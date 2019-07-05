TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
April Ross, Alix Klineman
FIVB

April Ross, Alix Klineman into beach volleyball worlds final

By OlympicTalkJul 5, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross reached her third world beach volleyball championships final with a third different partner.

Ross, 37, and Alix Klineman, 29, swept Australians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar 21-15, 21-18 in Friday’s semifinals, advancing to Saturday’s final (7:15 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA).

They will face Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, looking to become the first Americans to win a world title since Ross and Jennifer Kessy in 2009.

A decade ago, Ross was in her fourth pro season and her third with Kessy.

“I was new on the beach,” Ross told media at worlds in Hamburg. “It was just kind of like ignorance is bliss. We were firing on all cylinders and doing the best we can. Now I feel like there’s a method to the madness a little bit.”

Kessy, who earned Olympic silver with Ross in 2012, now coaches Ross and Klineman, who paired after Ross split from Rio Olympic bronze-medal partner Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2017. Ross earned world silver in 2017 with Lauren Fendrick before partnering with Klineman later that year.

Klineman, the 2007 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year out of high school, is in just her second international season. The 6-foot-5 Klineman said that this season has brought “a wave of improvement.”

Earlier Friday, Ross and Klineman eliminated the other remaining U.S. women’s team of Sara Hughes and Summer Ross 21-18, 21-14 in the quarterfinals. Walsh Jennings and her new partner, Brooke Sweat, were eliminated in the round of 32 for Walsh Jennings’ earliest career exit at an Olympics or worlds.

All these results are key in Olympic qualifying, which is near the midpoint. Worlds carry the most Olympic qualifying points of any tournament in the two-year window, and only two pairs per country maximum go to Tokyo.

Ross and Klineman are in best position of the U.S. pairs. Walsh Jennings and Sweat and Hughes and Ross are among the teams also in the mix with nearly a year left in the qualifying window.

Two U.S. men’s teams are still alive at worlds — 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb. The men’s quarterfinals and semifinals are Saturday.

NBC Sports’ Seth Rubinroit contributed to this report from Hamburg.

Noah Lyles becomes fourth-fastest man in history in 200m

By OlympicTalkJul 5, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Noah Lyles became the fourth-fastest 200m runner in history, clocking 19.50 seconds to win a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

Lyles’ run — into a slight headwind — was the world’s fastest since Usain Bolt‘s 2012 Olympic title. Only Bolt, Yohan Blake and Michael Johnson have run faster. It’s the eighth-fastest time in history overall.

Lyles has lost just one outdoor 200m since placing fourth at the 2016 Olympic trials at age 18. He rebounded Friday from that lone defeat in his last 200m, taking second to countryman Michael Norman in Rome on June 6 (19.70 to 19.72).

On Friday, Lyles wore socks inspired by the Japanese superhero manga series My Hero Academia. “It’s time to go Plus Ultra,” he posted on social media before the meet, referencing the motto of the hero academy U.A. High School.

Next up for Lyles is a Diamond League 100m in Monaco next Friday against world champion Justin Gatlin. Lyles has said he will only race the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in two weeks, where the top three per event are in line to make the team for this fall’s world championships, but with every statement sprint many are calling for him to double in the 100m and 200m.

Lyles is the joint-second-fastest man in the world this year in the 100m at 9.86 seconds, trailing only Christian Coleman.

Full Lausanne results are here.

In other events, Gatlin earned his first Diamond League 100m victory since Lausanne two years ago, pulling away and shutting it down in 9.92. The 37-year-old clocked 9.92 seconds, breaking 10 for the second straight week.

Gatlin was runner-up to Coleman at the Pre Classic on Sunday in 9.87, his fastest time since the 2016 Olympic trials. Coleman, the fastest man in the world every year in this Olympic cycle, was not in Lausanne. Gatlin has a bye into worlds as defending champion.

Double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m in 10.74, just .01 off the fastest time this year shared by Fraser-Pryce and countrywoman Elaine Thompson. Thompson, the Rio gold medalist, was not in the Lausanne field.

World silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain needed every bit of the second-fastest time in the world this year (49.17) to hold off Niger’s Aminatou Seyni, who lowered her national record from 50.24 to 49.19.

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who was not in Lausanne, remains fastest this year with a 49.05. Olympic silver medalist Allyson Felix has yet to race this season as she returns from childbirth.

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha won the 5000m after countryman Hagos Gebrhiwet miscounted the laps and sprinted to the finish line as the bell rang signaling one lap left. Gebrhiwet briefly celebrated before realizing his error and ending up 10th, 9.03 seconds behind Kejelcha’s 13:00.56.

Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot won the 1500m in 3:28.77, the fastest time in the world since Cheruiyot’s personal-best 3:28.41 last July 20. Norwegian 18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen lowered his personal best to 3:30.16 for second place.

Poland’s Piotr Lisek upset world champion Sam Kendricks and 2018 world leader Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault. Lisek had the world’s best clearance this year, 6.01 meters.

Comeback Coco: Gauff escapes at Wimbledon, extends unlikely run

AP
By OlympicTalkJul 5, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
Coco Gauff‘s incredible Wimbledon run will extend into the second week. Gauff, 15 and the youngest player to make it this far at Wimbledon in 28 years, saved match points en route to a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 third-round win over Slovenian Polona Hercog on Friday.

Gauff, who is 13 years younger than Hercog, forced a third set by saving two match points and winning a 32-stroke rally on set point.

“People say Court 1 is my court, but maybe Centre can be my court as well,” Gauff said after her debut on the world’s most prestigious court. “I always know I can come back, no matter what the score is.”

She gets No. 7 Simona Halep in Monday’s round of 16.

“Right now, I’m not going to think about it,” Gauff said, noting she has a mixed doubles match Saturday.

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, became a sensation by beating the oldest player, 39-year-old Venus Williams, in the first round in her Grand Slam main draw debut.

She had won 10 straight sets — including three qualifying tournament wins last week — before dropping the opener Friday on Centre Court.

Gauff looked her age for most of the first two sets against Hercog, who had never made it past the third round in 35 previous Grand Slams. Gauff had nearly four times more unforced errors than winners before wrestling control late in the second set and outlasting Hercog in 2 hours, 46 minutes.

Earlier Friday, defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament but had few problems after that, advancing to the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz had never even reached the third round of a Slam before but matched Djokovic shot by shot in a tense second set which featured some mesmerizing rallies and spectacular winners from both players.

But the unseeded Polish player couldn’t keep it up, and Djokovic won the third set in only 25 minutes. He then broke for a 2-1 lead in the fourth and sealed the victory with a service winner on his first match point.

Last year’s runner-up, Kevin Anderson, was knocked out, losing in straight sets to Guido Pella on Centre Court.

Anderson could only convert one of his nine break points and lost 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Pella, who reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Anderson lost in straight sets to Djokovic in last year’s final, after coming from two sets down to beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and beating John Isner in a 6½-hour semifinal match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

