only at nationals.

An hour before Thursday’s 200m, De Grasse ran his fastest wind-legal 100m in two years, taking second to U.S. Olympian Mike Rodgers, 10.04 to 10.05.

Also Thursday, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran the fastest women’s 300m in history, a 34.41. The previous record, held by 2004 Olympic 400m silver medalist Ana Guevara of Mexico, was 35.30 in the rarely contested event.

The track and field season continues with the next Diamond League stop, the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, Calif., on June 30, live on NBC.

Tom Dumoulin, 2018 Tour de France runner-up, to miss this year’s race

By OlympicTalkJun 20, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Tom Dumoulin, the 2018 Tour de France runner-up, will miss next month’s stage race following setbacks in recovering from a knee injury.

The Dutchman underwent minor knee surgery on Sunday after crashing out of the Giro d’Italia in May and withdrawing during the Critérium du Dauphiné on Saturday.

“The last month has been extremely difficult overall, and with the setbacks in the knee recovery,” Dumoulin said in a statement through Team Sunweb. “After what happened at the Giro I really wanted to go for it in the Tour, but this week I realized it’s just not realistic for my level to be there in time. I’ve tried so hard to get there, but I really have to listen to my body and release myself from chasing an unrealistic goal.”

Dumoulin is the second 2018 Tour podium finisher to withdraw ahead of the July 6 start. Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France champ who was third last year, is out after a high-speed crash at the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12.

Froome’s teammate, Geraint Thomas, is favored to repeat as Tour champion.

