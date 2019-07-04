TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Jailed former governor says he bought votes for Rio Olympics

Associated PressJul 4, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro state told a judge on Thursday that he paid about $2 million for the votes of International Olympic Committee members to award the Brazilian city the 2016 Summer Games.

Sergio Cabral said he paid $1.5 million in bribes through intermediaries to the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, originally in exchange for up to six votes in the meeting that awarded Rio the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The former governor added that another $500,000 was paid later to Diack’s son with the aim of securing three more votes of IOC members for Rio.

Cabral said former Brazilian Olympic Committee chairman Carlos Arthur Nuzman handled the negotiations. The former governor said the money came from a debt owed to him by businessman Arthur Soares.

“Nuzman came to me and said ’Sergio, I want to tell you that the IAAF president, Lamine Diack, is a person that is open to undue advantages. He can secure five or six votes. In exchange, he wants $1.5 million,” the former governor said about a meeting he alleges he had with Nuzman in August 2009.

The jailed politician said he used Leonardo Gryner, who would later become the Rio 2016 committee director-general of operations, to get in touch with Papa Diack, son of Lamine Diack, to make the payments.

Gryner was arrested for corruption, money laundering and criminal organization in 2017, but has since been released.

Cabral said Nuzman approached him again in mid-September 2009 to talk about more votes that could be bought, less than a month before the IOC decision.

“Nuzman told me Papa Diack said he could get more votes. He said we could reach nine votes in total, but he needed another $500,000. I told him it would be done,” Cabral said.

Rio was chosen over Chicago, Tokyo and Madrid to host the 2016 Games.

Nuzman’s attorney João Francisco Neto told reporters the accusation is “a version faded to disappear” because the former governor has no evidence.

“Cabral is sentenced to 200 years in prison. He needs to say things, but he has no evidence,” Neto said. “Even if that had happened, corporate corruption is not a crime in Brazil.”

Lamine Diack, meanwhile, is facing trial in France for corruption and money laundering and has been accused of taking money to cover up positive doping tests by Russian athletes.

Cabral governed Rio state between 2003 and 2010. He was arrested in November 2016 for corruption, money laundering and many other crimes.

The former governor said he bought the votes for Rio to get to “the second stage of the vote” and that “no votes were bought after that.”

Chicago’s bid was the first to be eliminated, despite the presence of then-U.S. President Barack Obama at the IOC meeting in Copenhagen.

Tokyo was next. Rio beat Madrid in the final round, 66 votes to 32.

Cabral said he told then-Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes about the bribes.

Serena Williams escapes; defending Wimbledon champion upset

Associated PressJul 4, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer and seven-time women’s champion Serena Williams moved into the third round at Wimbledon.

Defending women’s champion Angelique Kerber went out in the second.

Federer advanced as expected on Thursday, beating wild-card entry Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on No. 1 Court. Williams had a bit of a tougher time at the same stadium, needing to come back to beat Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 3 Rafael Nadal emerged from the tumult to beat mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a match boasting all manner of dramatics, doses of animosity and delightful play.

But unseeded American Lauren Davis pulled off the unexpected, defeating Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on No. 2 Court.

“I told myself you’re strong, you can do it, you belong here,” said Davis, who only entered the tournament as a lucky loser.

Kerber beat Williams in last year’s final. Federer won his eighth title at the All England Club in 2017 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals last year.

Despite his pedigree at Wimbledon, Federer played his British opponent on the second biggest court on the grounds instead of his usual spot on Centre Court.

“I really enjoyed myself on Court 1 today with the roof,” Federer said. “I couldn’t really tell if it was Centre Court or Court 1, actually.”

Williams played her match with good friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, watching from the stands. She had a chance to serve out the match at 5-2 in the third but was broken. She made no mistakes on her second attempt, however, converting her first match point with an ace.

“I play best when I’m down sometimes,” Williams said. “I’m just a fighter and never give up.”

If the pressure is getting to Ash Barty at Wimbledon, she’s doing a great job of hiding it.

The top-ranked Australian came into the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after winning the French Open and a Wimbledon warm-up event in Birmingham. And she’s now won two in a row at the All England Club to reach the third round and stretch her winning streak to 14 straight.

Barty beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-3, needing only 55 minutes on No. 2 Court to advance. And it could have been even quicker but she failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the second set — the only time she was broken.

“Pretty sharp right from the start,” the top-seeded Barty said. “I was able to implement what I wanted to right away and put the pressure straight back on her.”

Barty is playing her first tournament as No. 1 but has never been past the third round at Wimbledon. She will next face Harriet Dart, a British wild-card entry making her second appearance at Wimbledon.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, No. 9 Sloane Stephens and No. 15 Wang Qiang also advanced to third round. Kvitova beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2, Stephens defeated Wang Yafan 6-0, 6-2, and Wang ousted Tamara Zidansek 6-1, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2017, reached the third round in the men’s draw. The unseeded American defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

WIMBLEDON: Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Ashley Carroll ends U.S. trap drought at shotgun worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 4, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Ashley Carroll became the first U.S. female shooter to win a world trap title since 1999, a result that could propel her to a first Olympics in 2020.

Carroll, a 24-year-old competing at her seventh worlds, beat China’s Wang Xiaojing, the 2018 World silver medalist, by one target in the final while hitting 42 of 50 targets overall. The last U.S. woman to earn world gold in the event was Cindy Gentry two decades ago.

Carroll entered the shotgun championships in Lonato del Garda, Italy, ranked eighth in the world with a previous best world champs finish of sixth in 2017.

The U.S. also boasts the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in trap, Corey Cogdell-Unrein, who isn’t at these worlds but did compete last summer in the new Olympic mixed team trap event with Jake Wallace.

MORE: Georgian shooter qualifies for 9th Olympics

