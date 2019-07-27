Caeleb Dressel wins fifth world title of 2019, Regan Smith first

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caeleb Dressel inched closer to matching his seven-gold tally from the 2017 world championships Saturday with a convincing win in the 50m freestyle, setting a championship record of 21.04 seconds, and a dominating win in the 100m butterfly.

In the 100m butterfly, Dressel finished in 49.66 seconds, just shy of the world-record time of 49.50 he set in Friday’s semifinals. Russia’s Andrei Minakov was 1.17 seconds back. South Africa’s Chad le Clos, a longtime rival of Michael Phelps, took bronze just ahead of 19-year-old Hungarian Kristof Milak, who broke Phelps’ record in the 200m butterfly on Wednesday.

READ: Ledecky rallies after difficult week to win 800m free

Dressel’s two individual finals in the evening session in Gwangju, South Korea, were separated by only 34 minutes. He’ll race later in the evening in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, and he’ll be in the men’s 4x100m medley relay when the championships close Sunday.

Earlier this week, Dressel took gold in the 100m freestyle, the 50m butterfly and the men’s 4x100m freestyle.

The other U.S. swimmer to set a world record in Friday’s semifinals, 17-year-old Regan Smith ran away from the field in the 200m backstroke final, nearly a second ahead of her new world record at the halfway mark (59.45 seconds, a competitive time in the 100m backstroke) before cruising home in 2:03.69, behind her record time of 2:03.35 but 2.57 seconds ahead of Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.

Smith has one more year at Lakeville North (Minn.) High School before beginning her college career at Stanford. She is not entered in any other individual events but could be selected for the medley relay.

“I didn’t want to put pressure on myself to try to break (the world record) two nights in a row,” Smith said. “Just to get close to that again was awesome, so I’m really happy.”

🇨🇦Kylie Masse wins bronze in the 200 back final with a time of 2:06.62🥉#FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/IDss2tWGjT — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 27, 2019

READ: Dressel, Smith set world records

Michael Andrew finished sixth in the 50m freestyle and returned an hour later to earn the rare distinction of qualifying for the final in all four 50m disciplines, qualifying seventh in the backstroke. He finished fourth in the butterfly final and seventh in the breaststroke.

Later in Saturday’s session, Katie Ledecky will cap an illness-ravaged week in the 800m freestyle, which she usually dominates.

In the first final of the evening, Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem won her third straight title in the 50m butterfly. Dutch veteren Ranomi Kromowidjojo took silver for the second straight world championship, and Egypt’s Farida Osman edged out American Kelsi Dahlia by 0.01 seconds to take bronze. Dahlia tied the American record with a time of 25.48.

Like Dressel, Sjoestroem has a busy schedule here. She was back in the pool barely 20 minutes later, posting the fastest time in the 50m freestyle semifinals. Simone Manuel qualified fourth, while fellow American Abbey Weitzeil did not qualify.

Lilly King, who won her second straight 100m breaststroke world title earlier in the week, rebounded from her disqualification in the 200m breaststroke to win her 50m semifinal with ease. She also won the 50m in the last world championships two years ago. King’s time of 29.84 was the fastest of the two semifinals, with Russian rival Yuliya Efimova winning the other semi in 30.12.

Ryan Murphy qualified for the 50m backstroke final, taking second in his semifinal behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, who took gold ahead of Murphy in the 200m backstroke.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

SWIM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results

Follow @nbcolympictalk