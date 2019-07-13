TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
AP

Tejay van Garderen out of Tour de France

Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 6:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sarah Bacon is first U.S. female diver to earn world medal in 14 years Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal Noah Lyles meets Justin Gatlin, fate in Monaco; TV, stream schedule

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France (AP) — American Tejay Van Garderen withdrew from the Tour de France after hitting the tarmac soon after the start of Friday’s Stage 7.

Van Garderen was attended by three of his teammates and eventually got back on his bike to finish with a bloodied face and ripped jersey. But he broke a bone in his left hand and his team later announced his withdrawal.

The top American rider in the race, van Garderen was 36th overall, 10 minutes and 26 seconds behind leader Giulio Ciccone.

“We will miss having him in the team,” EF Education First manager Jonathan Vaughters said. “He has showed great form coming into the race. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he’ll be back racing again soon.”

Van Garderen, 30, finished fifth at the Tour de France in 2012 and 2014, taking the white jersey as the highest-ranking rider younger than 26.

In 2015 and 2018, van Garderen was at one point during the Tour second overall, just missing becoming the second American to enter the history books as a Tour de France leader, along with the only American to win the Tour, three-time champion Greg LeMond, who last wore yellow in 1991.

Four other Americans wore the yellow jersey after LeMond, but all had their results retroactively stripped for doping (Lance ArmstrongDavid ZabriskieGeorge Hincapie and Floyd Landis).

There are three Americans left in this year’s Tour — Joey Rosskopf, Chad Haga and Ben King.

Watch world-class cycling events throughout the year with the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, including all 21 stages of the Tour de France live & commercial-free, plus access to renowned races like La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, the UCI World Championships and many more.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Sarah Bacon is first U.S. female diver to earn world medal in 14 years

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2019, 6:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal Noah Lyles meets Justin Gatlin, fate in Monaco; TV, stream schedule Decorated South Korean Olympian suspended one year

Sarah Bacon became the first U.S. female diver to earn an individual Olympic or world championships medal since 2005, taking silver on Saturday at worlds in the 1m springboard, which is not an Olympic event.

Chen Yiwen won Saturday with 285.45 points as China swept the first two events at worlds (including the mixed synchro platform), which includes 13 total events and runs through next weekend.

Bacon, the 22-year-old NCAA champion from Minnesota, tallied 262 points on the first day of finals in Gwangju, South Korea, to become the first U.S. woman on an Olympic or world podium since Laura Wilkinson won the 2005 world title on the platform.

The last U.S. woman to make a springboard podium was Mary Ellen Clark, who took bronze at the 1996 Olympics. The last to do it at worlds was Wendy Lucero, in the 1m in 1991.

Bacon endured two shoulder surgeries, a concussion, stress fractures in her back and mental struggles to get here. Bacon said she wanted to quit before enrolling at Minnesota, where former U.S. national team coach Wenbo Chen is at the helm.

“I wanted nothing to do with it. I came here not even wanting to dive,” she said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But my parents said, ‘You should go dive with [Chen]. See if that sparks your interest again.’ And he completely changed the way I view it.”

Bacon, a rising senior, is at her first senior worlds. She also qualified as the second U.S. woman in the 3m springboard behind Brooke Schultz. That is an Olympic event and will take place later next week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Diving Worlds TV Schedule

Sifan Hassan breaks women’s mile world record in 4:12.33

By Gabrielle HerzigJul 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In 4:12.33, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands made history on Friday, breaking the women’s mile world record at Monaco’s Diamond League meet.

The previous record of 4:12.56 had been held by Russia’s Svetlana Masterkova since 1996.

Halfway through the race, Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay trailed Hassan closely. However, during the last half-lap Hassan was all by herself, competing against the clock.

The 26-year-old finished five seconds faster than Britain’s Laura Weightman, who took second place.

Hassan ultimately shaved two seconds off of her national record of 4:14.71.