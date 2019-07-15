Adam Rippon takes a lap in Indy car

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Rippon can compare Olympic figure skating and riding in an Indy car in this way: Both experiences made him want to throw up.

Rippon sat in the backseat of fellow “Dancing with the Stars” winner Helio Castroneves‘ two-seater while at a Toronto IndyCar stop on Sunday.

“I definitely feel like my nuts are in my stomach,” Rippon said in an NBCSN interview while riding. “This is a little bit like how I drive to the grocery store. A little bit more intense, but Helio is killing it.”

Rippon, 29, retired from figure skating after placing 10th in his Olympic debut in PyeongChang, where he also earned a team-event bronze medal.

He has since done a bevy of appearances, including on “Will & Grace,” in ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue and as part of a Taylor Swift music video.

