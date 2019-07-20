TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Yohan Blake, Andre De Grasse beaten at London Diamond League

By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
South African Akani Simbine beat Olympic medalists Yohan Blake and Andre De Grasse in the London Diamond League 100m on Saturday.

Simbine, fifth at the most recent Olympics and world championships, clocked 9.93 seconds at the 2012 Olympic Stadium. He held off Brit Zharnel Hughes (9.95), while the 2012 Olympic silver medalist Blake was third (9.97) and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist De Grasse was fifth (9.99).

The race lacked the fastest men of 2019 — Americans Christian Coleman (9.81), Noah Lyles (9.86) and Justin Gatlin (9.87) and NCAA champion Divine Oduduru of Nigeria (9.86).

The meet concludes Sunday, live on NBC Sports Gold at 8:50 a.m. ET. U.S. stars are skipping this stop to prepare for the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships next weekend, where world championships spots are at stake.

In other events Saturday, world championships 800m favorite Nijel Amos of Botswana was wheeled off in a chair after grabbing the back of his right upper leg and stopping just after the start of the race. Eight days ago, Amos clocked the world’s fastest 800m since David Rudisha‘s world record at the London Olympics.

In his absence, Kenyan Ferguson Rotich won in 1:43.14, which was 1.25 seconds off Amos’ time from the previous Diamond League meet. Rudisha hasn’t competed in two years due to injury.

In the 5000m, Norwegian 18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen lowered his personal best by 15.04 seconds in finishing second to Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet, who won by .17 of a second in 13:01.86. Ingebrigtsen ranks Nos. 2 and 9 in the world this year in the 1500m (his best event) and the 5000m. Gebrhiwet won two weeks after miscounting laps in the Lausanne Diamond League, celebrating 400 meters too early and ending up 10th.

World 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm broke the European record in 47.12, the seventh-fastest time in history. Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba and American Rai Benjamin, who went faster in 2018, were not in Saturday’s race.

Jamaican Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles in 12.32 seconds, a national record and the world’s fastest time in two years. World-record holder Kendra Harrison and Olympic champion Brianna McNeal were not in the field.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson took the 200m in 22.13, the fourth-fastest in the world this year. Thompson owns the fastest time of 2019, a 22.00 from the Jamaican Championships on June 23.

Geraint Thomas struggles; Julian Alaphilippe ups Tour de France lead

By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Julian Alaphilippe increased his Tour de France lead in the first difficult day in the Pyrenees, boosting his chances of becoming the first Frenchman to win the Tour since 1985.

Countryman Thibaut Pinot won Saturday’s Stage 14 up the Col du Tourmalet. Alaphilippe crossed in second, six seconds behind, but 30 seconds ahead of defending Tour champion Geraint Thomas.

“Everybody expected a really big fight,” Alaphilippe said. “I was just focusing on my effort to go as long as possible with the best. … One more day.”

Alaphilippe, a surprise race leader whose best previous Tour finish was 33rd, upped his overall standings lead to 2:02 over Thomas. France is in the midst of its longest Tour de France title drought, the last being Bernard Hinault‘s fifth and final crown in 1985.

The Tour stays in the Pyrenees on Sunday with a 115-mile stage, including three category-one climbs ending with a summit of Prat d’Albis.

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

China authors most dominant diving world championships in history

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2019, 9:21 AM EDT
Yang Jian put an exclamation point on China’s most dominant world diving championships ever, winning the men’s platform with the highest finals score in recent history to end the meet.

Yang tallied 10s in each of the last two rounds to hold off countryman Yang Hao (who had all 10s in round four) with 598.65 points. Yang Hao tallied 585.75 for silver, 44.7 points ahead of Russian bronze medalist Aleksandr Bondar.

Ukrainian 13-year-old Oleksii Sereda took fourth.

British star Tom Daley, the defending world champion who had the previous recent highest score of 590.95 points, dropped out of the medals in the fifth round with the lowest score (46.25) of the 72 dives from 12 entrants. He ended up seventh.

Americans Brandon Loschiavo and David Dinsmore placed eighth and 12th, respectively.

China won all 12 events that it entered at diving worlds, skipping a mixed-gender springboard Saturday that’s not on the Olympic program.

China, which has dominated the sport for two decades, won every event that it entered at an Olympics or worlds for the second time after going 10 for 10 in 2011.

This year’s feat is more impressive because mixed-gender events were added to the world program (but not the Olympic program) since 2011. And this year, China not only won every gold but also every silver in the four individual Olympic program events.

Yang Jian is an interesting story in particular. In 2014, he broke the record for highest-scoring dive with a 123-point, front four-and-a-half, leading 2012 Olympic champion David Boudia to dub him the 2016 Olympic favorite.

But Yang struggled with injury in 2015, dropped to 10th at those worlds and wasn’t on China’s team for Rio. He came back for bronze at 2017 Worlds and silver at the 2018 World Cup before an ankle injury last winter.

“It is hard to win the gold medal after such a long term of difficulty in my life,” he said.

