Decorated South Korean Olympian suspended one year

Lee Seung-Hoon, South Korea’s most decorated male Winter Olympian, was suspended one year after May 2018 allegations of physically assaulting younger athletes, according to South Korean media.

Lee, who can appeal the ban to July 2020, has denied all allegations, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Lee, 31, is a five-time medalist across the last three Winter Games. is best known for being upgraded to gold in the 2010 Olympic 10,000m after Dutchman Sven Kramer skated in the wrong lane.

Lee earned another gold in the first Olympic mass start in PyeongChang last year, becoming one of four South Koreans to earn individual gold at their home Games.

With five medals and two golds, Lee passed short track skater Lee Ho-Suk as South Korea’s most decorated male Winter Olympian. He has not competed on the top international level since the PyeongChang Olympics.

