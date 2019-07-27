Allyson Felix set for ninth world championships team, first as a mom

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Allyson Felix finished sixth in the USATF Outdoor Championships 400m, which will likely qualify her for a ninth straight world championships. And her first as a mom.

Felix was sixth in 51.94 seconds, 1.73 seconds behind winner Shakima Wimbley. The top three go to worlds in the individual 400m. The top six are generally taken for the 4x400m relay pool.

“I just hoped to come out here and run for women, let them know that whatever obstacle you’re trying to overcome, it’s possible,” Felix, sitting on the track in exhaustion, told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “It may take time, but you keep fighting.”

Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete with nine medals and six golds, has made every U.S. Olympic and world team dating to 2003, when she was 17 years old.

Felix faced her toughest challenge yet, coming back from emergency C-section childbirth in November. This was her first meet as a mom. Daughter Camryn and husband Kenneth Ferguson wore “Felix the Cat” clothing in the Drake Stadium stands.

In other events, Shelby Houlihan repeated as U.S. 1500m champion, clocking 4:03.18 to relegate Jenny Simpson to second place by overtaking the Olympic bronze medalist on the last curve. They’re joined on the world team by Nikki Hiltz. Simpson, 32, has made 10 straight Olympic/world teams.

Hillary Bor won the men’s 3000m steeplechase that lacked Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager, who will miss worlds due to a foot injury.

In the hammer throw, DeAnna Price broke her American record with the farthest throw in the world this year, 78.24 meters.

Rio gold medalists Tianna Bartoletta (long jump) and Kerron Clement (400m hurdles) will not be going to worlds after finishing last in their finals. Bartoletta jumped off her opposite foot following an injury last year, NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard said. Clement’s streak of 10 straight Olympic/world teams ends.

In non-finals, Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman moved closer to a showdown in Sunday’s 200m by advancing to the semifinals. Lyles is the fastest 200m runner in the world for three straight years. Coleman is the fastest 100m runner in the world for three straight years.

Olympic bronze medalist Tori Bowie and two-time U.S. champion Jenna Prandini scratched their 200m first-round heats. Both Bowie and Prandini also scratched out of the 100m, meaning Prandini will miss worlds.

Bowie can still compete at worlds in the 100m, where she is defending champion, because she competed in the long jump later Saturday. Defending champions have byes into worlds if they compete in at least one event at nationals.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who last month won the NCAA 100m in 10.75 seconds to become the ninth-fastest woman in history, missed the 200m semifinals by .001. The 19-year-old will likely miss the world team after placing eighth in the 100m on Friday.

All the favorites advanced in the 110m hurdles (Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Devon Allen) and 400m hurdles (Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, Shamier Little).

