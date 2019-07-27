TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Egan Bernal set to ride to victory in Tour de France

By Beau DureJul 27, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
After a bizarre, abrupt finish to Friday’s Stage 19, young Colombian rider Egan Bernal left little doubt about his status as the best rider in the 2019 Tour de France, finishing alongside the other viable contenders in Saturday’s shortened stage to remain in the lead with only Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage remaining.

Italian Vincenzo Nibali, the 2014 Tour de France champion but not involved in the race for yellow this year, flew away for the stage win. Another Tour veteran, Alejandro Valverde, was 10 seconds back.

The chasing group behind them included defending champion Geraint Thomas and Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk, who will take the other spots on the podium alongside Bernal, barring disaster on the way to Paris.

The freak weather that forced the last descent and climb of Friday’s stage to be erased also affected the route of Saturday’s decisive stage, taking out more than half of the distance and two of the three climbs.

But it was still one climb too many for France’s Julien Alaphilippe , who took and then reclaimed the yellow jersey in the first half of the three-week race. He was not expected to keep the yellow jersey in the mountains, but he climbed well and descended brilliantly to keep the overall lead until Friday, when Bernal and other contenders beat him to the summit of the second-to-last climb and race organizers waved off the race in the midst of another furious Alaphilippe descent.

Alaphilippe remained in second place heading into Saturday’s stage but was left behind on the beyond-category climb to Val Thorens. He finished 3:01 behind Bernal, who already led him by 45 seconds, and dropped to fifth place overall.

Bernal, not yet 23 years old, wore the white jersey as the leader in the young rider category through most of the race and will also be the official winner of that competition.

Katie Ledecky rallies to win signature event after week of illness

By Beau DureJul 27, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky‘s rough week at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, ended Saturday with an inspirational win in the 800m freestyle, rallying to beat Italy’s Simona Quadarella.

Ledecky went out fast and led by 1.14 seconds after 200 meters. But her form seemed to slip, and Quadarella, who won the 1,500m freestyle in Ledecky’s absence on Tuesday, took a slim lead at 450 meters that she extended to 0.84 seconds at the 600-meter mark. Ledecky seemed to be a battle for silver at that point.

But Ledecky chipped away. She was within 0.55 seconds at 650 meters. Then 0.12. Quadarella defended her lead for another length of the pool, but then Ledecky simply took off, swimming the final 50 in 29.19 seconds and finishing 1.41 seconds ahead of Quadarella.

Her time of 8:13.58 was nowhere near her world record of 8:04.79, but given the illness that wiped out much of her week, it hardly matters.

Katie Ledecky smiles with her gold medal Saturday
Katie Ledecky poses during the medal ceremony for the 800m freestyle Saturday in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Just kind of relieved to end on a good note,” Ledecky said. “Not a good time, but I just gutted it out. It was a tough week for me physically, mentally, emotionally and all of it, but I had great support from my friends, family, coaches and medical staff. Never imagined I’d have this kind of week. I’m excited for the next year of work.”

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who upset Ledecky in the 400m freestyle before the American’s illness was made public, took bronze in the 800 final. She also took silver in the 200m freestyle, from which Ledecky withdrew. Germany’s Sarah Kohler was fourth, ahead of U.S. swimmer Leah Smith.

In a career full of world and Olympic titles, Ledecky has always been particularly strong in the 800m freestyle, an event she first won in the 2012 Olympics. She has won every world and Olympic title since then, a total of six straight major wins.

But in Gwangju, her week started Sunday with a stunning loss to Titmus in the 400m freestyle, breaking a string of world championship wins dating back to 2013. She posted the fastest time in Monday’s 1,500m freestyle heats, by a typical margin of 2.69 seconds, but later revealed that she nearly dropped out because she was feeling unwell. She withdrew from the 200m heats and 1,500m final on Tuesday.

She returned Thursday for the 4x200m freestyle relay, taking the lead in the second leg with a time of 1:54.61 — the third-fastest time of any swimmer in the race — and earned another silver medal.

Ledecky was only 15 years old when she won her first major international medal, a gold in the 800m free at the 2012 Olympics in London. The next year, she stamped her authority on the world championships, winning the 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 4x200m. She repeated all of those wins and added the 200m in 2015.

In the 2016 Olympics, she won all of the individual events she could enter — 200m, 400m and 800m. She earned another gold in the 4x200m and a silver, her only Olympic silver to date, in the 4x100m.

In the 2017 world championships, she once again defended her 400m, 800m and 1,500m titles and earned two more relay golds while taking silver in the 200m.

With the 1,500m freestyle finally added to the Olympic program in 2020, Ledecky will have a chance to win at least a hat trick of gold medals in her favored distance races, in addition to any relays and the 200m.

Caeleb Dressel runs gold tally to six; Regan Smith takes first

By Beau DureJul 27, 2019, 7:18 AM EDT
After a slow start to the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, the U.S. team has stormed back with a dizzying run of world championships and world records.

Caeleb Dressel took three gold medals in less than two hours Saturday, keeping alive his chances of matching his seven-gold tally from the 2017 world championships. Dressel’s final race of the evening was the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, where Simone Manuel also picked up another world title — and a world record.

Regan Smith — who, like Dressel, set a world record in a semifinal race Friday — won her first world title at age 17.

Katie Ledecky rallied from a week of illness and a substantial deficit in the 800m freestyle to add an emphatic win to her trophy case.

After Swedish star Sarah Sjoestroem won her third straight 50m butterfly title, Dressel hit the pool for the 50m freestyle and set a championship and American record of 21.04 seconds. Brazil’s Bruno Fratus and Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev tied for second 0.41 seconds behind, an eternity in such a short race.

Dressel was up again 34 minutes later in the 100m butterfly, in which he broke Michael Phelps‘ world record in Friday’s semifinal. His time of 49.66 seconds was just shy of his new record of 49.50 but a comfortable 1.17 seconds ahead of Russia’s Andrei Minakov. South Africa’s Chad le Clos, a longtime Phelps rival, took bronze just ahead of 19-year-old Hungarian Kristof Milak, who broke Phelps’ record in the 200m butterfly on Wednesday.

Next up was Smith, who broke through in the international swimming scene with authority on Friday with a world record of 2:03.35 in the 200m backstroke semifinals on Friday. In the final, she was nearly a second ahead of her new world record at the halfway mark (59.45 seconds, a time that would have taken sixth in the 100m backstroke here) before cruising home in 2:03.69, a solid 2.57 seconds ahead of Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.

Smith has one more year at Lakeville North (Minn.) High School before beginning her college career at Stanford. She is not entered in any other individual events but could be selected for the medley relay.

“I didn’t want to put pressure on myself to try to break (the world record) two nights in a row,” Smith said. “Just to get close to that again was awesome, so I’m really happy.”

Then Ledecky, the world’s most dominant freestyle swimmer in the 2010s, shook off a week of illness that forced her out of a couple of races and rallied with a furious sprint in the final lap to take gold in the 800m freestyle, in which she has taken every world and Olympic title from the 2012 Olympics onwards.

Dressel returned for a third swim in the leadoff leg of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, staking the U.S. team to a narrow lead of 0.03 seconds over Australia. Zach Apple pushed that lead out to nearly a second, Mallory Comerford stayed in front despite a charge from Emma McKeon.

Then it was up to Manuel, who defended her world title in the 100m freestyle earlier in the week and qualified for the 50m free final with a strong semifinal earlier in the evening. She extended the lead slightly at the turn and finished 0.57 seconds in front.

The overall time of 3:19.40 pared 0.20 seconds off the previous world record, set by the U.S. team in 2017.

Earlier this week, Dressel took gold in the 100m freestyle, the 50m butterfly and the men’s 4x100m freestyle. He can equal his 2017 total of seven golds in the men’s 4×100 medley relay on Sunday.

In the first final of the evening, Sjoestroem took her third straight title in the 50m butterfly over Dutch veteran Ranomi Kromowidjojo, took silver for the second straight world championship. Egypt’s Farida Osman edged out American Kelsi Dahlia by 0.01 seconds to take bronze. Dahlia tied the American record with a time of 25.48.

Like Dressel, Sjoestroem has a busy schedule here. She was back in the pool barely 20 minutes later, posting the fastest time in the 50m freestyle semifinals. Manuel qualified fourth, while fellow American Abbey Weitzeil did not qualify.

Lilly King, who won her second straight 100m breaststroke world title earlier in the week, rebounded from her disqualification in the 200m breaststroke to win her 50m semifinal with ease. She also won the 50m in the last world championships two years ago. King’s time of 29.84 was the fastest of the two semifinals, with Russian rival Yuliya Efimova winning the other semi in 30.12.

Ryan Murphy qualified for the 50m backstroke final, taking second in his semifinal behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, who took gold ahead of Murphy in the 200m backstroke.

Michael Andrew finished sixth in the 50m freestyle and returned an hour later to earn the rare distinction of qualifying for the final in all four 50m disciplines, qualifying seventh in the backstroke. He finished fourth in the butterfly final and seventh in the breaststroke.

