Ella Eastin
Getty Images

Ella Eastin added to U.S. roster for swimming worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Ella Eastin was added to the U.S. roster for the world swimming championships in three weeks as Kathleen Baker dropped the 200m individual medley from her schedule.

Eastin, 22 and on her first world team, was slowed by mono last summer before the team for this year’s worlds was determined at 2018 Nationals and the Pan Pacific Championships.

Though Eastin was the fastest U.S. woman in the 200m IM at Pan Pacs (2:09.90), Baker and Melanie Margalis were faster at nationals two weeks earlier and made the world team in the event.

Baker is more known for her backstroke. The 100m back semifinals and the 200m IM final are in the same July 22 session at worlds in Gwangju, South Korea. Baker is the 100m back world-record holder. She ranked second in the world last year in the 200m IM behind Japanese Yui Ohashi.

Eastin appeared to make the 2017 World team, touching second in the 400m IM at nationals, but was later disqualified for an illegal turn. She ranked eighth in the world last year in the 200m IM and is 19th this year, 3.4 seconds behind Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

Eastin’s biggest win to date came at the 2018 NCAA Championships, when she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400-yard individual medley and took the American and NCAA records in the event from her Stanford teammate.

(h/t SwimSwam.com)

MORE: Australian swim star to miss world champs

Noah Lyles vs. Olympic, world medalists in Lausanne; preview, TV schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
Noah Lyles may have just lost to a countryman, but something closer to a world championships preview could come at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Streaming starts at 1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, with TV coverage at 2 p.m. on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Lyles is the fastest man in this Olympic cycle in the 200m (19.65 seconds from last year), but he lost for the first time since the 2016 Olympic trials three weeks ago.

Michael Norman edged him, 19.70 to 19.72, but Norman is expected to focus strictly on the 400m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in three weeks. That would keep him out of the 200m at worlds in Doha in late September.

So Lyles must look elsewhere for competition. He will find it in Lausanne by way of 2016 Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada and 2017 World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey.

The field was even more formidable. But it was hurt by two withdrawals: Nigerian Divine Oduduru, who won the NCAA title for Texas Tech in 19.73, and Akeem Bloomfield, the fastest Jamaican (19.81) since Usain Bolt gave up the 200m after Rio.

Guliyev is 0-6 lifetime against Lyles, according to Tilastopaja.org. De Grasse lost his only head-to-head with the 21-year-old American. If Lyles gets through Lausanne unblemished and then past Christian Coleman and anybody else at USATF Outdoors, it’s hard to imagine him relinquishing the favorite tag at worlds.

Here are the Lausanne entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

Thursday
12:30 p.m. — Women’s Pole Vault

Friday
1 p.m. — Women’s Javelin
1:05 — Women’s Shot Put
1:20 — Women’s Triple Jump
1:54 — Men’s 400m Hurdles
2:03 — Women’s 400m
2:10 — Men’s Pole Vault
2:10 — Women’s 200m
2:18 — Women’s 800m
2:25 — Women’s High Jump
2:28 — Men’s 110m Hurdles
2:37 — Men’s 800m
2:45 — Men’s Long Jump
2:46 — Women’s 100m
2:55 — Men’s 5000m
3:15 — Men’s 100m
3:23 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
3:32 — Men’s 1500m
3:42 — Men’s 200m

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — 2:10 p.m. ET
For the second straight week, the reigning Olympic, world and European champions and the world-record holder convene. Louisiana-born Swede Mondo Duplantis prevailed at Pre, beating American Sam Kendricks for the second time in 11 head-to-heads. Duplantis and Kendricks are also both entered in next week’s meet in Monaco as they continue to vie for world champs favorite status.

Women’s 100m — 2:46 p.m. ET
Two of the most anticipated events at Pre were the women’s 100m and 200m, but none of the superstars put up an impressive time. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dafne Schippers and Dina Asher-Smith get another chance here, taking on the surprise 100m winner at Pre — Marie-Josee Ta Lou. The key time is 10.73, the fastest in the world this year shared by 2016 Olympic champion Elaine Thompson (not in this field) and 2008 and 2012 gold medalist Fraser-Pryce.

Men’s 5000m — 2:55 p.m. ET
Couldn’t ask for a much better marquee now that Mo Farah is done track racing. Lausanne pits the Olympic silver medalist behind Farah (American Paul Chelimo), the man who beat Farah at 2017 Worlds (Ethiopian Muktar Edris), the active 5000m runner with the fastest personal best (Ethiopian Selemon Barega) and the fastest in the world this year (Ethiopian Telahun Bekele). Barega, 19, and Bekele, 20, are the favorites. The former has finished first or second in his five Diamond League 5000m the last two seasons. The latter lowered his personal best by 11.65 seconds to edge Barega in Rome on June 6.

Men’s 1500m — 3:32 p.m. ET
What once was shaping up as a two-man fight for best in the world has shifted in the last five weeks. Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot‘s only three losses since the start of 2018 were to countryman Elijah Manangoi at the Commonwealth Games, African Championships and this season’s Diamond League opener in Doha. But Manangoi was 10th and 12th in his last two outings, both won by Cheruiyot, who is now the clear world champs favorite. Manangoi is absent from Lausanne, but Cheruiyot could have his hands full with Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman and Norwegian brothers Filip and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who were second, third and fourth at the Pre Classic.

Men’s 200m — 3:42 p.m. ET
Lyles has to be targeting sub-19.7 to take the fastest time in the world this year from his friend Norman. He ran 19.69 at this meet last year, one of four times he broke 19.7 in 2018 (Bolt is the only other runner to do that in one year). That should easily be enough for the win, given nobody has been faster since Bolt’s 2015 World title. Nobody else in the Lausanne field has broken 19.9 in his career.

MORE: Wayde van Niekerk has setback in return from injury

2019 Tour de France TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
NBC and NBCSN will air live coverage of all 21 stages of the 106th Tour de France, while NBC Sports Gold will live stream every stage from start to finish with its “Cycling Pass.”

The Grand Tour runs from July 6-28. NBC Sports airs 350-plus hours of live, primetime and encore coverage.

Geraint Thomas, the first Welshman to win the Tour, defends his title against a field lacking the second, third- and fourth-place finishers from 2018. The most notable absence is four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who suffered major injuries in a June crash.

The new challengers include Thomas’ Ineos teammate, 22-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal, and veterans Jakob Fuglsang and 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali.

The Tour starts in Belgium to mark 50 years since Belgian legend Eddy Merckx‘s first of five Tour wins. This is the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the yellow jersey.

The NBC Sports broadcast team includes Phil Liggett and Bob Roll in the race commentary booth. Roll succeeds Paul Sherwen, who died Dec. 2 at age 62 after being involved in 40 Tours de France. Liggett and Roll will be joined by Jens Voigt, who started 17 straight Tours from 1998 through 2014.

Paul Burmeister again hosts pre-race, post-race and primetime studio coverage along with retired U.S. cyclist Christian Vande Velde. They will be joined for the first time by Chris Horner, the 2013 Vuelta a España champion.

Steve Schlanger and Steve Porino reprise their reporter roles.

MORE: Geraint Thomas defends Tour de France title after June shakeup

2019 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform
July 6 5:55 a.m. Stage 1: Bruxelles/Brussel (LIVE) Gold
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Bruxelles/Brussel (LIVE) NBCSN
11:30 a.m. Stage 1: Buxelles/Brussel NBCSN
2 p.m. Stage 1: Buxelles/Brussel NBC
Midnight Stage 1: Bruxelles/Brussel NBCSN
July 7 8 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8:20 a.m. Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium (LIVE) Gold
8:30 a.m. Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium NBSCN
Midnight Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium NBCSN
July 8 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6 a.m. Stage 3: Binche/Épernay (LIVE) Gold
6:30 a.m. Stage 3: Binche/Épernay (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 3: Binche/Épernay NBCSN
July 9 6 a.m. Stage 4: Reims/Nancy (LIVE) Gold
7:30 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 4: Reims/Nancy (LIVE) NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 4: Reims/Nancy NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Stage 4: Reims/Nancy NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 4: Reims/Nancy NBCSN
July 10 7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:05 a.m. Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar (LIVE) Gold
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar (LIVE) NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar NBCSN
July 11 6:55 a.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) Gold
7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
July 12 5:10 a.m. Stage 7: Belfort/Chalon-sur-Saône (LIVE) Gold
7:30 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 7: Belfort/Chalon-sur-Saône (LIVE) NBCSN
Midnight Stage 7: Belfort/Chalon-sur-Saône NBCSN
July 13 6 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6 a.m. Stage 8: Mâcon/Saint-Étienne (LIVE) Gold
6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Mâcon/Saint-Étienne (LIVE) NBCSN
July 14 6:55 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Étienne/Brioude (LIVE) Gold
7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Étienne/Brioude (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 9: Saint-Étienne/Brioude NBCSN
July 15 6 a.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi (LIVE) Gold
7:30 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi (LIVE) NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi NBCSN
July 16 8 a.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi NBCSN
July 17 7:25 a.m. Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse (LIVE) Gold
7:30 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse (LIVE) NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse NBCSN
July 18 5:20 a.m. Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE) Gold
7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE) NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
Midnight Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN
July 19 7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 13: Pau/Pau (LIVE) NBCSN
7:50 a.m. Stage 13: Pau/Pau Gold
8:00 p.m. Stage 13: Pau/Pau NBCSN
Midnight Stage 13: Pau/Pau NBCSN
July 20 7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:20 a.m. Stage 14: Tarbes/Tourmalet Barèges Gold
7:30 a.m. Stage 14: Tarbes/Tourmalet Barèges NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 14: Tarbes/Tourmalet Barèges NBC
July 21 5:55 a.m. Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis (LIVE) Gold
6 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 a.m Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis NBCSN
July 22 8:30 a.m. Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis NBCSN
12 p.m. Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis NBCSN
July 23 7 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:05 a.m. Stage 16: Nîmes/Nîmes (LIVE) Gold
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: Nîmes/Nîmes (LIVE) NBCSN
2 p.m. Stage 16: Nîmes/Nîmes NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
July 24 6 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:15 a.m. Stage 17: Pont du Gard/Gap (LIVE) Gold
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Pont du Gard/Gap (LIVE) NBCSN
2 p.m. Stage 17: Pont du Gard/Gap NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
July 25 5 a.m. Stage 18: Embrun/Valloire (LIVE) Gold
6:30 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 18: Embrun/Valloire (LIVE) NBCSN
2 p.m. Stage 18: Embrun/Valloire NBCSN
8 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
July 26 7:30 a.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:35 a.m. Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne/Tignes (LIVE) Gold
8 a.m. Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne/Tignes (LIVE) NBCSN
2 p.m. Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne/Tignes NBCSN
9 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN
July 27 7:25 a.m. Stage 20: Albertville/Val Thorens (LIVE) Gold
8 a.m. Stage 20: Albertville/Val Thorens (LIVE) NBC
July 28 10 a.m. Stage 20: Albertville/Val Thorens NBCSN
11:55 a.m. Stage 21: Rambouillet/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) Gold
12 p.m. Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 Stage 21: Rambouillet/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBCSN
2 p.m. Stage 21: Rambouillet/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBC
11:30 p.m. Tour Primetime NBCSN