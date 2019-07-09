Decorated South Korean Olympian suspended one year

Lee Seung-Hoon, South Korea’s most decorated male Winter Olympian, was suspended one year after May 2018 allegations of physically assaulting younger athletes, according to South Korean media.
Lee, who can appeal the ban to July 2020, has denied all allegations, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Lee, 31, is a five-time medalist across the last three Winter Games. is best known for being upgraded to gold in the 2010 Olympic 10,000m after Dutchman Sven Kramer skated in the wrong lane.
Lee earned another gold in the first Olympic mass start in PyeongChang last year, becoming one of four South Koreans to earn individual gold at their home Games.
With five medals and two golds, Lee passed short track skater Lee Ho-Suk as South Korea’s most decorated male Winter Olympian. He has not competed on the top international level since the PyeongChang Olympics.
Serena Williams is two Wimbledon match wins from a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. And she is the only woman left in the draw who previously made a Wimbledon final.
Williams, the 11th seed and a seven-time Wimbledon champ, knocked out countrywoman Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. She gets No. 19 Jo Konta of Great Britain or unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova in Thursday’s semifinals.
The only other woman left in the draw who owns a Grand Slam singles title is 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep, who beat Chinese Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1 to reach the other semifinal.
No. 7 Halep is the highest remaining seed after other pre-tournament favorites such as No. 1 Ash Barty, U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and defending champion Angelique Kerber went out in early rounds.
Williams, 37, is trying to win her first title of any kind since the 2017 Australian Open, which she won while eight weeks pregnant. She can tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Slams. She’s coming off a difficult spring.
Williams debated daily in May whether to skip the French Open after withdrawing from her previous three events with health problems, namely a left knee injury. She played in Paris anyway, not at 100 percent, and was bounced in the third round for her earliest Grand Slam exit in five years.
Williams didn’t play any events between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as usual, and said she had a week and a half of good prep going into the tournament. But she felt strong enough to also enter mixed doubles with Andy Murray at the All England Club.
MILAN (AP) — A swimmer struggling in the sea off Sardinia soon discovered it was his lucky day.
Italian news agency ANSA says the male tourist got in trouble Sunday afternoon after his inflatable swan was carried away by the wind. According to a witness, the swimmer’s friends alerted a life guard — but someone else was closer by.
Retired world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini, a 2004 Olympic 4x200m freestyle bronze medalist, had no problem in reaching the man in a few quick strokes.
Magnini told La Gazzetta dello Sport that “the swimmer was in trouble. At a certain point, he got scared, couldn’t move and swallowed a bit of water. When I reached him, he couldn’t even speak.”
Magnini kept the man afloat until the lifeguard arrived.
“I did what I felt I should do,” Magnini said. “Swim as fast as I could to save him. The important thing is the swimmer is safe.”
The 37-year-old Magnini was swimming nearby with his girlfriend, Italian model and TV personality Giorgia Palmas.
Magnini, who won the 100m free at the 2005 and 2007 World Championships, received a four-year ban for doping in 2018 after he had retired. He never tested positive and denied any wrongdoing.
