2019 World Swimming Championships TV, streaming schedule

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA combine to air and stream live coverage of every session of the world swimming championships from Gwangju, South Korea.
All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.
Katie Ledecky headlines the U.S. team for the biggest international event outside of the Olympics.
Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, will look to match her unprecedented “Ledecky Slam” from the last Olympic cycle, when she swept the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles at the 2015 Worlds in Kazan, Russia.
Ledecky should face her toughest test in the 200m freestyle, where she took silver and bronze at the biggest meets of 2017 and 2018.
Caeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz, the top male swimmers in this Olympic cycle, each defend multiple individual world titles.
Dressel, 22, won a Michael Phelps record-tying seven golds at the 2017 Worlds (four coming in relays). Kalisz, 25, is the world’s top all-around swimmer after sweeping the individual medleys at the 2017 Worlds.
The U.S. also boasts individual Rio gold medalists Simone Manuel, Lilly King and Ryan Murphy returning from the 2017 Worlds, when the Americans earned a record 38 medals in the most dominant team performance in nearly 50 years.
Chad le Clos battles injury heading into worlds
|Day
|Session
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Saturday, July 20
|Day 1 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday, July 21
|Day 1 Finals
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|2 p.m.*
|NBC
|Day 2 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Monday, July 22
|Day 2 Finals
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Day 3 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Tuesday, July 23
|12 a.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 3 Finals
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|12 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 4 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Wednesday, July 24
|Day 4 Finals
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|12 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 5 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Thursday, July 25
|12 a.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 5 Finals
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|12 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 6 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Friday, July 26
|12 a.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 6 Finals
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|12 p.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 7 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Saturday, July 27
|4 a.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 7 Finals
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Highlights
|2 p.m.*
|NBC
|Day 8 Heats
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday, July 28
|12 a.m.*
|NBCSN
|Day 8 Finals
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
*Delayed broadcast