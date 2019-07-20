Geraint Thomas struggles; Julian Alaphilippe ups Tour de France lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Alaphilippe increased his Tour de France lead in the first difficult day in the Pyrenees, boosting his chances of becoming the first Frenchman to win the Tour since 1985.

Countryman Thibaut Pinot won Saturday’s Stage 14 up the Col du Tourmalet. Alaphilippe crossed in second, six seconds behind, but 30 seconds ahead of defending Tour champion Geraint Thomas.

“Everybody expected a really big fight,” Alaphilippe said. “I was just focusing on my effort to go as long as possible with the best. … One more day.”

Alaphilippe, a surprise race leader whose best previous Tour finish was 33rd, upped his overall standings lead to 2:02 over Thomas. France is in the midst of its longest Tour de France title drought, the last being Bernard Hinault‘s fifth and final crown in 1985.

The Tour stays in the Pyrenees on Sunday with a 115-mile stage, including three category-one climbs ending with a summit of Prat d’Albis.

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Watch world-class cycling events throughout the year with the NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, including all 21 stages of the Tour de France live & commercial-free, plus access to renowned races like La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, the UCI World Championships and many more.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!