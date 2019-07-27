TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Tour de France shortens decisive stage due to weather

By Beau DureJul 27, 2019, 7:01 AM EDT
The violent weather that forced an early stoppage of Friday’s Stage 19 of the Tour de France has also forced organizers to re-route and shorten Stage 20, the last chance for anyone to shake up the standings.

Colombian rider Egan Bernal, who took the yellow jersey Friday in addition to his firm grip on the white jersey as the Tour’s best young rider, will have an easier-than-expected task Saturday, with only one climb on a route of 59.5 kilometers (37 miles). The day’s racing was originally scheduled to be more than twice that far at 130 kilometers (81 miles), with multiple opportunities for the rest of the tightly packed group at the top of the overall standings to attack.

The good news for France is that Julien Alaphilippe, who was in tears yesterday after losing his yellow jersey in the midst of a descent that played to his strengths as a technical rider, now has more of a chance to remain on the podium. Alaphilippe’s demotion was one of two sad events for the host nation on Friday — contender Thibaut Pinot withdrew with a thigh injury.

But the remaining climb is still a difficult beyond-category trek to Val Thorens. Cyclists will spend 33.4 kilometers on an average grade of 5.4% on the way to a height of 2,365 meters (7,759 feet).

And the top five riders all have a legitimate shot at the podium, if not the win. Alaphilippe, who was expected to give up the yellow jersey when the Tour hit the mountains but climbed better than expected, is 45 seconds behind Bernal. Defending champion Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) is next at 1:11 behind, with Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk and German rider Emanuel Buchman also within two minutes of the lead and 45 seconds of the podium.

Sunday’s final stage is traditionally a ceremonial ride to Paris in which no one attacks the yellow jersey.

Katie Ledecky rallies to win signature event after week of illness

Getty Images
By Beau DureJul 27, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky‘s rough week at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, ended Saturday with an inspirational win in the 800m freestyle, rallying to beat Italy’s Simona Quadarella.

Ledecky led by more than a second early in the race, but Quadarella inched closer and took the lead at 450 meters. Quadarella extended her lead to 0.84 seconds and still had the lead at the last turn. But Ledecky finished with a blistering final 50m, winning by 1.41 seconds.

Her time of 8:13.58 was nowhere near her world record of 8:04.79, but given the illness that wiped out much of her week, it hardly matters.

“Just kind of relieved to end on a good note,” Ledecky said. “Not a good time, but I just gutted it out. It was a tough week for me physically, mentally, emotionally and all of it, but I had great support from my friends, family, coaches and medical staff. Never imagined I’d have this kind of week. I’m excited for the next year of work.”

In a career full of world and Olympic titles, Ledecky has always been particularly strong in the 800m freestyle, an event she first won in the 2012 Olympics. She has won every world and Olympic title since then.

Ledecky’s week started with Monday’s 1,500m freestyle heat in which she later said she nearly dropped out because she was feeling unwell. The next day, she finished second in the 400m freestyle behind Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, a loss that seemed shocking until Ledecky’s illness was made public. Titmus took bronze in the 800m final.

She then withdrew from the 200m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle final. She returned Thursday to take silver in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Ledecky, still only 22, has five Olympic gold medals and 14 world championships.

Caeleb Dressel wins fifth world title of 2019, Regan Smith first

By Beau DureJul 27, 2019, 7:18 AM EDT
Caeleb Dressel inched closer to matching his seven-gold tally from the 2017 world championships Saturday with a convincing win in the 50m freestyle, setting a championship record of 21.04 seconds, and a dominating win in the 100m butterfly.

In the 100m butterfly, Dressel finished in 49.66 seconds, just shy of the world-record time of 49.50 he set in Friday’s semifinals. Russia’s Andrei Minakov was 1.17 seconds back. South Africa’s Chad le Clos, a longtime rival of Michael Phelps, took bronze just ahead of 19-year-old Hungarian Kristof Milak, who broke Phelps’ record in the 200m butterfly on Wednesday.

Dressel’s two individual finals in the evening session in Gwangju, South Korea, were separated by only 34 minutes. He’ll race later in the evening in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, and he’ll be in the men’s 4x100m medley relay when the championships close Sunday.

Earlier this week, Dressel took gold in the 100m freestyle, the 50m butterfly and the men’s 4x100m freestyle.

The other U.S. swimmer to set a world record in Friday’s semifinals, 17-year-old Regan Smith ran away from the field in the 200m backstroke final, nearly a second ahead of her new world record at the halfway mark (59.45 seconds, a competitive time in the 100m backstroke) before cruising home in 2:03.69, behind her record time of 2:03.35 but 2.57 seconds ahead of Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.

Smith has one more year at Lakeville North (Minn.) High School before beginning her college career at Stanford. She is not entered in any other individual events but could be selected for the medley relay.

“I didn’t want to put pressure on myself to try to break (the world record) two nights in a row,” Smith said. “Just to get close to that again was awesome, so I’m really happy.”

Michael Andrew finished sixth in the 50m freestyle and returned an hour later to earn the rare distinction of qualifying for the final in all four 50m disciplines, qualifying seventh in the backstroke. He finished fourth in the butterfly final and seventh in the breaststroke.

Later in Saturday’s session, Katie Ledecky will cap an illness-ravaged week in the 800m freestyle, which she usually dominates.

In the first final of the evening, Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem won her third straight title in the 50m butterfly. Dutch veteren Ranomi Kromowidjojo took silver for the second straight world championship, and Egypt’s Farida Osman edged out American Kelsi Dahlia by 0.01 seconds to take bronze. Dahlia tied the American record with a time of 25.48.

Like Dressel, Sjoestroem has a busy schedule here. She was back in the pool barely 20 minutes later, posting the fastest time in the 50m freestyle semifinals. Simone Manuel qualified fourth, while fellow American Abbey Weitzeil did not qualify.

Lilly King, who won her second straight 100m breaststroke world title earlier in the week, rebounded from her disqualification in the 200m breaststroke to win her 50m semifinal with ease. She also won the 50m in the last world championships two years ago. King’s time of 29.84 was the fastest of the two semifinals, with Russian rival Yuliya Efimova winning the other semi in 30.12.

Ryan Murphy qualified for the 50m backstroke final, taking second in his semifinal behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, who took gold ahead of Murphy in the 200m backstroke.

