TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
April Ross, Alix Klineman
FIVB

April Ross, Alix Klineman win biggest title of their young partnership

By OlympicTalkJul 14, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell are first to qualify for 2020 U.S. Olympic team Sarah Bacon is first U.S. female diver to earn world medal in 14 years Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal

April Ross and Alix Klineman notched the biggest title of their two-year beach volleyball partnership and consolidated their lead in U.S. Olympic qualifying on Sunday.

Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, and Klineman, in her third beach season since switching from indoor, won an FIVB World Tour Major Series event in Gstaad, Switzerland. Major events carry the most Olympic qualifying points of any tournament outside the world championships.

Ross and Klineman, who earned world champs silver a week ago, swept three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat 21-17, 21-13 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Then on Sunday, they swept Swiss Tanja Hüberli and Nina Betschart 22-20, 21-17 in the semifinals and rallied past Brazilians Maria Antonelli and Carol Salgado 15-21, 21-17, 15-12 in the final.

Ross and Klineman have won four FIVB World Tour events since they began playing together at the start of the 2018 season. They’ve made at least the quarterfinals in their last 11 World Tour events.

Ross and Walsh Jennings split in 2017, less than a year after taking bronze in Rio. Ross earned world silver with Lauren Fendrick in 2017 before picking up former Stanford indoor player Klineman later that year.

Ross and Klineman have a comfortable lead for one of two U.S. Olympic spots more than halfway through the two-year qualifying window. Walsh Jennings and Sweat are in second place after a boost as the only other U.S. pair to make the quarterfinals in Gstaad.

There is one more major event this season in two weeks in Vienna.

MORE: Olympic beach volleyball champion eyes comeback

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell are first to qualify for 2020 U.S. Olympic team

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Swimmers Haley Anderson and Ashley Twichell became the first of who will be more than 500 athletes to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Anderson, a 2012 Olympic silver medalist, qualified for her third Olympics by earning another silver in the world championships open-water 10km in South Korea on Sunday morning.

Twichell was sixth to make her first Olympic team in her fourth try at age 30.

Top-10 finishers in the event, which debuted at the Olympics in 2008, qualified directly for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Anderson, a 27-year-old from California, is the lone American to earn an Olympic open-water medal. She also owns world titles in the open-water 5km, which is not an Olympic distance.

Twichell, who tried to make Olympic teams in 2008, 2012 and 2016, is in line to become the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie swimmer since James Greene in 1908, according to the OlyMADMen. And the third-oldest U.S. Olympic female swimmer after Dara Torres (33, 41) and Jenny Thompson (31), who each earned 12 medals.

Twichell in 2017 became the oldest American to win an open-water world title.

The men’s open-water 10km at worlds is Tuesday, where Rio Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky and David Heron can join Anderson and Twichell on the Olympic team with top-10 finishes.

The U.S. Olympic swim team in pool events will be determined at trials in Omaha in June.

MORE: World Diving Championships TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Serena Williams beaten by Simona Halep in Wimbledon final, denied history

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 13, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
7 Comments

More: Olympics

April Ross, Alix Klineman April Ross, Alix Klineman win biggest title of their young partnership Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell are first to qualify for 2020 U.S. Olympic team Sarah Bacon is first U.S. female diver to earn world medal in 14 years

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Clutching her trophy 20 minutes after becoming Wimbledon’s champion, Simona Halep checked out the board inside Centre Court that lists tournament winners. Below all of the mentions of Serena Williams, her opponent in Saturday’s final, there already was inscribed: “Miss S. Halep.”

Halep was not concerned with preventing Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning her first at the All England Club. And she played pretty much perfectly.

On top of her game right from start to finish, Halep overwhelmed Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion for her second major championship. The whole thing took less than an hour as Williams lost her third Slam final in a row as she tries to equal Margaret Court’s record for most major trophies in tennis history.

“I’m very sure,” Halep said, “that was the best match of my life.”

The No. 7-seeded Romanian made a mere three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.

Not bad for someone who has been frank about how jittery she has gotten in past big matches and began the day having lost nine of 10 matchups against Williams. But after losing each of her first three major finals, Halep now has won two straight, including at last year’s French Open.

“She literally played out of her mind. Congratulations, Simona,” Williams said during the trophy ceremony. “It was a little bit ‘a deer in the headlights’ for me.”

Williams also lost in straight sets against Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final a year ago, and against Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open last September.

“I just have to figure out a way to win a final,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old American hasn’t won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, when she set the professional-era record of 23 Grand Slam championships (Court won 13 of her titles against amateur competition).

Williams was pregnant when she won in Australia and then took more than a year off the tour; her daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017.

Since returning to tennis, Williams has dealt with injuries but still managed to remain among the game’s elite. In part because of a bad left knee, she only had played 12 matches all season until Wimbledon.

“Just got to keep fighting,” Williams said, “and just keep trying.”

Didn’t take long on Saturday for the 27-year-old Halep to demonstrate this was not going to be easy for Williams.

Not by any means.

Showing off the talents and traits that once lifted her to No. 1 in the rankings, Halep never really gave Williams a chance to get into the match.

“I’ve always been intimidated a little bit when I faced Serena. She’s an inspiration for everyone and the model for everyone,” Halep said. “Today, I decided before the match that I’m going to focus on myself and on the final of (a) Grand Slam, not on her. That’s why I was able to play my best, to be relaxed, and to be able to be positive and confident against her.”

Halep tracked down everything, as is her wont. She didn’t merely play defense, though, managing to go from retrieving an apparent point-ending stroke by Williams to lashing a winner of her own in a blink.

“I was over-hitting it, trying to go for too much,” Williams said. “She was getting just a tremendous amount of balls back.”

Her returns were exceptional, repeatedly getting back serves that left Williams’ racket at 115 mph or more.

On this cloudy, cool afternoon, with the temperature in the low 70s (low 20s Celsius), Halep began with a pair of service breaks and even delivered the match’s first ace, at 106 mph, which put her out front 4-0 after 11 astonishing minutes.

Halep won 14 of the first 18 points, with many in the crowd roaring for each of the rare ones that went Williams’ way. Halep produced eight winners before a single unforced error, avoiding a miscue until the seventh game.

Williams, in stark contrast, came out looking a bit tight, short-arming shots and accumulating nine unforced errors before conjuring up a single winner. She spoke after her semifinal victory about trying to remain calm on court, and that she did, even in the face of a player who was at her very best.

Williams would place a hand on her hip. Or put a palm up and look at her guest box, as if thinking, “What can I do?” Williams’ greatest show of emotion came after she stretched for a forehand volley winner on the second set’s second point. She leaned forward and yelled, “Come on!”

But the comeback never came. Halep broke to lead 3-2 in that set when Williams pushed a backhand long, and there wasn’t much left from there.

Halep only had been as far as the semifinals once at Wimbledon until now. But she was determined to change that and said she told the locker-room attendants at the beginning of the tournament she wanted to grab a title to earn lifetime membership in the All England Club.

“So here I am,” she said Saturday, the fortnight done, her trophy won. “It was one of my motivations before this tournament. So now I am happy.”

MORE: Sea rescue: Olympic swimmer saves tourist in Italy

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!