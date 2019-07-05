Comeback Coco: Gauff escapes at Wimbledon, extends unlikely run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coco Gauff‘s incredible Wimbledon run will extend into the second week. Gauff, 15 and the youngest player to make it this far at Wimbledon in 28 years, saved match points en route to a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 third-round win over Slovenian Polona Hercog on Friday.

Gauff, who is 13 years younger than Hercog, forced a third set by saving two match points and winning a 32-stroke rally on set point.

“People say Court 1 is my court, but maybe Centre can be my court as well,” Gauff said after her debut on the world’s most prestigious court. “I always know I can come back, no matter what the score is.”

She gets No. 7 Simona Halep in Monday’s round of 16.

“Right now, I’m not going to think about it,” Gauff said, noting she has a mixed doubles match Saturday.

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, became a sensation by beating the oldest player, 39-year-old Venus Williams, in the first round in her Grand Slam main draw debut.

She had won 10 straight sets — including three qualifying tournament wins last week — before dropping the opener Friday on Centre Court.

Gauff looked her age for most of the first two sets against Hercog, who had never made it past the third round in 35 previous Grand Slams. Gauff had nearly four times more unforced errors than winners before wrestling control late in the second set and outlasting Hercog in 2 hours, 46 minutes.

Earlier Friday, defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament but had few problems after that, advancing to the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz had never even reached the third round of a Slam before but matched Djokovic shot by shot in a tense second set which featured some mesmerizing rallies and spectacular winners from both players.

But the unseeded Polish player couldn’t keep it up, and Djokovic won the third set in only 25 minutes. He then broke for a 2-1 lead in the fourth and sealed the victory with a service winner on his first match point.

Last year’s runner-up, Kevin Anderson, was knocked out, losing in straight sets to Guido Pella on Centre Court.

Anderson could only convert one of his nine break points and lost 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Pella, who reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Anderson lost in straight sets to Djokovic in last year’s final, after coming from two sets down to beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and beating John Isner in a 6½-hour semifinal match.

