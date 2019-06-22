TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sizzle at Jamaican Championships

By OlympicTalkJun 22, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
Jamaica’s Olympic sprint queens Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed Friday that they aren’t ceding the 100m throne to breakout American teen Sha’Carri Richardson.

Thompson, who turns 27 next Friday, and Fraser-Pryce, 32, went one-two at Jamaica’s world championships trials, as many expected.

Somewhat more catching were their identical times — 10.73 seconds to wrestle the 2019 world No. 1 ranking from Richardson.

Two weeks ago, the 19-year-old Richardson entered the all-time top 10 by winning the NCAA Championships in 10.75 seconds, the fastest time ever for a teenager. She then turned professional, setting her Diamond League debut for the Pre Classic on June 30, with Fraser-Pryce also in that field (live on NBC Sports).

Thompson, who swept the Rio Olympic 100m and 200m, consolidated her favorite status for the world championships in Doha in September. After going winless internationally in 2018, she has now won her last two starts with her two fastest times since August 2017.

“I’ve been battling with Achilles injury, and it’s been a tough season so to come out here and retain my national title means a lot to me as I’m not 100 percent,”  a tearful Thompson said, according to Reuters.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champ, clocked her fastest time in nearly six years and since Aug. 7, 2017, childbirth. Nobody has run that fast at 32 years or older. She broke Russian Irina Privalova‘s record as the fastest mom in history.

“To be honest I’m defying odds,” she said, according to Reuters.

Also notable was third-place finisher Briana Williams, who clocked 10.94 seconds at age 17 with a fever, the fastest time ever for somebody that young.

In the men’s 100m, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake won in 9.96 seconds, ranking him sixth in the world this year. Former world-record holder Asafa Powell, now 36, did not start his semifinal.

MORE: Caster Semenya allowed to race 800m at Pre Classic

Figure skating Grand Prix series: Eight matchups to watch

By Rachel LutzJun 21, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
Now that the Grand Prix figure skating assignments have been announced, a look at eight of the most exciting head-to-heads this fall …

Men
Skate America – Nathan Chen vs. Jason Brown
Two of the U.S. men are showcased at the Grand Prix opener in October. What makes this so special? The last time these two competed at the same Grand Prix, in France last November, Brown actually led Chen after the short program. In the end, though, Chen rallied to keep his undefeated season intact.

Also notable in the field: South Korea’s Cha Jun-Hwan, who trains with Brown in Toronto.

Internationaux de France – Nathan Chen vs. Shoma Uno
Chen and Uno have shared world podiums, most recently in 2018 when Chen took gold and Uno the silver. Uno’s coaching change should only spice things up; however, he has not announced where he will train.

Also notable in the field: world junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi makes his senior Grand Prix debut. He was fourth at the U.S. Championships in January.

Rostelecom Cup – Shoma Uno vs. Vincent Zhou
After competing in France, Uno gets a week to rest before facing another top American in Vincent Zhou. Zhou had a breakthrough end of last season, claiming his first, top-level senior international medals — bronze at Four Continents and worlds.

MORE: Nathan Chen learns from chaos of balancing Yale, skating

Women
Skate America – Anna Shcherbakova, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, and Yelizabet Tursynbaeva
All are known for jumps: Shcherbakova, the 15-year-old Russian champion, for a quadruple Lutz, Tuktamysheva, the 2015 World champion, for her triple Axel and the Kazakh Tursynbaeva for a quad Salchow in taking silver at worlds.

Also notable in the field: 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen returns to competition for the first time since the PyeongChang Olympics; 2018 U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, Chen’s Olympic teammate.

NHK Trophy – Rika Kihira vs. Alina Zagitova
Kihira, who swept her Grand Prix starts last fall, will likely show off her triple Axel on home ice, but Olympic and world champion Zagitova is also beloved in Japan.

Also notable in the field: Russian Sofia Samodurova, who defeated Zagitova at January’s European Championships.

MORE: Bradie Tennell on self-doubt, lessons learned in 2019

Pairs
NHK Trophy – Sui Wenjing and Han Cong vs. Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres
We have to wait a while for it, but China’s Sui and Han facing off against France’s James and Cipres should be a real treat.

Sui and Han own two world titles, including from March despite a series of injuries that kept them out most of the season. James and Cipres had been undefeated last season before a short program error at worlds, where they finished fifth.

Also notable in the field: The two U.S. pairs, Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea and Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim, should be pretty evenly matched. It could be a preview of January’s nationals.

Ice dance
Skate America – Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue vs. Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin
The Americans earned world champs bronze ahead of the Russians by a slim 1.88 points in March. Similar to last season, Hubbell and Donohue will get their Grand Prix starts out of the way in the first two weeks and likely become the first qualifiers for December’s Grand Prix Final.

Also notable in the field: Spain’s Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz train in Montreal alongside Hubbell and Donohue and a number of other teams that will be at Skate America.

MORE: Hubbell, Donohue already eyeing 2020 World Championships

Internationaux de France – Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron vs. Madison Chock and Evan Bates
Four-time world champions Papadakis and Cizeron will face stiff competition from training mates Chock and Bates. Chock and Bates had an abbreviated season last year, as Chock was away from competition for nearly 10 months after ankle surgery. Nevertheless, they won Four Continents and placed sixth at worlds.

Also notable in the field: European bronze medalists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri from Italy, who earned bronze at their first Grand Prix Final last season.

MORE: Chen, Zagitova among top takeaways from last season

Chris Horner joins NBC Sports Tour de France team

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 21, 2019, 8:14 AM EDT
Chris Horner, the only American Grand Tour champion of the last 29 years, will make his Tour de France commentary debut with NBC Sports next month.

Horner, who became the oldest Grand Tour winner at the 2013 Vuelta a España at age 41, will be part of NBC Sports’ traveling studio coverage of the Tour de France, hosted by Paul Burmeister, with retired American cyclist Christian Vande Velde reprising his role.

Bob Roll will move from the studio to call the action with Phil Liggett for the Tour that starts July 6. Liggett’s longtime partner, Paul Sherwen, died Dec. 2 at age 62 after being involved in 40 Tours de France.

Horner made his NBC Sports commentary debut for Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 28.

“Completely different than anything I’m used to,” he said. “I really just learned that it’s harder than it looks on TV. On TV, [viewers] just can’t understand how you miss that call or that play, but when you’re [a commentator] watching it on the screen and picking up some facts on the computer, looking down, looking up, it makes it kind of difficult to catch all of the action.”

Horner, a 2012 Olympian, competed in seven Tours with a best finish of ninth in 2010. His Grand Tour career ended at the 2014 Tour, but he still rides, having done the Cascade Classic in his native Oregon three weeks ago.

“I still carry a pro license, but I don’t really consider myself a pro by any means,” Horner said. “It’s no longer my job or my career or anything like that. I just love racing my bike. It’s an easier transition to keep racing a little bit and transition into the non-bike racing world.”

MORE: NBC Sports launches Cycling Pass for 2019-20 season

