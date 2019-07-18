Chris Froome wins 2011 Vuelta a Espana

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Chris Froome has become the 2011 Spanish Vuelta winner because of Juan Jose Cobo’s disqualification for blood doping.
The International Cycling Union says Cobo did not meet a deadline to challenge his three-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The UCI says Cobo’s suspension announced last month is confirmed, and he is stripped of results at the 2009 world championships and Vuelta, and the 2011 Vuelta which he won.
Froome was runner-up eight years ago and becomes the winner of his first Grand Tour title, and seventh overall.
Froome also becomes the first British winner of any of the major stage races — the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, or Vuelta.
That honor was held by Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour winner who rises from third to be runner-up at the 2011 Vuelta.
The 38-year-old Cobo is retired from racing. His doping ban was announced days after Froome suffered season-ending injuries crashing at the Dauphine race in France.
Controversial swimming star Sun Yang is not entered in the 1500m freestyle at the world championships, despite being the world-record holder in the longest event on the pool program.
He is entered in the 200m, 400m and 800m frees at worlds that start Sunday in South Korea.
Sun, a 27-year old with 12 combined Olympic and world titles between the 200m and 1500m frees, has been largely absent from the 1500m since lowering the world record at the 2011 World Championships and 2012 Olympics by a combined 3.54 seconds. Nobody has been that close to his record since.
Sun withdrew minutes before the 2015 Worlds 1500m final, citing heart issues while declining to comment when asked about a reported warm-up altercation with a Brazilian swimmer.
In Rio, he failed to make it out of the preliminary heats, swimming 30.95 seconds slower than his world record. Sun was entered in the 1500m free at 2017 Worlds but didn’t show for the prelims.
Sun was also suspended three months in 2014 for a banned stimulant, though the punishment wasn’t announced by Chinese officials until after he served the time. Then Sun was given a warning by FINA’s independent panel, but no ban, for reportedly having his drug-test blood sample destroyed with a hammer in September.
The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed for a harsher sentence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The hearing will happen after worlds in September, according to Agence France-Presse.
Aerials skier Aleksei Grishin, the first Belarusian to win a Winter Olympic title, consigned both his Vancouver 2010 gold medal and Salt Lake City 2002 bronze medal to be sold, according to the auction company listing the items.
The medals are listed here and here. No reason was given for Grishin’s decision.
Grishin, now 40, overtook American Jeret “Speedy” Peterson and his Hurricane jump for gold at the Vancouver Winter Games. Peterson committed suicide 16 months later after struggles with alcohol and depression and previous suicide attempts.
Grishin was put on a stamp, given 16,000 square feet to build a home and was Belarus’ flag bearer at the next Olympic Opening Ceremony. Between Vancouver and Sochi, Grishin’s medal was displayed at the Museum of Contemporary Belarusian Statehood in Minsk.
“It had been placed in temporary custody and now, according to the contract, Aleksei got it back,” a museum staffer emailed Wednesday when asked if the museum knew that the medal was being sold. “And, of course, he’s aware of the situation.”
NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.
