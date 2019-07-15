Adam Rippon takes a lap in Indy car

Adam Rippon can compare Olympic figure skating and riding in an Indy car in this way: Both experiences made him want to throw up.
Rippon sat in the backseat of fellow “Dancing with the Stars” winner Helio Castroneves‘ two-seater while at a Toronto IndyCar stop on Sunday.
“I definitely feel like my nuts are in my stomach,” Rippon said in an NBCSN interview while riding. “This is a little bit like how I drive to the grocery store. A little bit more intense, but Helio is killing it.”
Rippon, 29, retired from figure skating after placing 10th in his Olympic debut in PyeongChang, where he also earned a team-event bronze medal.
He has since done a bevy of appearances, including on “Will & Grace,” in ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue and as part of a Taylor Swift music video.
ALBI, France (AP) — Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won Stage 10 after a sprint to the line Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey ahead of a rest day.
Crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break into several groups during the last 35 kilometers of the 217.5-kilometer trek from Saint-Flour to Albi. Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack but several favorites including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, who entered the day in third place, were caught off guard and lost ground.
Pinot was in a group also including Rigoberto Uran and Richie Porte that lost 1 minute, 39 seconds, according to provisional results.
Chad le Clos must reportedly swim through injury if he is to take gold at a fourth consecutive world championships next week.
The South African swimmer learned he has a groin hernia that may need surgery after worlds in South Korea that start Sunday, according to the Times of South Africa.
Le Clos, a 27-year-old who beat Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly at the 2012 Olympics, said the injury is 10 years old, but it’s given him more trouble than usual the last six weeks, according to the report.
“I’ve been pushing off the wall at 70 percent, 80 percent max in training,” he said, according to the Times. “It’s only [sore] when I push off the wall, not actually when I kick.”
Le Clos’ condition will make it all the tougher in the 100m and 200m butterflies.
In the 100m, le Clos missed a chance at a third straight world title in 2017 when he failed to make the final. He ranks third in the world this year behind defending champion Caeleb Dressel and Frenchman Mehdy Metella.
Le Clos is the defending world champ in the 200m but ranks eighth in the world this year, more than two seconds shy of Hungarians Kristof Milak and Tamas Kenderesi.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!