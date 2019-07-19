TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Lilly King calls out Sun Yang, who swims at worlds amid doping case

By OlympicTalkJul 19, 2019, 8:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Laurie Hernandez: My focus is next year Kelly Slater has an Olympic decision to make China on brink of sweeping every gold medal at diving worlds

Lilly King continues to make her voice heard on doping issues in swimming.

King, three years after saying Russian rival Yuliya Efimova should have been barred from the Rio Olympics for a past doping offense, opined Friday on the latest controversy regarding Chinese superstar Sun Yang.

“I am not remotely comfortable with FINA’s approach to doping,” King said, two days before the world championships start in Gwangju, South Korea (TV schedule here). “They could start with not letting people who have smashed blood vials in tests compete in their meets. That’s really sketchy.”

King referred to a report, which first surfaced in January, that the 12-time Olympic and world champion Sun and his security guard used a hammer to smash a vial of the swimmer’s blood in a clash with drug testers last September.

FINA gave Sun a warning after the incident. The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed in March to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a stricter punishment. The CAS hearing is scheduled for September, according to Agence France-Presse.

“Oh good. Conveniently after World Championships,” was tweeted from King’s account Monday in reaction to the news.

Sun was also suspended three months in 2014 for a banned stimulant, though the punishment wasn’t announced by Chinese officials until after he served the time.

“I think all of us would say that we’re racing dopers,” King said, “and we shouldn’t really have to say that.”

King and Efimova are slated to go head-to-head in all three breaststrokes in Gwangju. King won the 50m and 100m breaststrokes at the last worlds in 2017, breaking both world records, while Efimova won the 200m breast. King is seeded first in all three events next week, while Efimova is No. 2 in all three.

“It’s a lot less tense in the ready room,” now, King said in May of the Efimova rivalry. “At some point, we grow up and move on.”

NBC Olympics Senior Researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report from Gwangju.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Katie Ledecky faces toughest tests yet at swim worlds

Laurie Hernandez: My focus is next year

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 19, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kelly Slater has an Olympic decision to make China on brink of sweeping every gold medal at diving worlds Lilly King calls out Sun Yang, who swims at worlds amid doping case

Laurie Hernandez will not return to gymnastics competition this summer for the first time since the Rio Olympics, as she had hoped.

Hernandez, who said last August that she wanted to compete in 2019 but needed to find a coach and a gym first, did not enter Saturday’s U.S. Classic, a meet required for her to be eligible for the national championships in August.

“We want to go out there when we’re completely ready,” Hernandez said last month while promoting Alcon’s “Eye Can, Eye Will” campaign, when she said she had not yet decided on whether to compete this summer. “Our focus is definitely early next year.”

USA Gymnastics rules dictate that any gymnast who has not competed in the last two years, nor attended a national team camp, must compete at Saturday’s meet to be eligible for nationals.

Hernandez said she has trained since October at Gym-Max in California, the former gym of 2012 Olympian Kyla Ross. Hernandez trained in her native New Jersey through the Rio Games.

Hernandez repeated over the last year that she’s hoping to join 2016 Olympic champion teammate Simone Biles in a Tokyo 2020 bid. Other Final Five members Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas neither competed since Rio nor shown any signs of a return.

The fifth member of the team, Madison Kocian, retired from elite gymnastics but does compete collegiately for UCLA.

In their absences, Biles continued to stand alone in her comeback last year. Morgan Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion during Biles’ break, Riley McCusker and Jade Carey have also established themselves as strong candidates for the Olympics.

MORE: USA Gymnastics revamps Safe Sport policy amid abuse scandal

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Julian Alaphilippe wins Tour de France time trial ahead of Geraint Thomas

By OlympicTalkJul 19, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Laurie Hernandez: My focus is next year Kelly Slater has an Olympic decision to make China on brink of sweeping every gold medal at diving worlds

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the lone individual time trial of the Tour de France to keep the yellow jersey after 13 stages before the three-week event hits the Pyrenees this weekend.

Alaphilippe, who was not a pre-race title contender, relegated 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas to second place by 14 seconds in Friday’s 17-mile race of truth, increasing his overall lead to 86 seconds.

“I can’t believe it,” Alaphilippe said. “OK, we don’t have the team to win the Tour de France. We don’t have a lot of climbers in [team] Deceuninck–Quick-Step for the Tour, but we ride really aggressive, and we try to win.”

Alaphilippe, 27, has a best Grand Tour finish of 33rd at last year’s Tour. Thomas said he was surprised to be beaten by the Frenchman on Friday.

“He’s certainly the favorite and the one to watch at the moment,” Thomas said of a man who would end France’s longest Tour title drought (since Bernard Hinault in 1985). “If he can keep that up, then he’ll win, but it’s a long way to go. A lot of hard stages to come.”

Thomas gained 82 seconds on perhaps his biggest rival for the title, Ineos teammate Egan Bernal. Bernal dropped from third place to fifth and out of the white jersey.

The Tour heads into the Pyrenees on Saturday with a summit finish on the famed Col du Tourmalet sure to shake up the top 10 in the overall standings.

Early in Friday’s time trial, Stage 10 winner Wout van Aert of Belgium abandoned after crashing and being taken away by ambulance with a leg injury.

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Watch world-class cycling events throughout the year with the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, including all 21 stages of the Tour de France live & commercial-free, plus access to renowned races like La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, the UCI World Championships and many more.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!