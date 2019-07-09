TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Serena Williams into Wimbledon semifinals as she chases record

Associated PressJul 9, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — When Serena Williams’ serve wasn’t getting her all the points she needed at Wimbledon, she turned to her return game.

Job done, and then some.

Williams reached the semifinals at the All England Club for the 12th time, overcoming five breaks of serve to beat Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Tuesday on Centre Court.

“It’s a long, arduous road,” Williams said. “It’s not easy.”

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, who owns 23 major titles overall, was broken twice early in the first set despite six aces, trailing 3-1 and 4-3, but she broke back each time and then again to take the set.

Williams landed 81% of her returns (25 of 31) in that first set and won more than 50% of the points on both Riske’s first serves and her second serves. That return percentage dropped slightly to 76 in the second, but it jumped back up to 81 in the third.

She won the match with an ace, her 19th of the day. Williams had served only 22 aces in the previous four rounds.

“She was really so close to taking the win today,” Williams said. “She was playing her heart out. She had nothing to lose and I realized I didn’t either. I need to just do better.”

Riske, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round, had never before faced Williams on the tennis tour and was playing in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. She certainly took advantage of every chance she had, converting each of the five break points she created.

Williams will next face either 19th-seeded Johanna Konta or Barbora Strycova on Thursday in the semifinals. But first, she’ll be back out on Centre Court later Tuesday to play mixed doubles with Andy Murray.

On No. 1 Court, former No. 1 Simona Halep beat Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the second time.

Halep, who beat teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets in the fourth round, is the highest seeded woman left in the draw at No. 7.

Zhang led 4-1 in the first set and had four break points, but Halep saved them all.

Later Tuesday, Konta, the last British player in the tournament, was to play Strycova on Centre Court, while No. 8 Elina Svitolina was facing Karolina Muchova on No. 1 Court.

WIMBLEDON: Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Decorated South Korean Olympian suspended one year

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 9, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
Lee Seung-Hoon, South Korea’s most decorated male Winter Olympian, was suspended one year after May 2018 allegations of physically assaulting younger athletes, according to South Korean media.

Lee, who can appeal the ban to July 2020, has denied all allegations, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Lee, 31, is a five-time medalist across the last three Winter Games. is best known for being upgraded to gold in the 2010 Olympic 10,000m after Dutchman Sven Kramer skated in the wrong lane.

Lee earned another gold in the first Olympic mass start in PyeongChang last year, becoming one of four South Koreans to earn individual gold at their home Games.

With five medals and two golds, Lee passed short track skater Lee Ho-Suk as South Korea’s most decorated male Winter Olympian. He has not competed on the top international level since the PyeongChang Olympics.

MORE: Fastest female speed skater in history retires

Sea rescue: Olympic swimmer saves tourist in Italy

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 9, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
MILAN (AP) — A swimmer struggling in the sea off Sardinia soon discovered it was his lucky day.

Italian news agency ANSA says the male tourist got in trouble Sunday afternoon after his inflatable swan was carried away by the wind. According to a witness, the swimmer’s friends alerted a life guard — but someone else was closer by.

Retired world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini, a 2004 Olympic 4x200m freestyle bronze medalist, had no problem in reaching the man in a few quick strokes.

Magnini told La Gazzetta dello Sport that “the swimmer was in trouble. At a certain point, he got scared, couldn’t move and swallowed a bit of water. When I reached him, he couldn’t even speak.”

Magnini kept the man afloat until the lifeguard arrived.

“I did what I felt I should do,” Magnini said. “Swim as fast as I could to save him. The important thing is the swimmer is safe.”

The 37-year-old Magnini was swimming nearby with his girlfriend, Italian model and TV personality Giorgia Palmas.

Magnini, who won the 100m free at the 2005 and 2007 World Championships, received a four-year ban for doping in 2018 after he had retired. He never tested positive and denied any wrongdoing.

MORE: Star Russian switches nations, fearing Tokyo 2020 ban