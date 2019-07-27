WATCH LIVE: USATF Outdoor Champs with Allyson Felix, Michael Norman

Allyson Felix and Michael Norman headline day three of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, live on NBC and NBC Sports Gold on Saturday.
NBC Sports Gold streaming begins at 3 p.m. ET with first-day heptathlon events.
NBC’s broadcast begins at 4 p.m., highlighted by the men’s and women’s 400m finals, where the top three are in line to qualify for the individual 400m at the world championships in Doha in two months. Additional athletes will be named to the team for 4x400m and mixed-gender 4x400m relays.
NBC SPORTS GOLD: 3-6 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBC: 4-6 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
Allyson Felix headlines the women’s 400m final (5:34 p.m.) in her first meet in more than one year and since becoming a mom in November.
Felix, at 33 and admittedly not at full fitness, qualified 11th into Friday’s semifinals and fifth into the final. It’s expected that top six, and maybe even just making the final, would be enough to get her on a ninth straight world team, given 4x400m relay pools.
There is far less doubt about Norman, the fastest 400m man in the world this year, to make his first world team. The intrigue lies in lane four, where two-time Paralympic medalist and double amputee Blake Leeper lines up.
Oscar Pistorius is the lone double amputee to compete at an able-bodied world championships. Leeper is not expected to be eligible for worlds unless his legal case with the IAAF regarding his prosthetics works out in his favor in the next two months.
Other finals include Olympic champion Brianna McNeal against world-record holder Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles, Rai Benjamin in the 400m hurdles and Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Simpson and Shelby Houlihan in the 1500m.
Full Results
