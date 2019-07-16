Sarah Sjöström joins Katie Ledecky, Aussies in worlds 200m freestyle

The women’s 200m freestyle was arguably the most anticipated event of this next week’s world swimming championships. And that was before Sarah Sjöström joined the field.
Sjöström, who was not expected to race the 200m free at worlds, is entered in the event and plans to swim it, according to Sweden’s swimming federation.
The Swede was the closest of any swimmer in any event to Katie Ledecky at the Rio Olympics, finishing .35 behind for silver in the 200m free. Sjöström outsplit Ledecky in the last 50 meters in Rio.
But Sjöström hasn’t contested the 200m free at worlds since 2013, preferring the 50m and 100m freestyles and butterflies. Sjöström is the world-record holder in all four of those shorter events and won three of them at the 2017 Worlds.
Sjöström might not be Ledecky’s biggest threat in the 200m free this month. Italian Federica Pellegrini, the 2008 Olympic champion, is the reigning world champion. Canadian Taylor Ruck, a rising Stanford sophomore, beat Ledecky at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.
Australian Ariarne Titmus, 18, has the fastest time in the world this year. Another Aussie, Emma McKeon, who tied Ledecky for silver at 2017 Worlds, has also been faster than Ledecky this year.
Poland hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk, the only woman to win the last five combined Olympic and world titles in a track and field event, will not go for a fourth straight world championship this fall.
Wlodarczyk had season-ending, arthroscopic left knee surgery on Monday, according to Polish media citing her coach.
Wlodarczyk, 33, has the top 15 throws on the IAAF’s all-time list, and 27 of the top 29. Her world record of 82.98 meters (scribbled on her leg pre-op) is 11 and a half feet farther the second-best woman in history. She originally took silver at the 2012 Olympics and 2013 Worlds but was upgraded to gold after Russian Tatyana Lysenko was stripped for doping.
Wlodarczyk won a reported 42 straight finals between 2014 and 2017, then suffered three losses in 2018 and two so far this year in three lower-level meets before the operation.
Americans DeAnna Price and Brooke Anderson rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the world this year. A U.S. woman has never finished in the top five of an Olympic or world championships hammer throw, which debuted at worlds in 1999 and the Olympics in 2000.
New Wimbledon champion Simona Halep appears set to be a flag bearer at the 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony after a smile and nod from the president of Romania’s Olympic Committee.
Halep discussed the idea at a press conference in Bucharest on Monday, with the Olympic official Mihai Covaliu standing behind her. Covaliu was asked to confirm and obliged, according to Romanian reports.
Halep’s primary goal since winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 French Open is an Olympic medal. She repeated that desire after sweeping Serena Williams in Saturday’s final at the All England Club.
Halep skipped the Rio Games, citing Zika virus concerns three weeks before the Opening Ceremony. She did play at the 2012 London Games, losing in the first round when she was ranked No. 48.
Halep, who is friends with Romania’s most famous Olympian, gymnast Nadia Comaneci, would not be Romania’s first Olympic tennis medalist.
Florin Mergea and Horia Tecău took men’s doubles silver in Rio.
