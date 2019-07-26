TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
WATCH LIVE: USATF Outdoor Championships featuring Allyson Felix, Christian Coleman

By OlympicTalkJul 26, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Allyson Felix and Christian Coleman headline day two of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Friday.

NBC Sports Gold streaming begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with second-day decathlon events. NBCSN’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m., capped by the men’s and women’s 100m finals, where the top three are in line to qualify for the individual 100m at the world championships in Doha in two months.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: 1:30-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBCSN: 7-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Felix, the nine-time Olympic medalist at her first meet in 13 months and as a mom, races for a spot in Saturday’s 400m final. She admitted not to be near her top form before and after placing 11th in the first round on Thursday.

Felix must place in the top four of her semifinal heat at 8 p.m. ET to advance and keep realistic hope of making her ninth straight world championships team.

Coleman, the fastest man for three straight years, leads the men’s 100m field tackling semifinals (7:02 p.m.) and the final (8:03). His already strong hopes of qualifying for worlds are boosted by the fact that Justin Gatlin has a bye into worlds as defending champion, giving the U.S. four total spots in the event in Doha.

Likewise, defending U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs doesn’t have to worry about 2017 World champion Tori Bowie in the women’s 100m semifinals (6:48 p.m.) or final (8:44). Bowie scratched out of Thursday’s first round but will grab her bye into the worlds 100m if she simply appears in the long jump or 200m later this weekend.

But Hobbs could be challenged by fellow former LSU Tiger Sha’Carri Richardson, a 19-year-old who won the NCAA Championships in 10.75 seconds to become the ninth-fastest woman in history.

USATF OUTDOORS: TV Schedule | Full Results

USATF Friday Schedule

Tour de France stage stopped mid-race, new leader

Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
TIGNES, France (AP) — In an instant, and just as it was becoming even more thrilling, the most exciting Tour de France in decades became truly bizarre.

A violent hailstorm threw cycling’s greatest race into chaos on Friday, forcing organizers to cut short a nail-biting stage in the high Alps because riders were speeding, unbeknownst to them, headlong toward a road that had suddenly become covered with ice and giant puddles and cut in half by a rockslide.

Concerned for riders’ safety on mountain roads that can be dangerous at the best of times, race organizers made an on-the-spot and extremely rare decision that the stage couldn’t continue.

The shockwave was immediate and heavy in repercussions. Unable to reach the planned finish at the ski station of Tignes, organizers decided that riders’ placings would instead be based on their time at the top of the highest mountain pass of this Tour — the Iseran, at 2,770 meters (9,090 feet) above sea level — which leading riders, but not all, had just scaled when the race was stopped.

And just like that, Colombian rider Egan Bernal found himself in the yellow jersey.

He flew away from Julian Alaphilippe on the climb and reached the top 2 minutes, 10 seconds ahead of the Frenchman, who had held the race lead for a total of 14 days.

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Full Standings

Bernal was speeding down hairpins on the other side, with Alaphilippe hot on his trail, hoping to save his race lead, when they received the order to stop racing.

“I don’t really know what happened. I was speeding, attacking, and everything was going well and then they told me to stop. I didn’t want to stop,” Bernal said through a translator on French television. “When they told me that I was the race leader and I had the yellow jersey, I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t believe it.”

Organizers scrambled to deal with the disarray and riders clambered off their bikes, not immediately sure what was going on. Exceptionally, there was no winner of Stage 19, because no one had reached the finish.

“This Tour is crazy,” race director Christian Prudhomme said. “We would never have imagined a day like this.”

Having made France dream of having a first Tour winner since 1985, and having contributed more than anyone to make this Tour more memorable than most with his punchy riding, Alaphillipe lost the race lead as the Champs-Elysees in Paris was almost within touching distance.

Prudhomme said the hair-raising speeds of Bernal, Alaphilippe and other riders on the downhill from the Iseran in part prompted the decision to stop the race there and then.

“We could see that they were taking risks and we knew that they couldn’t go much further,” he said. “The only thing that counts is the riders’ health and safety. It was impossible.”

Bernal, who races on the Ineos team, was 1:30 behind Alaphilippe at the start of the stage. Ahead of Saturday’s final trek in the Alps, the last competitive stage before a traditional processional ride to Paris, the 22-year-old Bernal is now in an ideal position to become the first Colombian to win cycling’s biggest race.

Prudhomme said riders’ timings at the top of the Iseran were taken the old-fashioned way, with a watch. Normally, organizers furnish riders’ placings almost immediately after each stage. On Friday, organizers first provided delayed provisional standings and then tweaked the results in official standings that took about three hours to finalize.

Bernal now leads Alaphilippe by 48 seconds. Defending champion Geraint Thomas is third, 1:16 behind Bernal — not 1:03 back as organizers first announced.

Alaphilippe said he’d been bracing to lose the lead on the tough Alpine stage, but no one had imagined it would happen in such dramatic circumstances.

“I gave it all, I don’t have any regret,” he said. “I’ve been beaten by stronger than me.”

The sudden storm turned summer into almost winter in just minutes, with a dusting of white covering what had been lush summer pastures of green. A snowplow driver tried to clear away the slush, throwing up waves of water, on the road flooded with torrents of water and ice.

It wasn’t the first time that Alpine weather had thrown Tour organizers’ plans into disarray. At the 1996 Tour, what had been planned as a 190-kilometer (118-mile) stage from Val d’Isère to Sestrières was slashed to just 46 kilometers because of snow, with both the Iseran and Galibier passes not climbed as planned.

Black storm clouds could be seen looming on the horizon as Bernal went over the top of the climb.

Although Bernal was all smiles as he stepped into an Ineos car, other contenders including Alaphlippe looked disappointed. The French rider waved his left arm in disdain and swerved back and forth across the road. Colombian rider Rigoberto Uran looked angry.

But Marc Madiot, the manager of the Groupama-FDJ team, applauded the stoppage.

“Safety is the first priority and the decision to stop the stage seemed to be the only decision to make,” he said. “Imagine that the race had a continued and a rider had plunged into a ravine.”

Upon review, Lilly King agrees with DQ in 200m breaststroke

Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Lilly King believes officials made the right call when they disqualified her for an unorthodox turn in the 200-meter breaststroke heats at the world swimming championships.

As a result, the American said Friday she will reevaluate her turns in the event.

Officials ruled King didn’t touch the wall with both hands at the same time in the first turn Thursday.

“They made the right call,” King said Friday. “When you saw it in super slo-mo and super zoom, I definitely did it.”

Earlier in the championships, King won the 100m breaststroke and took silver in the 4×100 mixed medley relay.

The U.S. lost its initial protest of the DQ and was denied again by FINA’s Jury of Appeals.

“I really appreciate everyone’s effort to try to get it overturned, but it was so over the top,” King said, referring to the drawn-out process that took most of the day and wasn’t announced until shortly before the evening semifinals.

King, an outspoken doping critic, criticized FINA earlier in the meet for allowing China’s Sun Yang to compete in Gwangju while he has a pending case before the Court for Arbitration in Sport that threatens to result in his lifetime ban.

She also supported Australian Mack Horton’s shunning of Sun on the medals podium, saying, “I don’t think anyone at FINA is going to stand up for the athletes, so the athletes have to stand up for themselves.”

“Do I think maybe something I had said about FINA earlier maybe came back to haunt me in the jury? Yeah, probably,” King said, “but I’m still going to stand up for what I believe in and in the end the official made the right call.”

In the turns, swimmers try to get in and out of the wall as fast as possible. Some place both hands flat on the wall. King describes her technique as unorthodox.

She staggers her hands, with her right touching flat above the water and her left poking the wall with a finger. She uses her flat hand to push away. On-deck judges observe each lane to ensure swimmers touch the wall simultaneously.

“I think it would have been very difficult to see with the human eye personally, but I think the official was standing at just the right angle and she got me,” King said. “The officials are there to do their job and that’s what they did.”

King said she was disqualified for the same infraction in the event at the U.S. national championships four years ago.

She’s glad this latest DQ occurred at worlds instead of next year’s Olympics.

“I still have a whole year to fix that and make it better and make it perfect before we get to Tokyo,” she said.

SWIM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results