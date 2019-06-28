TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Serena Williams
2019 Wimbledon Women’s Draw

By OlympicTalkJun 28, 2019, 8:32 AM EDT
Serena Williams‘ path to a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title — and eighth at Wimbledon — appears very difficult.

Williams could face defending champion Angelique Kerber or and an unseeded Maria Sharapova in the fourth round. In the quarters, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty or 2017 Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza could await.

Williams is playing her sixth Grand Slam since a life-threatening childbirth, seeking her first tournament title of any kind since becoming a mom. She is coming off her earliest exit from a Grand Slam in five years, falling in the French Open third round to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin.

Williams was not at 100 percent in Paris, though, withdrawing from her previous three tournaments with health problems, citing a left knee injury at the last two. She hasn’t played any grass-court tune-up events (as usual, her last was in 2011).

Older sister Venus Williams is not one of the top 10 Wimbledon seeds for the first time since 2015 and unseeded altogether for the first time since 2012. Williams, at 39, is the oldest player in the draw. She plays the youngest in the first round, 15-year-old American qualifier Coco Gauff.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 Naomi Osaka, whose road to a potential final includes Caroline Wozniacki (fourth round), Simona Halep or Madison Keys (quarterfinals) and Karolina Pliskova (semifinals).

Wimbledon Women's Draw

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to lead Greece to Olympics

By OlympicTalkJun 28, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece at the FIBA World Cup for a second time, but much has changed since his debut five years ago.

Antetokounmpo, then 19 and coming off his Milwaukee Bucks rookie season, was a sub in all six games at the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Greece was eliminated in the round of 16 and ultimately failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

But now Antetokounmpo is the NBA MVP, looking to lead Greece back to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

“I haven’t talked with the coach yet. I don’t know which position I will play in,” he said, according to FIBA. “But I don’t care. I just want to play. Whether I play as a guard or as a center, I don’t care. I’m a basketball player. I want to help the team in every way.”

The top two European teams at September’s World Cup in China qualify for Tokyo 2020. Others can still qualify at a last-chance tournament next year.

Greece, without Antetokounmpo, beat longtime European power Lithuania in the 2017 EuroBasket round of 16 before falling to Russia in the quarterfinals. The Greeks are now ranked eighth in the world, but sixth among European nations behind Spain, France, Serbia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

Kosta Koufos and Nick Calathes, both with major college and NBA experience, have also featured on the Greek national team in recent years. Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ little brother, played for Greek junior national teams before debuting in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks in two games in March.

Greece, should it advance out of its World Cup first-round group with Brazil, New Zealand and Montenegro, would likely play the U.S. in the second round of group play, where the top two of four nations per group advance to the quarterfinals.

2019 Wimbledon Men’s Draw

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 28, 2019, 8:01 AM EDT
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were drawn into the same half of the Wimbledon men’s draw, potentially setting up their first meeting at the All England Club in 11 years.

Defending champion and top-ranked Novak Djokovic, eyeing his fifth Wimbledon title, could play No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of the more intriguing quarterfinals. The other quarter in the top half is headlined by No. 4 Kevin Anderson and No. 6 Alexander Zverev.

In the bottom, eight-time champ Federer was drawn into a quarter with No. 8 Kei Nishikori and No. 9 John Isner.

Nadal has the toughest road of the Big Three.

The Spaniard could get mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios in the second round, either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Denis Shapovalov in the third round and Marin Cilic in the round of 16 before a potential French Open final rematch with fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarters. All that to get to Federer, whom he last played at Wimbledon in their 2008 final epic.

Nadal has gotten past the fourth round at the grass-court Slam just once in the last seven years, reaching the semifinals a year ago.

