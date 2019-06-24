TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Alistair Brownlee, double Olympic triathlon champ, wins Ironman debut, eyes Kona

By OlympicTalkJun 24, 2019, 6:11 AM EDT
Alistair Brownlee, the only triathlete with multiple Olympic titles, added an Ironman victory in his debut at the distance in Cork, Ireland, on Sunday, though the 2.4-mile swim was canceled.

The Brit earned a spot at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 12 and intends to race there.

“That’s one of the reasons I came today,” Brownlee said. “I’ve hopefully got a few years in me. I’ll be going to Kona this year for very much a bit of a learning experience and see how it goes.”

Brownlee, who has said he is undecided on a Tokyo 2020 run, made up a 16-minute, 56-second deficit after the 112-mile bike to win in 7:49:20. The field lacked the world’s best Ironman triathletes, like Germans Patrick Lange and Jan Frodeno (2008 Olympic champion). The 2.4-mile swim was canceled due to poor weather.

Olympic-distance triathlons are a .93-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike and a 6.25-mile run.

Many triathletes have signaled the end of Olympic careers when moving up to the Ironman, such as Frodeno and two-time U.S. Olympian Sarah True. But Brownlee did not seem ready to join them.

“I’d love to be [in Tokyo], but I only want to be there if I feel I can be competitive,” he said after winning the European Championship for a fourth time on June 2, according to the Press Association.

Brownlee, 31, reportedly said in August that he was “50-50” on going for Tokyo and had to decide between focusing on Olympic or Ironman distances.

He won four half Ironmans between 2017 and 2018 (sandwiched by a hip surgery), then finished second to Frodeno at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Sept. 2.

Japan’s gymnastics worlds team: no Kohei Uchimura, Kenzo Shirai

By OlympicTalkJun 24, 2019, 6:20 AM EDT
Not only is Kohei Uchimura going to miss the world championships, but so is 11-time world medalist Kenzo Shirai.

Japan finalized its five-man team for October’s worlds in Stuttgart, Germany, following a national-level meet this past weekend. Uchimura, arguably the greatest gymnast in history, was already out of the running, sidelined with his latest round of injuries.

Shirai, reportedly slowed by a left ankle injury this season, did compete this weekend. But he finished fifth on floor exercise and third on vault, his two best events, and did not earn one of the last two spots on the world team.

Uchimura, a two-time Olympic all-around champion with six world all-around titles, misses worlds for the first time since 2007. Shirai, a 22-year-old with four world titles between floor and vault, had competed in every worlds since debuting in 2013, just after his 17th birthday.

Without their two stars, Japan sends a relatively inexperienced team. Kazuma Kaya and Wataru Tanigawa, both 22, are the only men who have been to a worlds (and were part of the 2018 silver-medal team). The youngest member is 17-year-old Daiki Hashimoto.

Japan has earned a team medal at every Olympics and world championships since 2003, a streak bettered only by the U.S. women.

Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sizzle at Jamaican Championships

By OlympicTalkJun 22, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
Jamaica’s Olympic sprint queens Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed Friday that they aren’t ceding the 100m throne to breakout American teen Sha’Carri Richardson.

Thompson, who turns 27 next Friday, and Fraser-Pryce, 32, went one-two at Jamaica’s world championships trials, as many expected.

Somewhat more catching were their identical times — 10.73 seconds to wrestle the 2019 world No. 1 ranking from Richardson.

Two weeks ago, the 19-year-old Richardson entered the all-time top 10 by winning the NCAA Championships in 10.75 seconds, the fastest time ever for a teenager. She then turned professional, setting her Diamond League debut for the Pre Classic on June 30, with Fraser-Pryce also in that field (live on NBC Sports).

Thompson, who swept the Rio Olympic 100m and 200m, consolidated her favorite status for the world championships in Doha in September. After going winless internationally in 2018, she has now won her last two starts with her two fastest times since August 2017.

“I’ve been battling with Achilles injury, and it’s been a tough season so to come out here and retain my national title means a lot to me as I’m not 100 percent,”  a tearful Thompson said, according to Reuters.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champ, clocked her fastest time in nearly six years and since Aug. 7, 2017, childbirth. Nobody has run that fast at 32 years or older. She broke Russian Irina Privalova‘s record as the fastest mom in history.

“To be honest I’m defying odds,” she said, according to Reuters.

Also notable was third-place finisher Briana Williams, who clocked 10.94 seconds at age 17 with a fever, the fastest time ever for somebody that young.

In the men’s 100m, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake won in 9.96 seconds, ranking him sixth in the world this year. Former world-record holder Asafa Powell, now 36, did not start his semifinal.

