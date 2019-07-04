TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Ashley Carroll
USA Shooting

Ashley Carroll ends U.S. trap drought at shotgun worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 4, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Ashley Carroll became the first U.S. female shooter to win a world trap title since 1999, a result that could propel her to a first Olympics in 2020.

Carroll, a 24-year-old competing at her seventh worlds, beat China’s Wang Xiaojing, the 2018 World silver medalist, by one target in the final while hitting 42 of 50 targets overall. The last U.S. woman to earn world gold in the event was Cindy Gentry two decades ago.

Carroll entered the shotgun championships in Lonato del Garda, Italy, ranked eighth in the world with a previous best world champs finish of sixth in 2017.

The U.S. also boasts the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in trap, Corey Cogdell-Unrein, who isn’t at these worlds but did compete last summer in the new Olympic mixed team trap event with Jake Wallace.

Coco Gauff, 15, wins again at Wimbledon

AP
By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who beat Venus Williams in her Wimbledon debut, advanced to the third round on Wednesday.

Gauff swept Slovak Magdaléna Rybáriková 6-3, 6-3.

“You can kind of fake it till you make it,” she said. “But I’m not faking it, at least right now.”

Gauff, already the youngest player in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon main draw through qualifying, is now the youngest to make round three since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

She next gets Slovenian Polona Hercog, who upset 17th seed Madison Keys in the second round. Gauff said she stayed up until 12:30 a.m. after her win over the 39-year-old Williams on Monday.

“I could lie and say I felt normal,” Gauff said, noting that celebrities messaged her on social media, including actresses Navia Robinson and Storm Reid. “It was honestly so hard just with social media and everything trying to focus on my next match because people are still posting about Venus.

Earlier Wednesday, top-ranked Novak Djokovic breezed past American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to make the third round for an 11th straight year.

Despite the straightforward score, however, the defending champ was short of perfection as he moves toward a fifth title at the All England Club. His serve was broken twice, once in each of the first two sets.

“There were some moments in the match where maybe I could have done better,” the Serb said. “Dropped a couple of times my serve.”

Djokovic will next face Hubert Hurkacz on Friday, and then could face 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday if they both reach the fourth round.

Reilly Opelka, a 6-foot-11 American, took out three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6.

Opelka, who had 23 aces to reach his first Slam third round, next gets 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada.

“At first I had a lot of success serving and volleying, so I kept with that,” Opelka said. “And then as he kind of picked up on what I was doing and started reading my serve a little bit, it was more difficult for me to win points at the net. So I had to play, played a lot of tennis on the baseline today.”

Serena WilliamsRoger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the headliners in second-round action Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WIMBLEDON: Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Kerri Walsh Jennings, Brooke Sweat eliminated from beach volleyball worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat were eliminated from the world beach volleyball championships in the round of 32 on Wednesday in Hamburg, Germany, hurting their chances of qualifying next June for the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic champion, and her new partner, Rio Olympian Sweat, were swept by formidable Brazilians Agatha and Duda 21-18, 21-16 on the first day of elimination rounds.

It’s Walsh Jennings’ worst result in seven career world championships. They went 1-2 in pool play, the lone win a 21-2, 21-2 rout of an inexperienced team from Mauritius.

Walsh Jennings said it was the worst that she and Sweat have played since pairing in October.

“This is the most disappointing event I’ve ever had, and I think Brooke would probably feel the same,” Walsh Jennings told media in Hamburg in audio provided by NBC Sports’ Seth Rubinroit. “This is a horrific thing to say, but it’s almost a relief it’s over.”

Walsh Jennings and Sweat and Agatha and Duda split matches at the Americans’ last two international events in May and June.

Agatha and former partner Barbara handed Walsh Jennings her only Olympic beach defeat in the Rio semifinals, when Walsh Jennings played with April Ross.

The world championships carry the most points of any tournament in the two-year Olympic qualifying window.

Walsh Jennings and Sweat came to worlds ranked second among Americans in average points, behind Ross and Alix Klineman, and gained no ground in Hamburg.

Both Klineman and Ross and the other top U.S. pair, Sara Hughes and Summer Ross (no relation), won Wednesday matches to reach the round of 16.

The top two U.S. teams in qualifying points come next June are in line to go to Tokyo.

Walsh Jennings, a 40-year-old mother of three, is in line to become the oldest Olympic beach volleyball player in history, should she and Sweat hold off younger U.S. pairs over the next year.

