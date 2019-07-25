TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Katie Ledecky grabs relay silver in return from illness at swim worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 25, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky grabbed relay silver in her return to the world swimming championships after suffering through dehydration and vomiting for the previous week.

“That went a lot better than I expected,” Ledecky said. “I’d say 95 percent sure that I’ll swim tomorrow [in the 800m freestyle].”

Ledecky, in her first race since Monday, gave the U.S. the lead in the second leg of the 4x200m free, but Australia surged ahead on anchor to win in a world record 7:41.50. It’s the first time the U.S. lost the event at an Olympics or worlds since China set the previous world record in 2009.

The U.S. also swam under the old record, clocking 7:41.87. Ledecky had the third-fastest split of the 32 swimmers in the final. She was joined by Simone ManuelMelanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin.

In other events Thursday, Caeleb Dressel earned his third gold at worlds with the second-fastest 100m freestyle in history. More on Dressel and the other individual finals here.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, withdrew from her previous two events on Tuesday (200m and 1500m freestyles), with USA Swimming and her coach, Greg Meehan, then citing an unspecified illness that had affected her since arriving in South Korea on July 17 from a training camp in Singapore.

“We don’t know exactly what caused this all, but feeling the effects of dehydration, loss of appetite, lightheadedness, a lot of different things,” Ledecky said after Thursday’s race. “It kind of created a perfect storm that pulled me out. I wouldn’t have pulled out if it was [not] serious or if I was concerned, scared and worried about my health.”

Ledecky returned to light swimming on Wednesday, checking her heart rate after every 50 meters.

On Tuesday, Meehan said Ledecky’s slow last 50 meters of Sunday’s opening 400m free final, where she was passed by 18-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus and relegated to silver, was “a little bit of a sign” of a problem.

Ledecky said Thursday that she almost stopped with 400 meters left of her 1500m freestyle heat on Monday, her last swim before temporarily withdrawing from the meet. She still posted the fastest overall time by 2.69 seconds in an event where she is the world-record holder by 18.4 seconds.

“Got over to the coaches and the medical staff, told them I’m not myself,” she said. “Spent the next two days sleeping and getting as much rest and hydration as I could.”

Michael Phelps texted to check on her during one of Ledecky’s sleepless nights.

“That meant a lot,” Ledecky said.

Ledecky is now expected to race one more event in Gwangju, the 800m free, with heats on Friday and the final on Saturday. Ledecky has won the last five combined Olympic and world titles in that event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SWIM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results

Julian Alaphilippe keeps Tour de France lead, new closest rival with 2 mountain days left

AP
Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
SAINT-MICHEL-DE-MAURIENNE, France (AP) — One big Alpine stage completed, just two more to go, and Julian Alaphilippe is still in yellow with France yet another step closer to having a first Tour winner since 1985.

Continuing to contribute more than anyone to making this the most exciting Tour de France in decades, the French rider recovered from a moment of weakness on the lunar-landscaped Galibier pass and sped down treacherous hairpin bends on the other side to preserve his race lead Thursday.

But it wasn’t a perfect day for Alaphilippe. With a decisive, well-placed attack on the slopes of the Galibier — the last of three climbs to above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) on Stage 18 — Colombian rider Egan Bernal got away from Alaphilippe and ate into his lead.

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Bernal vaulted from fifth to second in the overall standings. Having started the day 2 minutes, 2 seconds behind Alaphilippe, Bernal is now just 90 seconds behind him.

Bernal’s teammate, defending champion Geraint Thomas, tried to make it a one-two punch by also attacking on the last hairpins leading to the top of that climb, lined by excited crowds.

But with Alaphilippe starting to wobble on the ascent, Thomas couldn’t make the offensive stick. Alaphilippe caught him again on the downhill to the finish. Thomas is still 1:35 behind Alaphilippe, as he was at the start of Stage 18, but slipped back to third overall behind Ineos teammate Bernal.

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana won the first stage, flying away from everyone on the Galibier and putting some color back into what so far had been an underwhelming Tour for the former two-time runner-up.

But it was Alaphilippe who really raised eyebrows, confounding even his own expectations in the high Alps.

Although his lead has shrunk, with the duo of Bernal and Thomas breathing down his neck, Alaphilippe is closer than ever to the podium in Paris on Sunday.

Thomas suggested that the stage simply hadn’t been hard enough to make Alaphilippe crack.

“We wanted it to be hard but the pace wasn’t there,” he said. “The call was made for Egan to go and hopefully that would kick if off a bit, but it didn’t. That’s when I went as well, just to test. But at least Egan gained some time on everyone else.”

Two huge obstacles lie between Alaphilippe and Paris in the shape of two more Alpine stages, both with uphill finishes.

Few had expected him to hold his own in the Pyrenees and, now, on the first day in the Alps.

But he’s making believers with each extra step closer to the finish.

Gabe Grunewald tribute planned at USATF Outdoor Championships

Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Justin Grunewald carries a lock of her hair with him as a remembrance. He has countless photos of her on his phone, along with rich stories from so many.

He feels closest to his late wife, Gabriele — “Gabe” to everyone — at random moments: On a mountain. Watching a sunset. Hearing a song. During a long run.

“I know she’s always close,” Justin wrote in an email. “It keeps me going.”

Two years ago, Gabe ran the 1500m at USATF Outdoor Championships in between rounds of cancer treatment. On June 11, Gabe lost her battle with cancer at her home in Minneapolis — an inspiring fight that connected an entire running community. She was 32.

A tribute to her is planned this week at nationals.

“It’s not hard to find her everywhere,” said Justin, who is hoping to make it to Des Moines for the event.

MORE: USATF Outdoors TV Schedule

Gabe was a popular figure — for her competitiveness, courage and positive attitude even in the midst of her illness. That’s why shortly after her death, world steeplechase champion Emma Coburn wrote “Brave Like Gabe” on her bib number before a race.

That’s why in Minnesota there was a “Brave Like Gabe” run on June 25 — her birthday — with a proclamation marking the day as “Gabe Day.” That’s why there were so many messages posted on social media.

“Gabe was a fountain of joy, friendship, hope, laughter, and inspiration,” decorated distance runner Shalane Flanagan said on Instagram. “The harsh reality she faced did not dim her spirit, but seemed to ignite her love of life.”

Gabe was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands — in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1500m at the 2010 NCAA Championships.

She kept on running through three more bouts with the disease, building a career as a professional athlete and U.S. champion while enduring surgeries, radiation treatments, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Never one to let anything slow her down, she postponed another round of treatment for cancer that had spread to her liver to compete at the 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships.

Just to feel like a competitor one final time.

She didn’t advance out of the first round of the 1500m that day. It didn’t matter. The real story was her smile .

“I want her legacy to be a legacy of someone who persevered and continues to persevere,” said Justin, whose wife was the U.S. indoor 3000m champion in 2014. “She is the bravest person I’ve ever met, and I think she made the majority of the people she touched more brave, including me.”

Justin said his wife’s main objective after her diagnosis was to make sure people with cancer had even better treatment options. Her foundation, Brave Like Gabe , was started to raise awareness and benefit research into rare forms of cancer. On her website, she encouraged others who were fighting cancer or adversity to share their stories under the hashtag MyBraveStory.

“I heard all the stories of people she wrote back or reached out to lift them up when they needed it,” said Justin, who met Gabe while at Minnesota. “She connected a lot of people that don’t care about track to track and field.”

Justin has posted heartfelt updates and photos on his Instagram account:

— On June 11 a picture of the couple on a trail with the caption: “As the seconds between Gabriele’s breaths start to lengthen I’m holding her hands so tight and am so scared for the trail ahead, but I know she will always be by my and everyone’s side helping us to be brave and remain hopeful on our journey when times get hard.”

— Later on June 11, a photo running into a bright sun : “At 7:52 I said, ‘I can’t wait until I get to see you again’ to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife.”

— On July 13, an image of them running on the streets : “Last night I prayed I could hold (Gabe’s) hand. I woke up in the morning holding her hand and was able to give her a kiss. Although it was a dream, it was so welcome and comforting.”

Justin traveled to Europe to think — about her, about everything. He went to London to watch their favorite band , “The National,” and ran a mountain race in Austria.

“The more I think of her and remember her, she was perfect,” Justin said. “She was selfless. She cared about everyone, and she really wants everyone to face whatever they have to face with bravery and hope — no matter the odds.”

MORE: Allyson Felix begins first Olympic quest as a mom, her toughest yet