AP

Serena Williams fined $10,000 at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

Katie Meili, Olympic breaststroke medalist, retires from swimming

Katie Meili
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 8, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
Katie Meili, the 2016 Olympic 100m breaststroke bronze medalist, has retired from swimming, a year before the Tokyo Games.

“It is with a heart full of joy and gratitude that I announce my retirement from competitive swimming,” was posted on Meili’s social media. “My swimming career has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for the lessons it has taught me, the opportunities it has provided me, and most importantly, the incredible people it has brought into my life.

“This chapter is closing, but I’m very much looking forward to the challenges and adventures the next one will bring.”

Meili, 28, had already taken her name off the team for this month’s world championships as she focuses on law school at Georgetown this year and next. She’s spending the summer as an associate at Jones Day law firm in Washington, D.C.

In April, Meili said whether she would go for a second Olympics in 2020 was “the million-dollar question,” according to the Washington Post.

“If I choose not to do it, it’ll be for all the right reasons: It’s just time,” Meili said then, according to the newspaper. “I’ve always said I’ll keep swimming as long as I’m enjoying it and as long as I’m able. A lot of factors go into both of those prongs. But if I decide I’m not going to swim next year and I’m not going to try to make Tokyo, then I will be happy and at peace with that decision.”

Meili’s success in 2016 was the product of perseverance. She swam at Columbia (not among the NCAA powers) and planned to retire after graduating in 2013. She was offered a legal assistant job in New York and planned to take it before visiting coach David Marsh in Charlotte and accepting a place in Marsh’s training group.

Meili, who faked a headache at her first swim practice as a kid and hid in the bathroom because she thought it was too hard, lowered her 100m breast personal best by 1.8 seconds in 2015 and made the Rio Olympic team by placing second to Lilly King at trials.

In Rio, Meili took bronze behind King and Russian Yuliya Efimova and added a gold as a prelim swimmer on the medley relay. She earned a medal of every color at her lone world championships appearance in 2017, including silver in the 100m breast, again behind King. She retires as the sixth-fastest woman in history in the event.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

2019 World Diving Championships TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 8, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
The world diving championships air live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Saturday from Gwangju, South Korea.

Every event will air live on Olympic Channel and stream for subscribers. NBCSN will air delayed broadcasts.

Four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia headlines the U.S. roster looking to rebound after going medal-less in Olympic events at the 2017 Worlds.

Boudia, who missed those worlds while on a break from the sport, is the lone U.S. diver to earn a world medal in an Olympic event since the Americans racked up four medals in 2009.

Boudia, a 30-year-old, three-time Olympian, earned platform silver in 2011, 2013 and 2015 but switched to the springboard last year.

The U.S. and the rest of the world must reckon with China, owner of 26 of the 32 Olympic gold medals awarded over the last four Games. China, too, looks to bounce back from 2017, when it bagged five of the eight Olympic-event gold medals, its lowest success rate at an Olympics or worlds since 2005

Day Event Final Time (ET) Network
Saturday, July 13 Mixed Synchro Platform 12-1:30 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s 1m Springboard 2:30-3:45 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s Synchro Springboard 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Sunday, July 14 Men’s 1m Springboard 2:30-4 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s Synchro Platform 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s Synchro Platform 11 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN*
Monday, July 15 Women’s Synchro Springboard 2:30-3:45 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s Synchro Platform 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Tuesday, July 16 Women’s Platform (Semi) 2:30-3:30 a.m. Olympic Channel
Team Event 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s Synchro Springboard 11 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN*
Men’s Synchro Platform 12-1 p.m. NBCSN*
Wednesday, July 17 Men’s 3m Springboard (Semi) 2:30-4 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s Platform 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s Platform 7-8 p.m. NBCSN*
Thursday, July 18 Women’s 3m Springboard (Semi) 2:30-4 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s 3m Springboard 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s 3m Springboard 7-8 p.m. NBCSN*
Friday, July 19 Men’s Platform (Semi) 2:30-4 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s 3m Springboard 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, July 20 Mixed Synchro Springboard 2:30-4 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s Platform 7:45-9:15 a.m. Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast