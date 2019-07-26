TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Christian Coleman wins first U.S. 100m title

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

WATCH LIVE: USATF Outdoor Championships featuring Allyson Felix, Christian Coleman U.S. women’s water polo shuts down Spain for third straight world title Allyson Felix, admittedly far from her best, advances in first race as a mom

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christian Coleman has beaten Usain Bolt. He has been the world’s fastest man every year this Olympic cycle. He has run faster than the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record.

But not until Friday did he become a U.S. 100m champion.

Coleman, the clear Tokyo Olympic 100m favorite, won the sprint at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 9.99 seconds into a 1.0 meter/second headwind. He’s joined on the team for the world championships in Doha in two months by Mike Rodgers (10.12) and Christopher Belcher (10.12), plus defending world champion Justin Gatlin.

Gatlin scratched out of the final because he already has a bye into worlds as defending champion.

Teahna Daniels was the surprise women’s 100m champion in 11.20 seconds, a month after placing fourth at the NCAA Championships. Daniels is joined on the world team by Rio Olympian English Gardner, who was second (11.25) coming back from separate meniscus, ACL and hamstring tears in this Olympic cycle. Rio Olympic 4x100m member Morolake Akinosun grabbed the third individual worlds spot.

Pre-meet favorites Aleia Hobbs (2018 U.S. champion) and Sha’Carri Richardson (2019 NCAA champion in 10.75) were sixth and eighth, respectively.

In other events, Allyson Felix is in strong position to make her ninth straight world championships team after qualifying fifth into Saturday’s eight-woman 400m final. USA Track and Field can take at least six 400m runners to worlds for women’s and mixed-gender 4x400m relays.

Felix, at her first meet in more than a year and since Nov. 28 childbirth by emergency C-section, clocked 51.45 seconds in her semifinal, surging in the last 50 meters to ensure she was one of the four qualifiers for the final.

Felix said before the meet that she was “far from” her best. After she ran 52.20 as 11th-fastest in the first round, she said she was rusty and not quite up to her standard. The nine-time Olympic medalist is building momentum for trying to make her fifth Games next year yet still said her expectation coming into the meet was to win, “because I’m a competitor.”

“Just because I haven’t raced in so long, I’m just trying to use the rounds to kind of feel myself, like where I’m at, work out some kinks,” she said. “Just trying to put myself in a position to give myself a shot.”

Paralympic medalist and double amputee Blake Leeper won a 400m semifinal in a personal-best 44.38 seconds, but even if he does well in Saturday’s final, he may not make the world team. Leeper said his team is working on getting him eligible for the major international competition but would not get into specifics.

“Blake has filed an application with the IAAF,” a USATF spokesperson said. “We allowed him to run conditionally at this event. We await the result of his legal case with the IAAF.”

Leeper’s time would have placed second at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. It would rank fifth in the world this year. Leeper said that he would have been eligible for the able-bodied world championships two years ago when he ran at nationals, but he didn’t make the final in 2017.

In 2018, the International Paralympic Committee said Leeper was running on invalid blades for its record purposes because he had yet to be classified under a new maximum allowable standing height (MASH) formula. The IAAF did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on his eligibility on Friday night.

“Hopefully with my times and my story, everybody else will accept me,” Leeper said, adding that he’s been running at the same height for the last nine years. “They keep changing the rules.

“For somebody to try to dictate and tell me how tall I should be or whatever I should be running on I think is just really unfair.”

Leeper was born without lower legs and has used prosthetics since he was a toddler. He earned 200m bronze and 400m silver (behind Oscar Pistorius) in his class at the 2012 London Paralympics and has long harbored a goal of racing at the Olympics.

Two-time Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor merely needed to show up to secure his bye into worlds as the defending champion. He did little more than that, running through the pit on his first attempt and then calling it a day. Taylor is joined on the Doha roster by two-time Olympic silver medalist Will Claye, who is ranked No. 1 in the world this year.

Devon Williams won the decathlon to clinch a world championships spot on a team that will include neither the retired Ashton Eaton nor Trey Hardee for the first time since 2007. Rio Olympian Zach Ziemek suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s high jump and withdrew. He can file for a medical exemption onto the world team, NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard said.

In the 800m, the favorites made Sunday’s finals — Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, U.S. indoor record holder Donavan Brazier and U.S. record holder Ajeé Wilson, who is joined in the women’s final by 17-year-old Athing Mu.

USATF OUTDOORS: TV Schedule | Full Results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Singapore’s swimming hero struggling at world championships

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — For all its spoils, winning an Olympic gold medal has its downsides. Joseph Schooling is finding that out.

The swimmer who became a national hero with Singapore’s first Olympic medal in the pool three years ago is searching to regain his form in time for next year’s Tokyo Games.

“Some people ask me how long it takes to get over the fact that you won in 2016,” he said. “It took me longer than I wanted to for sure.”

He’s still waiting.

Schooling failed to advance in the 100-meter butterfly heats at the world championships on Friday. He finished 24th overall with a time of 52.93 seconds — well off his winning time of 50.39 in Rio.

In the last two world meets, he earned bronze medals in his signature event.

Schooling also didn’t make it out of the 50 fly heats, finishing 20th overall in 23.73.

“This was a huge reality check of what I need to do moving forward,” he said.

The 24-year-old swimmer is in Gwangju during a time of major personal upheaval.

After spending 10 years in the U.S., including earning a college degree from Texas, Schooling moved back to Singapore. He’s also working with different coaches.

“It was time to come home,” he said. “It was something that I needed to do if I wanted to keep swimming longer. I felt like I was going through the motions on a daily basis and I needed a new sensory shock.”

Schooling, an only child, is living with his parents for now.

“We’re going to fix that next year,” he said, smiling.

Winning gold while beating Michael Phelps in the American’s last Olympic race elevated Schooling to rock-star status in the island-nation state. He even has an orchid named after him.

“I, for sure, have more sleepless nights than I can count,” he said.

But Schooling is eager to focus on the positives, like knowing what he needs to do with his training in Singapore.

“I’ll come back next year a new swimmer,” he vowed.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

SWIM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results

Tour de France stage stopped mid-race, new leader

Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
4 Comments

More: Olympics

Christian Coleman wins first U.S. 100m title WATCH LIVE: USATF Outdoor Championships featuring Allyson Felix, Christian Coleman U.S. women’s water polo shuts down Spain for third straight world title

TIGNES, France (AP) — In an instant, and just as it was becoming even more thrilling, the most exciting Tour de France in decades became truly bizarre, and got a new leader — Egan Bernal of Colombia — who looks all but certain to hold the yellow jersey to Paris on Sunday.

A violent hailstorm threw cycling’s greatest race into chaos on Friday, forcing organizers to cut short a nail-biting stage in the high Alps because riders were speeding, unbeknownst to them, headlong toward a road that had suddenly become covered with ice and giant puddles and cut in half by a rockslide.

Concerned for riders’ safety on mountain roads that can be dangerous at the best of times, race organizers made an on-the-spot and extremely rare decision that the stage couldn’t continue.

The shockwave was immediate and heavy in repercussions. Unable to reach the planned finish at the ski station of Tignes, organizers decided that riders’ placings would instead be based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass of this Tour — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level — which leading riders, but not all, had just scaled when the race was stopped.

And just like that, Bernal found himself in the yellow jersey.

He flew away from Julian Alaphilippe on the climb and reached the top 2 minutes, 10 seconds ahead of the Frenchman, who had held the race lead for a total of 14 days.

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Not only is Bernal the new leader, but he also now looks almost certain to stay in yellow all the way to Paris, because Stage 20 on Saturday will also be shortened, again because of expected storms and landslides. The now truncated route of just 59 kilometers (37 miles), shorn of two of its three planned climbs, is no longer likely to be hard enough for Bernal’s rivals to make him crack.

Still, from the way he stormed up the Iseran, few could argue that Bernal would be an undeserving winner. Having powered up the climb, Bernal was speeding down hairpins on the other side, with Alaphilippe hot on his trail, hoping to save his race lead, when they received the order to stop racing.

“I don’t really know what happened. I was speeding, attacking, and everything was going well and then they told me to stop. I didn’t want to stop,” Bernal said through a translator on French television. “When they told me that I was the race leader and I had the yellow jersey, I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t believe it.”

Organizers scrambled to deal with the disarray and riders clambered off their bikes, not immediately sure what was going on. Exceptionally, there was no winner of Stage 19, because no one had reached the finish.

“This Tour is crazy,” race director Christian Prudhomme said. “We would never have imagined a day like this.”

Having made France dream of having a first Tour winner since 1985, and having contributed more than anyone to make this Tour more memorable than most with his punchy riding, Alaphillipe lost the race lead as the Champs-Elysees in Paris was almost within touching distance.

Prudhomme said the hair-raising speeds of Bernal, Alaphilippe and other riders on the downhill from the Iseran in part prompted the decision to stop the race there and then.

“We could see that they were taking risks and we knew that they couldn’t go much further,” he said. “The only thing that counts is the riders’ health and safety. It was impossible.”

Bernal, who races on the Ineos team, was 1:30 behind Alaphilippe at the start of the stage. Now, the last obstacle for Bernal to negotiate is the long final climb to the Val Thorens ski station on Saturday in the shortened Stage 20, putting the 22-year-old in an ideal position to become the first Colombian to win cycling’s biggest race.

Prudhomme said riders’ timings at the top of the Iseran were taken the old-fashioned way, with a watch. Normally, organizers furnish riders’ placings almost immediately after each stage. On Friday, organizers first provided delayed provisional standings and then tweaked the results in official standings that took about three hours to finalize.

Bernal now leads Alaphilippe by 48 seconds. Defending champion Geraint Thomas is third, 1:16 behind Bernal — not 1:03 back as organizers first announced.

Alaphilippe said he’d been bracing to lose the lead on the tough Alpine stage, but no one had imagined it would happen in such dramatic circumstances.

“I gave it all, I don’t have any regret,” he said. “I’ve been beaten by stronger than me.”

The sudden storm turned summer into almost winter in just minutes, with a dusting of white covering what had been lush summer pastures of green. A snowplow driver tried to clear away the slush, throwing up waves of water, on the road flooded with torrents of water and ice.

It wasn’t the first time that Alpine weather had thrown Tour organizers’ plans into disarray. At the 1996 Tour, what had been planned as a 190-kilometer (118-mile) stage from Val d’Isère to Sestrières was slashed to just 46 kilometers because of snow, with both the Iseran and Galibier passes not climbed as planned.

Black storm clouds could be seen looming on the horizon as Bernal went over the top of the climb.

Although Bernal was all smiles as he stepped into an Ineos car, other contenders including Alaphlippe looked disappointed. The French rider waved his left arm in disdain and swerved back and forth across the road. Colombian rider Rigoberto Uran looked angry.

But Marc Madiot, the manager of the Groupama-FDJ team, applauded the stoppage.

“Safety is the first priority and the decision to stop the stage seemed to be the only decision to make,” he said. “Imagine that the race had a continued and a rider had plunged into a ravine.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!