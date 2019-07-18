TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

No medal for David Boudia as China extends perfect run at diving worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 18, 2019, 9:07 AM EDT
David Boudia is very much a work in progress in his first year as a springboard diver. That much was evident in his dive list for Thursday’s final at the world championships, where Boudia had the lowest total degree of difficulty.

Boudia, a four-time Olympic platform medalist who earned individual platform silver at his last three world championships, took fifth in the springboard final in Gwangju, South Korea while performing easier dives than the other 11 men.

It marked Boudia’s first major international meet since Rio. He took 2017 off from diving to sell homes. In February 2018, he suffered a concussion on a badly missed dive in training off the 10-meter platform, sparking the switch to springboard, a common move for divers late in their careers.

Boudia will spend the next year — the next six months in particular — trying to close the gap on the medalists. China’s Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan went one-two.

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher was in position to become the first non-Chinese diver to take gold in 10 events this week before failing his last dive for 30.6 points, the lowest-scoring dive of the 72 in the final. Laugher scored at least 9.0s on his first five dives, including a 10, before recording between 2s and 3s from the seven judges in the last round and squandering a 31.1-point lead.

“It’s hard to get over,” Laugher said. “I don’t really have words for my last dive. ”

Laugher had 21.6 points in difficulty in Thursday’s final. Xie had 21.3 and Cao 21.2. Boudia had 19.9, arguably putting him out of the running for the podium before he stepped on the springboard.

Boudia, a 30-year-old father of three, accomplished his goal for worlds simply by making the final.

Boudia and Rio Olympian Michael Hixon reached the top 12 to ensure the U.S. gets two men’s springboard spots at Tokyo 2020, to be filled at June’s Olympic trials in Indianapolis. Hixon, who was 10th in Rio and 20th at the 2017 Worlds, finished seventh in Gwangju.

Diving worlds continue with the women’s springboard final, featuring Chinese Olympic champion Shi Tingmao but no Americans, on Friday. The men’s platform final is Saturday.

Chris Froome wins 2011 Vuelta a Espana

Associated PressJul 18, 2019, 6:08 AM EDT
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Chris Froome has become the 2011 Spanish Vuelta winner because of Juan Jose Cobo’s disqualification for blood doping.

The International Cycling Union says Cobo did not meet a deadline to challenge his three-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The UCI says Cobo’s suspension announced last month is confirmed, and he is stripped of results at the 2009 world championships and Vuelta, and the 2011 Vuelta which he won.

Froome was runner-up eight years ago and becomes the winner of his first Grand Tour title, and seventh overall.

Froome also becomes the first British winner of any of the major stage races — the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, or Vuelta.

That honor was held by Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour winner who rises from third to be runner-up at the 2011 Vuelta.

The 38-year-old Cobo is retired from racing. His doping ban was announced days after Froome suffered season-ending injuries crashing at the Dauphine race in France.

Sun Yang out of world-record event at world championships as court decision looms

By OlympicTalkJul 18, 2019, 6:03 AM EDT
Controversial swimming star Sun Yang is not entered in the 1500m freestyle at the world championships, despite being the world-record holder in the longest event on the pool program.

He is entered in the 200m, 400m and 800m frees at worlds that start Sunday in South Korea.

Sun, a 27-year old with 12 combined Olympic and world titles between the 200m and 1500m frees, has been largely absent from the 1500m since lowering the world record at the 2011 World Championships and 2012 Olympics by a combined 3.54 seconds. Nobody has been that close to his record since.

Sun withdrew minutes before the 2015 Worlds 1500m final, citing heart issues while declining to comment when asked about a reported warm-up altercation with a Brazilian swimmer.

In Rio, he failed to make it out of the preliminary heats, swimming 30.95 seconds slower than his world record. Sun was entered in the 1500m free at 2017 Worlds but didn’t show for the prelims.

Sun was also suspended three months in 2014 for a banned stimulant, though the punishment wasn’t announced by Chinese officials until after he served the time. Then Sun was given a warning by FINA’s independent panel, but no ban, for reportedly having his drug-test blood sample destroyed with a hammer in September.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed for a harsher sentence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The hearing will happen after worlds in September, according to Agence France-Presse.

