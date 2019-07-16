Anita Wlodarczyk, one of track and field’s most dominant, sidelined

Poland hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk, the only woman to win the last five combined Olympic and world titles in a track and field event, will not go for a fourth straight world championship this fall.
Wlodarczyk had season-ending, arthroscopic left knee surgery on Monday, according to Polish media citing her coach.
Wlodarczyk, 33, has the top 15 throws on the IAAF’s all-time list, and 27 of the top 29. Her world record of 82.98 meters (scribbled on her leg pre-op) is 11 and a half feet farther the second-best woman in history. She originally took silver at the 2012 Olympics and 2013 Worlds but was upgraded to gold after Russian Tatyana Lysenko was stripped for doping.
Wlodarczyk won a reported 42 straight finals between 2014 and 2017, then suffered three losses in 2018 and two so far this year in three lower-level meets before the operation.
Americans DeAnna Price and Brooke Anderson rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the world this year. A U.S. woman has never finished in the top five of an Olympic or world championships hammer throw, which debuted at worlds in 1999 and the Olympics in 2000.
To była nagla ale przemyślana decyzja , szybkie działanie i już po operacji stawu kolanowego bo cel jest jeden —> 🥇#Tokyo2020 💪 Sport sportem ale zdrowie jest najważniejsze 😊 Przez lata owocnej kariery sport mnie nauczył pokory , cierpliwości ale przede wszystkim aby nigdy się nie poddawać i walczyć 👊 a pod profesjonalną opieką dr Roberta Śmigielskiego i dr Daniela Kopko będzie nam dane z Trenerem powalczyć o kolejny cel 👌 Trzymajcie kciuki 🤗 Ściskam Was jeszcze chwilo ze szpitala 😘😘 @pkn.orlen #nike #roadtotokyo #tokyo2020 #kneesurgery #surgery #medicine #recovery #sportgirl #hospital #kneerehab