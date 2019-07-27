Katie Ledecky rallies to win signature event after week of illness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky‘s rough week at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, ended Saturday with an inspirational win in the 800m freestyle, rallying to beat Italy’s Simona Quadarella.

Ledecky led by more than a second early in the race, but Quadarella inched closer and took the lead at 450 meters. Quadarella extended her lead to 0.84 seconds and still had the lead at the last turn. But Ledecky finished with a blistering final 50m, winning by 1.41 seconds.

Her time of 8:13.58 was nowhere near her world record of 8:04.79, but given the illness that wiped out much of her week, it hardly matters.

“Just kind of relieved to end on a good note,” Ledecky said. “Not a good time, but I just gutted it out. It was a tough week for me physically, mentally, emotionally and all of it, but I had great support from my friends, family, coaches and medical staff. Never imagined I’d have this kind of week. I’m excited for the next year of work.”

In a career full of world and Olympic titles, Ledecky has always been particularly strong in the 800m freestyle, an event she first won in the 2012 Olympics. She has won every world and Olympic title since then.

Ledecky’s week started with Monday’s 1,500m freestyle heat in which she later said she nearly dropped out because she was feeling unwell. The next day, she finished second in the 400m freestyle behind Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, a loss that seemed shocking until Ledecky’s illness was made public. Titmus took bronze in the 800m final.

She then withdrew from the 200m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle final. She returned Thursday to take silver in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Ledecky, still only 22, has five Olympic gold medals and 14 world championships.

