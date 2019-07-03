2019 Tour de France TV, stream schedule

NBC and NBCSN will air live coverage of all 21 stages of the 106th Tour de France, while NBC Sports Gold will live stream every stage from start to finish with its “Cycling Pass.”
The Grand Tour runs from July 6-28. NBC Sports airs 350-plus hours of live, primetime and encore coverage.
Geraint Thomas, the first Welshman to win the Tour, defends his title against a field lacking the second, third- and fourth-place finishers from 2018. The most notable absence is four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who suffered major injuries in a June crash.
The new challengers include Thomas’ Ineos teammate, 22-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal, and veterans Jakob Fuglsang and 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali.
The Tour starts in Belgium to mark 50 years since Belgian legend Eddy Merckx‘s first of five Tour wins. This is the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the yellow jersey.
The NBC Sports broadcast team includes Phil Liggett and Bob Roll in the race commentary booth. Roll succeeds Paul Sherwen, who died Dec. 2 at age 62 after being involved in 40 Tours de France. Liggett and Roll will be joined by Jens Voigt, who started 17 straight Tours from 1998 through 2014.
Paul Burmeister again hosts pre-race, post-race and primetime studio coverage along with retired U.S. cyclist Christian Vande Velde. They will be joined for the first time by Chris Horner, the 2013 Vuelta a España champion.
Steve Schlanger and Steve Porino reprise their reporter roles.
2019 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform
|July 6
|5:55 a.m.
|Stage 1: Bruxelles/Brussel (LIVE)
|Gold
|6 a.m.
|Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 1: Bruxelles/Brussel (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|11:30 a.m.
|Stage 1: Buxelles/Brussel
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Stage 1: Buxelles/Brussel
|NBC
|Midnight
|Stage 1: Bruxelles/Brussel
|NBCSN
|July 7
|8 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8:20 a.m.
|Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium (LIVE)
|Gold
|8:30 a.m.
|Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium
|NBSCN
|Midnight
|Stage 2: Bruxelles Palais Royal/Brussel Atomium
|NBCSN
|July 8
|6 a.m.
|Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|6 a.m.
|Stage 3: Binche/Épernay (LIVE)
|Gold
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 3: Binche/Épernay (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 3: Binche/Épernay
|NBCSN
|July 9
|6 a.m.
|Stage 4: Reims/Nancy (LIVE)
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 a.m.
|Stage 4: Reims/Nancy (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 4: Reims/Nancy
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 4: Reims/Nancy
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 4: Reims/Nancy
|NBCSN
|July 10
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:05 a.m.
|Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar (LIVE)
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges/Colmar
|NBCSN
|July 11
|6:55 a.m.
|Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE)
|Gold
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 6: Mulhouse/La Planche des Belles Filles
|NBCSN
|July 12
|5:10 a.m.
|Stage 7: Belfort/Chalon-sur-Saône (LIVE)
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 a.m.
|Stage 7: Belfort/Chalon-sur-Saône (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 7: Belfort/Chalon-sur-Saône
|NBCSN
|July 13
|6 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|6 a.m.
|Stage 8: Mâcon/Saint-Étienne (LIVE)
|Gold
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 8: Mâcon/Saint-Étienne (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|July 14
|6:55 a.m.
|Stage 9: Saint-Étienne/Brioude (LIVE)
|Gold
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 9: Saint-Étienne/Brioude (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 9: Saint-Étienne/Brioude
|NBCSN
|July 15
|6 a.m.
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi (LIVE)
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 a.m.
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi
|NBCSN
|July 16
|8 a.m.
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 10: Saint-Flour/Albi
|NBCSN
|July 17
|7:25 a.m.
|Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse (LIVE)
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|8 a.m.
|Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 11: Albi/Toulouse
|NBCSN
|July 18
|5:20 a.m.
|Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE)
|Gold
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 12: Toulouse/Bagnères-de-Bigorre
|NBCSN
|July 19
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 13: Pau/Pau (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:50 a.m.
|Stage 13: Pau/Pau
|Gold
|8:00 p.m.
|Stage 13: Pau/Pau
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Stage 13: Pau/Pau
|NBCSN
|July 20
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:20 a.m.
|Stage 14: Tarbes/Tourmalet Barèges
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 14: Tarbes/Tourmalet Barèges
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Stage 14: Tarbes/Tourmalet Barèges
|NBC
|July 21
|5:55 a.m.
|Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis (LIVE)
|Gold
|6 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12:30 a.m
|Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis
|NBCSN
|July 22
|8:30 a.m.
|Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Stage 15: Limoux/Foix Prat d’Albis
|NBCSN
|July 23
|7 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:05 a.m.
|Stage 16: Nîmes/Nîmes (LIVE)
|Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 16: Nîmes/Nîmes (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Stage 16: Nîmes/Nîmes
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|July 24
|6 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|6:15 a.m.
|Stage 17: Pont du Gard/Gap (LIVE)
|Gold
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 17: Pont du Gard/Gap (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Stage 17: Pont du Gard/Gap
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|July 25
|5 a.m.
|Stage 18: Embrun/Valloire (LIVE)
|Gold
|6:30 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7 a.m.
|Stage 18: Embrun/Valloire (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Stage 18: Embrun/Valloire
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|July 26
|7:30 a.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:35 a.m.
|Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne/Tignes (LIVE)
|Gold
|8 a.m.
|Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne/Tignes (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne/Tignes
|NBCSN
|9 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN
|July 27
|7:25 a.m.
|Stage 20: Albertville/Val Thorens (LIVE)
|Gold
|8 a.m.
|Stage 20: Albertville/Val Thorens (LIVE)
|NBC
|July 28
|10 a.m.
|Stage 20: Albertville/Val Thorens
|NBCSN
|11:55 a.m.
|Stage 21: Rambouillet/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)
|Gold
|12 p.m.
|Pre-Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|12:30
|Stage 21: Rambouillet/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Stage 21: Rambouillet/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)
|NBC
|11:30 p.m.
|Tour Primetime
|NBCSN