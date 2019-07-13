TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Geraint Thomas caught up in another Tour de France crash; yellow jersey changes hands

Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Tour de France after a long breakaway in the Massif Central as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed back the race leader’s yellow jersey with a well-timed move near the finish.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was caught in a crash 15 kilometers from the end but escaped unscathed and crossed the finish line 20 seconds behind Alaphilippe.

The Frenchman finished the stage in third place in Saint-Etienne behind Thibaut Pinot.

Alaphilippe, who had lost his yellow jersey two days ago at the Planche des Belles Filles, made the most of the last of the seven climbs on the day’s program to attack alongside Pinot.

He went over the top in second position behind De Gendt and claimed five precious bonus seconds before keeping the pressure in the final kilometers leading to Saint-Etienne’s Geoffroy Guichard soccer stadium.

Thomas was slowed down by the pile-up involving Ineos teammates and did not move when Alaphilippe and Pinot went away. He finished the race safely in the pack with other Tour contenders.

It was unclear whether Thomas actually hit the ground. He had already been involved in a crash during the opening stage last week in Belgium.

De Gendt rode the whole day at the front after he moved away from the pack outside Macon, soon after the start of the 200-kilometer trek which took riders across seven short but leg-punishing climbs.

Watch world-class cycling events throughout the year with the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, including all 21 stages of the Tour de France live & commercial-free, plus access to renowned races like La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, the UCI World Championships and many more.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Serena Williams beaten by Simona Halep in Wimbledon final, denied history

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

More: Olympics

Sarah Bacon is first U.S. female diver to earn world medal in 14 years Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal Noah Lyles meets Justin Gatlin, fate in Monaco; TV, stream schedule

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Clutching her trophy 20 minutes after becoming Wimbledon’s champion, Simona Halep checked out the board inside Centre Court that lists tournament winners. Below all of the mentions of Serena Williams, her opponent in Saturday’s final, there already was inscribed: “Miss S. Halep.”

Halep was not concerned with preventing Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning her first at the All England Club. And she played pretty much perfectly.

On top of her game right from start to finish, Halep overwhelmed Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion for her second major championship. The whole thing took less than an hour as Williams lost her third Slam final in a row as she tries to equal Margaret Court’s record for most major trophies in tennis history.

“I’m very sure,” Halep said, “that was the best match of my life.”

The No. 7-seeded Romanian made a mere three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.

Not bad for someone who has been frank about how jittery she has gotten in past big matches and began the day having lost nine of 10 matchups against Williams. But after losing each of her first three major finals, Halep now has won two straight, including at last year’s French Open.

“She literally played out of her mind. Congratulations, Simona,” Williams said during the trophy ceremony. “It was a little bit ‘a deer in the headlights’ for me.”

Williams also lost in straight sets against Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final a year ago, and against Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open last September.

“I just have to figure out a way to win a final,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old American hasn’t won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, when she set the professional-era record of 23 Grand Slam championships (Court won 13 of her titles against amateur competition).

Williams was pregnant when she won in Australia and then took more than a year off the tour; her daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017.

Since returning to tennis, Williams has dealt with injuries but still managed to remain among the game’s elite. In part because of a bad left knee, she only had played 12 matches all season until Wimbledon.

“Just got to keep fighting,” Williams said, “and just keep trying.”

Didn’t take long on Saturday for the 27-year-old Halep to demonstrate this was not going to be easy for Williams.

Not by any means.

Showing off the talents and traits that once lifted her to No. 1 in the rankings, Halep never really gave Williams a chance to get into the match.

“I’ve always been intimidated a little bit when I faced Serena. She’s an inspiration for everyone and the model for everyone,” Halep said. “Today, I decided before the match that I’m going to focus on myself and on the final of (a) Grand Slam, not on her. That’s why I was able to play my best, to be relaxed, and to be able to be positive and confident against her.”

Halep tracked down everything, as is her wont. She didn’t merely play defense, though, managing to go from retrieving an apparent point-ending stroke by Williams to lashing a winner of her own in a blink.

“I was over-hitting it, trying to go for too much,” Williams said. “She was getting just a tremendous amount of balls back.”

Her returns were exceptional, repeatedly getting back serves that left Williams’ racket at 115 mph or more.

On this cloudy, cool afternoon, with the temperature in the low 70s (low 20s Celsius), Halep began with a pair of service breaks and even delivered the match’s first ace, at 106 mph, which put her out front 4-0 after 11 astonishing minutes.

Halep won 14 of the first 18 points, with many in the crowd roaring for each of the rare ones that went Williams’ way. Halep produced eight winners before a single unforced error, avoiding a miscue until the seventh game.

Williams, in stark contrast, came out looking a bit tight, short-arming shots and accumulating nine unforced errors before conjuring up a single winner. She spoke after her semifinal victory about trying to remain calm on court, and that she did, even in the face of a player who was at her very best.

Williams would place a hand on her hip. Or put a palm up and look at her guest box, as if thinking, “What can I do?” Williams’ greatest show of emotion came after she stretched for a forehand volley winner on the second set’s second point. She leaned forward and yelled, “Come on!”

But the comeback never came. Halep broke to lead 3-2 in that set when Williams pushed a backhand long, and there wasn’t much left from there.

Halep only had been as far as the semifinals once at Wimbledon until now. But she was determined to change that and said she told the locker-room attendants at the beginning of the tournament she wanted to grab a title to earn lifetime membership in the All England Club.

“So here I am,” she said Saturday, the fortnight done, her trophy won. “It was one of my motivations before this tournament. So now I am happy.”

MORE: Sea rescue: Olympic swimmer saves tourist in Italy

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Sarah Bacon is first U.S. female diver to earn world medal in 14 years

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2019, 6:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal Noah Lyles meets Justin Gatlin, fate in Monaco; TV, stream schedule Decorated South Korean Olympian suspended one year

Sarah Bacon became the first U.S. female diver to earn an individual Olympic or world championships medal since 2005, taking silver on Saturday at worlds in the 1m springboard, which is not an Olympic event.

Chen Yiwen won Saturday with 285.45 points as China swept the first two events at worlds (including the mixed synchro platform), which includes 13 total events and runs through next weekend.

Bacon, the 22-year-old NCAA champion from Minnesota, tallied 262 points on the first day of finals in Gwangju, South Korea, to become the first U.S. woman on an Olympic or world podium since Laura Wilkinson won the 2005 world title on the platform.

The last U.S. woman to make a springboard podium was Mary Ellen Clark, who took bronze at the 1996 Olympics. The last to do it at worlds was Wendy Lucero, in the 1m in 1991.

Bacon endured two shoulder surgeries, a concussion, stress fractures in her back and mental struggles to get here. Bacon said she wanted to quit before enrolling at Minnesota, where former U.S. national team coach Wenbo Chen is at the helm.

“I wanted nothing to do with it. I came here not even wanting to dive,” she said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But my parents said, ‘You should go dive with [Chen]. See if that sparks your interest again.’ And he completely changed the way I view it.”

Bacon, a rising senior, is at her first senior worlds. She also qualified as the second U.S. woman in the 3m springboard behind Brooke Schultz. That is an Olympic event and will take place later next week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Diving Worlds TV Schedule