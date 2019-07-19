Lilly King calls out Sun Yang, who swims at worlds amid doping case

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lilly King continues to make her voice heard on doping issues in swimming.

King, three years after saying Russian rival Yuliya Efimova should have been barred from the Rio Olympics for a past doping offense, opined Friday on the latest controversy regarding Chinese superstar Sun Yang.

“I am not remotely comfortable with FINA’s approach to doping,” King said, two days before the world championships start in Gwangju, South Korea (TV schedule here). “They could start with not letting people who have smashed blood vials in tests compete in their meets. That’s really sketchy.”

King referred to a report, which first surfaced in January, that the 12-time Olympic and world champion Sun and his security guard used a hammer to smash a vial of the swimmer’s blood in a clash with drug testers last September.

FINA gave Sun a warning after the incident. The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed in March to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a stricter punishment. The CAS hearing is scheduled for September, according to Agence France-Presse.

“Oh good. Conveniently after World Championships,” was tweeted from King’s account Monday in reaction to the news.

Sun was also suspended three months in 2014 for a banned stimulant, though the punishment wasn’t announced by Chinese officials until after he served the time.

“I think all of us would say that we’re racing dopers,” King said, “and we shouldn’t really have to say that.”

King and Efimova are slated to go head-to-head in all three breaststrokes in Gwangju. King won the 50m and 100m breaststrokes at the last worlds in 2017, breaking both world records, while Efimova won the 200m breast. King is seeded first in all three events next week, while Efimova is No. 2 in all three.

“It’s a lot less tense in the ready room,” now, King said in May of the Efimova rivalry. “At some point, we grow up and move on.”

NBC Olympics Senior Researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report from Gwangju.

