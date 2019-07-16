Simona Halep follows Wimbledon win with Romania Olympic honor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Wimbledon champion Simona Halep appears set to be a flag bearer at the 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony after a smile and nod from the president of Romania’s Olympic Committee.

Halep discussed the idea at a press conference in Bucharest on Monday, with the Olympic official Mihai Covaliu standing behind her. Covaliu was asked to confirm and obliged, according to Romanian reports.

Halep’s primary goal since winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 French Open is an Olympic medal. She repeated that desire after sweeping Serena Williams in Saturday’s final at the All England Club.

Halep skipped the Rio Games, citing Zika virus concerns three weeks before the Opening Ceremony. She did play at the 2012 London Games, losing in the first round when she was ranked No. 48.

Halep, who is friends with Romania’s most famous Olympian, gymnast Nadia Comaneci, would not be Romania’s first Olympic tennis medalist.

Florin Mergea and Horia Tecău took men’s doubles silver in Rio.

MORE: Tennis matches shortened at Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!