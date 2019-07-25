TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Katie Ledecky grabs relay silver in return from illness at swim worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 25, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky grabbed relay silver in her return to the world swimming championships after suffering through dehydration and vomiting for the previous week.

“That went a lot better than I expected,” Ledecky said. “I’d say 95 percent sure that I’ll swim tomorrow [in the 800m freestyle].”

Ledecky, in her first race since Monday, gave the U.S. the lead in the second leg of the 4x200m free, but Australia surged ahead on anchor to win in a world record 7:41.50. It’s the first time the U.S. lost the event at an Olympics or worlds since China set the previous world record in 2009.

The U.S. also swam under the old record, clocking 7:41.87. Ledecky had the third-fastest split of the 32 swimmers in the final. She was joined by Simone ManuelMelanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin.

In other events Thursday, Caeleb Dressel earned his third gold at worlds with the second-fastest 100m freestyle in history. More on Dressel and the other individual finals here.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, withdrew from her previous two events on Tuesday (200m and 1500m freestyles), with USA Swimming and her coach, Greg Meehan, then citing an unspecified illness that had affected her since arriving in South Korea on July 17 from a training camp in Singapore.

“We don’t know exactly what caused this all, but feeling the effects of dehydration, loss of appetite, lightheadedness, a lot of different things,” Ledecky said after Thursday’s race. “It kind of created a perfect storm that pulled me out. I wouldn’t have pulled out if it was [not] serious or if I was concerned, scared and worried about my health.”

Ledecky returned to light swimming on Wednesday, checking her heart rate after every 50 meters.

On Tuesday, Meehan said Ledecky’s slow last 50 meters of Sunday’s opening 400m free final, where she was passed by 18-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus and relegated to silver, was “a little bit of a sign” of a problem.

Ledecky said Thursday that she almost stopped with 400 meters left of her 1500m freestyle heat on Monday, her last swim before temporarily withdrawing from the meet. She still posted the fastest overall time by 2.69 seconds in an event where she is the world-record holder by 18.4 seconds.

“Got over to the coaches and the medical staff, told them I’m not myself,” she said. “Spent the next two days sleeping and getting as much rest and hydration as I could.”

Michael Phelps texted to check on her during one of Ledecky’s sleepless nights.

“That meant a lot,” Ledecky said.

Ledecky is now expected to race one more event in Gwangju, the 800m free, with heats on Friday and the final on Saturday. Ledecky has won the last five combined Olympic and world titles in that event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gabe Grunewald tribute planned at USATF Outdoor Championships

Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Justin Grunewald carries a lock of her hair with him as a remembrance. He has countless photos of her on his phone, along with rich stories from so many.

He feels closest to his late wife, Gabriele — “Gabe” to everyone — at random moments: On a mountain. Watching a sunset. Hearing a song. During a long run.

“I know she’s always close,” Justin wrote in an email. “It keeps me going.”

Two years ago, Gabe ran the 1500m at USATF Outdoor Championships in between rounds of cancer treatment. On June 11, Gabe lost her battle with cancer at her home in Minneapolis — an inspiring fight that connected an entire running community. She was 32.

A tribute to her is planned this week at nationals.

“It’s not hard to find her everywhere,” said Justin, who is hoping to make it to Des Moines for the event.

Gabe was a popular figure — for her competitiveness, courage and positive attitude even in the midst of her illness. That’s why shortly after her death, world steeplechase champion Emma Coburn wrote “Brave Like Gabe” on her bib number before a race.

That’s why in Minnesota there was a “Brave Like Gabe” run on June 25 — her birthday — with a proclamation marking the day as “Gabe Day.” That’s why there were so many messages posted on social media.

“Gabe was a fountain of joy, friendship, hope, laughter, and inspiration,” decorated distance runner Shalane Flanagan said on Instagram. “The harsh reality she faced did not dim her spirit, but seemed to ignite her love of life.”

Gabe was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands — in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1500m at the 2010 NCAA Championships.

She kept on running through three more bouts with the disease, building a career as a professional athlete and U.S. champion while enduring surgeries, radiation treatments, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Never one to let anything slow her down, she postponed another round of treatment for cancer that had spread to her liver to compete at the 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships.

Just to feel like a competitor one final time.

She didn’t advance out of the first round of the 1500m that day. It didn’t matter. The real story was her smile .

“I want her legacy to be a legacy of someone who persevered and continues to persevere,” said Justin, whose wife was the U.S. indoor 3000m champion in 2014. “She is the bravest person I’ve ever met, and I think she made the majority of the people she touched more brave, including me.”

Justin said his wife’s main objective after her diagnosis was to make sure people with cancer had even better treatment options. Her foundation, Brave Like Gabe , was started to raise awareness and benefit research into rare forms of cancer. On her website, she encouraged others who were fighting cancer or adversity to share their stories under the hashtag MyBraveStory.

“I heard all the stories of people she wrote back or reached out to lift them up when they needed it,” said Justin, who met Gabe while at Minnesota. “She connected a lot of people that don’t care about track to track and field.”

Justin has posted heartfelt updates and photos on his Instagram account:

— On June 11 a picture of the couple on a trail with the caption: “As the seconds between Gabriele’s breaths start to lengthen I’m holding her hands so tight and am so scared for the trail ahead, but I know she will always be by my and everyone’s side helping us to be brave and remain hopeful on our journey when times get hard.”

— Later on June 11, a photo running into a bright sun : “At 7:52 I said, ‘I can’t wait until I get to see you again’ to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife.”

— On July 13, an image of them running on the streets : “Last night I prayed I could hold (Gabe’s) hand. I woke up in the morning holding her hand and was able to give her a kiss. Although it was a dream, it was so welcome and comforting.”

Justin traveled to Europe to think — about her, about everything. He went to London to watch their favorite band , “The National,” and ran a mountain race in Austria.

“The more I think of her and remember her, she was perfect,” Justin said. “She was selfless. She cared about everyone, and she really wants everyone to face whatever they have to face with bravery and hope — no matter the odds.”

Caeleb Dressel repeats as 100m freestyle champ at swim worlds

By OlympicTalkJul 25, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Caeleb Dressel repeated as 100m freestyle world champion, clocking the second-fastest time in history on Thursday.

Dressel earned his third gold in four events so far in Gwangju, South Korea, touching in 46.96 seconds, just .05 off Brazilian Cesar Cielo‘s world record from the 2009 Worlds. Frenchman Alain Bernard also swam 46.94 in 2009, but that time was not recognized because his swimsuit was not approved.

“I know I was just off the world record, but really the goal was just to swim the best race that I could, and if that was the time I got tonight, I was happy,” Dressel said. “I’m going to talk to [coach Gregg] Troy, and I guarantee you the first thing he’s going to say is what we could have done better.”

Dressel prevailed by .12 over Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, who was absent from Dressel’s 2017 World Championships breakout due to heart surgery.

“I consider him a better 100m freestyler,” Dressel said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA of Chalmers. “I look up to him in that aspect.”

Dressel previously won the 50m butterfly and was part of the victorious U.S. men’s 4x100m free this week. He also earned silver with the mixed-gender 4x100m medley.

Dressel won a Michael Phelps-record-tying seven golds at the 2017 Worlds, albeit two were in mixed-gender relays that weren’t on the program in Phelps’ era. Dressel can still win seven this week if he runs the table from here on out, and possibly eight if he’s added to the 4x200m free relay.

If Dressel is added to that relay, he could swim three events both on Friday night and Saturday night. In all of Phelps’ Olympics, he never swam three times in one session.

In other events Thursday, Katie Ledecky returned from illness to help the U.S. go under the world record in the 4x200m free relay. Problem is, Australia went even faster to win. More on Ledecky and that event here.

American Chase Kalisz took bronze in the 200m individual medley, .64 of a second behind Japanese rival Daiya Seto.

It marked the first time a non-American won the event at an Olympics or worlds since 2001, snapping a streak of 12 straight titles among Phelps (seven), Ryan Lochte (four) and Kalisz (one). Kalisz, who swept the IMs at 2017 Worlds, has the 400m IM later this week.

Hungarian Boglarka Kapas zoomed past Americans Hali Flickinger and Katie Drabot in the last 25 meters of the 200m butterfly.

Kapas kept the U.S. from ending a world title drought in the event dating to Summer Sanders‘ gold in 1991. Kapas clocked 2:06.78, slower than silver medalist Flickinger and bronze medalist Drabot’s leading semifinal times, and won by .17.

Australian Matthew Wilson tied the 200m breaststroke world record in the semifinals, clocking 2:06.67, two lanes across from the man whose mark he matched, Japanese Ippei Watanabe. They’ll be in Friday’s final, but Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot failed to advance.

Olympic and world 100m breaststroke champion Lilly King was absent from the women’s 200m semifinals because of a preliminary heat DQ.

American Olivia Smoliga won the 50m backstroke, which is not an Olympic event. Smoliga, who earned eight golds at the short-course worlds in December, edged Brazilian Etiene Medeiros by .11.

NBC Sports researcher Megan Soisson contributed to this report from Gwangju.

