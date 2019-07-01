TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Geraint Thomas defends Tour de France title against different mix of challengers

By OlympicTalkJul 1, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
The Tour de France is decided in the Alps, the Pyrenees and time trials every July, but an eight-day stretch in mid-June turned cycling’s most prestigious event on its head.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome slammed into the wall of a house at high speed while training at a prep race on June 12. Froome broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs, requiring a six-hour operation that ended his season and will no doubt impact what is left of the 34-year-old’s career. Froome was third in the 2018 Tour.

Six days later, defending Tour champion Geraint Thomas, a teammate of Froome’s, crashed out of the Tour de Suisse. He was later deemed OK for Saturday’s Tour de France start in Brussels, just needing stitches above an eye. But his prep was at the least not ideal for a three-week event dubbed “the highest Tour in history” with a record 30 mountain passes and five summit finishes.

Then on June 20, last year’s runner-up, Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, announced he would miss this year’s Tour following setbacks in recovering from a knee injury.

So Thomas, who last year became the first Welshman to win the Tour, will in the 100th year of the yellow jersey become the first defending champion in recent history, perhaps ever, to start the Grand Tour in the absence of the original second- and third-place finishers from the year before.

It begins Saturday with the first of three stages in Belgium, marking 50 years since the first of Belgian Eddy Merckx‘s five titles, live on NBC Sports. A 17-mile team time trial Sunday should provide an early shake-up of the general classification, but the selective high mountain stages aren’t until the second and third weeks.

“It is impossible to win this Tour unless you are a great climber,” Tour general director Christian Prudhomme said when the 106th Tour route was unveiled Oct. 25, according to Agence France-Presse.

Thomas can climb. In 2018, the two-time Olympic track cycling champion completed his transformation from a Froome support rider by winning back-to-back Alpine stages. He grabbed the maillot jaune and kept it for the last half of the Tour through the ceremonial ride into Paris.

In past Tours de France, Thomas finished with a broken pelvis, abandoned with a broken collarbone and even slammed his head into a telephone pole and fell into a ditch. Even while leading last year’s Tour, he bowed to say Froome remained his team’s leader.

Now no rider enters this Tour more sparkling than Thomas, the alpha of Team Ineos, formerly Team Sky. However, he hasn’t won a race or a stage since wearing yellow on the Champs-Élysées last July.

The other contenders are largely less heralded in the absence of Froome and Dumoulin but still dangerous.

That includes Ineos teammate Egan Bernal, a 22-year-old Colombian support rider for Froome and Thomas a year ago as the youngest starter at the Tour.

He won the Tour de Suisse a week ago and is primed to move up in the Ineos order without Froome. Like Thomas last year, Bernal has stated his allegiance to support the defending Tour champion, but as we’ve seen that can change in an instant in the Alps and Pyrenees.

Danish veteran Jakob Fuglsang boasts titles at the Critérium du Dauphiné, perhaps the biggest Tour prep event, and Liège–Bastogne–Liège this season, but he’s finished in the top 10 just once in eight Tours, and that was six years ago. At 34, Fuglsang is older than all but four previous winners, according to ProCyclingStats.com.

France’s chances of ending its longest Tour winner drought (since Bernard Hinault‘s last of five titles in 1985) increased significantly in the last month. Romain Bardet has finished in the top 10 in each of the last five Tours, including second- and third-place results in 2016 and 2017.

Italian Vincenzo Nibali is the only other man in the field with a Tour de France title (from 2014). At last year’s Tour, he fractured a vertebra and abandoned. He is like Fuglsang an advanced 34, but he is coming off a Giro d’Italia runner-up.

As for the sprinters, Slovakian Peter Sagan eyes his seventh points title to break Erik Zabel‘s record

Venus Williams ousted by Cori Gauff, 15, at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 1, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
In a matchup of youth vs. experience, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest at Wimbledon.

Fifteen-year-old Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.

The 39-year-old Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004.

The 313th-ranked Gauff is the youngest player to enter the main draw at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2009, having come through qualifying last week.

Gauff, playing in her first Grand Slam match, converted her fourth match point when Williams sent a forehand into the net, then broke into sobs before shaking hands with her opponent.

Earlier Monday, No. 2 Naomi Osaka, No. 10 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 16 Markéta Vondroušová were upset. Williams was unseeded at Wimbledon for the first time since 2012.

WIMBLEDON: Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Naomi Osaka, among Wimbledon opening upsets, exits on verge of tears

By OlympicTalkJul 1, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
Naomi Osaka was asked after her first-round Wimbledon loss about splitting from her coach in the winter, about inconsistency, about restoring confidence. Finally, about getting used to her new level of global fame.

“Can I leave?” the No. 2 seed said after that 11th question of her press conference following a 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to 39th-ranked Yulia Putintseva. “I feel like I’m about to cry.”

Osaka became the highest-ranked women’s singles seed to lose in the first round of Wimbledon since Martina Hingis in 2001 on Monday. Putintseva swept her for the second time in the last two weeks.

Osaka, who broke through with back-to-back hardcourt Slams at the U.S. Open in September and the Australian Open in January, has lost in the first week of back-to-back Slams on clay and grass.

She committed 38 unforced errors as the 5-foot-4 Putintseva had twice as many winners as unforced errors, 15 to seven, in her first time on tennis’ most famous court.

A reporter asked if the parity atop women’s tennis — Osaka is the lone multiple winner of the last 10 Grand Slams — softened the blow of the defeat.

“That makes me feel worse,” she said. Osaka refused to relate it to splitting from coach Sascha Bajin after the Australian Open or her youth (21 years).

“There is answers to questions that you guys ask that I still haven’t figured out yet,” she said.

Osaka said before the tournament that her transition from the spring clay season to grass had been tough.

In her tune-up event in Birmingham, Great Britain, she needed three sets to get out of the first round and then was dumped by Putintseva. At one point in the event, she sat next to her chair rather than on it during a break.

“I had so much stuff on my mind, then I was trying to change something, whether it be, like, sitting on the floor, whatever, try to change something,” said Osaka, who has not made a WTA final since the Australian Open and her February split from Bajin, with whom she won those two Slams. Osaka later attributed the move to putting happiness before success. “You know the song, ‘Mo Money, Mo Problems?’ … There might not necessarily be more problems, but I’m definitely overthinking more.”

Osaka’s ouster opens the draw for No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and No. 7 Simona Halep in the bottom half. No. 10 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 16 Markéta Vondroušová also lost Monday.

In the men’s draw, No. 6 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas were sent packing, boosting the already heavy likelihood that one of the Big Three will claim the title in two weeks.

Zverev, who fell in four sets to Czech Jiri Vesely, has been ranked as high as No. 3 but hasn’t made a Grand Slam semifinal.

Tsitsipas, dropped by Italian Thomas Fabbiano in five, has beaten Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (on clay) in the last year.

Top-ranked Djokovic began his title defense easing past German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 .

Serena Williams, Federer and Nadal play first-round matches Tuesday.

WIMBLEDON: Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

