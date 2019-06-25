TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Hayley Wickenheiser
AP

Hayley Wickenheiser is 7th woman elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

By OlympicTalkJun 25, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
Hayley Wickenheiser, arguably the greatest female hockey player of all time who retired in 2017, will be the seventh female player in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The six-time Canadian Olympian (once in softball) was elected in her first year of eligibility. Wickenheiser is joined by Sergei Zubov, who earned gold at the 1992 Albertville Games with the Unified Team, two-time Czech Olympic medalist Václav Nedomanský and 1980s and ’90s NHLer Guy Carbonneau, among others.

The induction ceremony is Nov. 18 in Toronto.

Wickenheiser is the fifth Canadian female player elected after Angela James (2010), Geraldine Heaney (2013), Danielle Goyette (2017) and Jayna Hefford (2018). Americans Cammi Granato (2010) and Angela Ruggiero (2015) are also Hall of Famers.

Wickenheiser, now the Toronto Maple Leafs’ assistant director of player development, earned four golds and one silver in the first five Olympic women’s hockey tournaments. She played 23 years for the Canadian national team, earning seven world titles and being named Olympic tournament MVP in 2002 and 2006.

She also carried the Canadian flag at the Sochi 2014 Opening Ceremony and recited the Athletes’ Oath at the Vancouver 2010 Opening Ceremony. She was elected to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission in 2014.

Breaking provisionally added for 2024 Olympics

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 25, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Breaking (don’t call it break dancing) was provisionally added to the Olympics for the 2024 Paris Games.

The IOC also announced Tuesday that skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were provisionally added to the 2024 Olympic program. Those three sports will debut at Tokyo 2020 but were not assured places on the Olympic program beyond next year.

“They contribute to making the program more gender balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a press release. “The proposed sports are in line with these principles and enhance Paris 2024’s overall dynamic Games concept, which focuses on inclusivity, inspiring a new audience and hosting socially responsible Games.”

The IOC Executive Board will make the final decision on the Paris 2024 event program in December 2020, but no more sports can be proposed for inclusion. That means baseball and softball, which return to the Olympics next year, will not be on the 2024 Olympic program. Those sports can still be added for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Breaking debuted at the Youth Olympics last year, where the U.S. did not have any athletes. Sergei “Bumblebee” Chernyshev of Russia and Ramu Kawai of Japan took gold medals.

Breaking had never previously been up for a vote for Olympic inclusion, but the World DanceSport Federation is recognized by the IOC.

Teenagers, some of whom went by nicknames like Bad Matty, Senorita Carlota and KennyG, went head-to-head in dance battles at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires last year. They performed on a mat atop an outdoor basketball court to a musical beat and emcees.

Judges determined winners using six criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, perfomativity and musicality.

“Breaking (also called b-boying or b-girling) is an urban dance style,” according to the Youth Olympics. “The urban dance style originated during the mid 1970s in the Bronx borough of New York City.”

2019 World Beach Volleyball Championships TV, streaming schedule

Kerri Walsh Jennings, Brooke Sweat
FIVB World Tour
By OlympicTalkJun 25, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
Three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat play their biggest tournament since partnering — the world beach volleyball championships in Hamburg, Germany, which start Friday.

Walsh Jennings and Sweat are among nine men’s and women’s teams trying to become the first Americans to win a world title in a decade.

That group includes April Ross, who earned that 2009 title with Jennifer Kessy. Ross, an Olympic silver and bronze medalist, is now with Alix Klineman. They’re coached by Kessy and the top-ranked U.S. team in the world, seeded fifth in Hamburg.

Walsh Jennings and Sweat got in via wild card because four other U.S. pairs had more world ranking points. But Walsh Jennings and Sweat proved they belonged by winning an event in China last month, just seven months into their partnership.

The top U.S. men’s team continues to be 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and his Rio partner, Nick Lucena. They’re seeded sixth in a field topped by Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sørum, who won eight of their last 11 international events together.

All teams are vying for Olympic qualifying points, too, ahead of next June’s cutoff to determine the Tokyo 2020 field. No more than two pairs per gender per country can make the Games.

Date Event TV Time (ET)
Fri., 6/28 Day 1 – Pool Play Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
NBCSN 12 p.m.
Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Sat., 6/29 Day 2 – Pool Play Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
Olympic Channel 12 p.m.
NBCSN Midnight*
Sun., 6/30 Day 3 – Pool Play Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
NBCSN Midnight*
Mon., 7/1 Day 4 – Pool Play Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
NBCSN 12 p.m.
Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Tues., 7/2 Day 5 – Pool Play Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
NBCSN 12 p.m.
Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Wed., 7/3 Day 6 – Women’s Playoffs Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
NBCSN 12 p.m.
Day 6 – Men’s Pool Play Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m.
Thurs., 7/4 Day 7 – Playoffs Olympic Channel 8 a.m.
Fri., 7/5 Day 8 – Playoffs Olympic Channel 6:30 a.m.
Day 8 – Women’s Semifinals Olympic Channel 5 p.m.*
Day 8 – Women’s Semifinals NBCSN Midnight*
Sat., 7/6 Day 9 – Men’s Quarterfinals & Women’s Final Olympic Channel 5:45 a.m.
Day 9 – Men’s Semifinals Olympic Channel 11 a.m.
Day 9 – Women’s Final Olympic Channel 7 p.m.*
Day 9 – Women’s Final NBCSN 10 p.m.*
Sun., 7/7 Day 10 – Men’s Final Olympic Channel 10 a.m.*
Day 10 – Men’s Final NBCSN 1 p.m.*

*Indicates Same Day Delay (SDD)