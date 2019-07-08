TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Julian Alaphilippe wins Tour de France Stage 3

Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
EPERNAY, France (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe has won Stage 3 of the Tour de France and taken the yellow jersey with a sparkling ride into the Champagne town of Epernay.

The French rider left the chasing pack for dead with a fierce burst of acceleration on a short sharp climb amid the Champagne vineyards. He gritted his teeth as he rode alone over the last 16 kilometers (10 miles), up Epernay’s cobbled Champagne Avenue, and the lung-busting uphill finish.

It was Alaphilippe’s first stage victory at this Tour and third in his career. He also won two stages on the Tour last year.

The previous race leader, Mike Teunissen, couldn’t keep up with the main pack in the final section of sharp hills.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ends

AP
By OlympicTalkJul 8, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Coco Gauff‘s incredible Wimbledon run ended Monday at the hands of former world No. 1 Simona Halep.

Gauff, at 15 the youngest player into the event’s second week since Jennifer Capriati in 1991, fell 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round on Centre Court. Halep, the first top-20 player Gauff had ever faced, advanced to the quarterfinals.

Gauff became a sensation after beating five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round. She followed that up with with victories over Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog to reach the round of 16. In total, she won six matches if you include her run through qualifying.

Gauff will rise from No. 313 in the world rankings to near the top 100.

Halep gets China’s Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Alison Riske upsets No. 1 Ash Barty at Wimbledon

AP
Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty’s winning streak is over, and so are her chances of winning a second straight Glam Slam title.

The top-ranked Australian had won 15 matches in a row, including the French Open title, but she lost to Alison Riske 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon on Monday, giving the unseeded American a spot in the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time.

“I haven’t been starting out fantastic in all my matches, but I knew I had the confidence that if I could manage my service games I was going to get looks on her serve,” said Riske, whose best previous showing was reaching the third round at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open. “I had to play aggressive. I had to take it to Ash.”

Barty was playing her first tournament as the No. 1-ranked player, and she started off by winning points with her serve against Riske.

In the opening service game, the top-seeded Barty won all four points with aces. She won two more points in her next game with aces, as well. She finished the match with 12 of them.

But Riske took her chances when she got them, breaking Barty four times on four attempts, including to take a 5-3 lead in the deciding set before serving it out.

Riske will next face Serena Williams in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Williams, eyeing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, swept Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on Monday.

Also, No. 8 Elina Svitolina beat No. 24 Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2, and Zhang Shuai defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Svitolina won six straight games from 4-4 in the first set. Martic called for medical treatment on her left leg after the first game of the second set and her movement appeared to be hampered the rest of the way. She asked for treatment again at 4-1.

Later on “Manic Monday,” Williams, 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff and the men’s Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are on the schedule as Wimbledon resumes after its traditional day off.

Gauff will try to prolong her magical Grand Slam debut when she meets former No. 1 Simona Halep. That match on No. 1 Court follows seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams against Navarro.

The top three seeded men — Djokovic, Federer and Nadal — all face opponents who never have been to the second week at Wimbledon.

