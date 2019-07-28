TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Egan Bernal wins Tour de France, first Colombian, youngest since WWII

By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s official. Egan Bernal is the first South American to win the Tour de France and, at 22, the youngest champion since World War II.

Bernal, the Team Ineos Colombian cyclist who essentially wrapped up his first Grand Tour title on Saturday, made it to the Champs-Élysées in Paris unscathed on Sunday to claim the final yellow jersey of the three-week epic.

“Colombia always had great climbers,” Bernal said Saturday. “We won the Giro, the Vuelta, but it never happened before on the Tour. For many years we had great cyclists, we never managed to win. It did not work out on the Tour de France. Now we have it.”

Bernal didn’t win any of the 21 stages, but he proved the strongest rider in the Alps last week, overtaking leader Julian Alaphilippe on Friday’s mudslide-shortened stage. The unlikely contender Alaphilippe, who was looking to become the first Frenchman to win the Tour since 1985, dropped off the podium into fifth place this weekend.

Bernal, after more than 80 hours of racing this month, won by 1 minute, 11 seconds over teammate and 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas, with whom he held hands crossing Sunday’s finish line behind stage winner Caleb Ewan. Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk took third for his first Grand Tour podium.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Full Standings

It was billed as a wide-open Grand Tour after four-time winner Chris Froome, also of Ineos, withdrew before the event following a career-threatening crash, hitting a wall at 34 miles per hour in a June training ride. Froome broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs.

Thomas crashed out of the Tour de Suisse in June, too, but was deemed OK for the Tour, though his readiness questioned to tackle the “highest Tour in history” with a record 30 mountain passes and five summit finishes.

By the end Thomas turned into a support rider for Bernal, similar to how Froome ceded to Thomas a year. Ineos, previously sponsored by Sky, has won seven of the last eight Tours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: NBC Sports Launches 2019-20 Cycling Pass

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WATCH LIVE: Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman cap USATF Outdoor Champs

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Leo Manzano, Olympic 1500m silver medalist, retires Chase Kalisz misses 400m individual medley final at swim worlds Blake Leeper hopes to race at worlds as double amputee

Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman look to go head-to-head for the U.S. 200m title, live on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Sunday.

NBC Sports Gold streaming begins at 4 p.m. ET with second-day heptathlon events and field finals.

NBCSN starts TV coverage at 7, with the broadcast switching to NBC at 8.

There are 18 finals total on the last day of the four-day USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, where the top three per individual event are in line to qualify for the world championships in Doha in two months.

GOLD: 4-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBCSN: 7-8 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBC: 8-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Olympic champions are in action in the pole vault (Jenn Suhr, 6:10 p.m.), long jump (Jeff Henderson, 7 p.m.) and shot put (Michelle Carter, 7:20 p.m.).

The headline track sprints start with the women’s 400m hurdles at 8:04. Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Spencer and Sydney McLaughlin, fastest in the world in 2018 and 2019, dot the field.

The world’s top two 110m hurdlers this year, Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts, try to make their first global championship team against a field including Rio Olympian Devon Allen. Semifinals and the final are Sunday.

In the 1500m (8:33), Olympic champ Matthew Centrowitz goes for his sixth national title to tie Steve Scott for the most men’s 1500m crowns in the last 100 years.

And finally, Lyles and Coleman look to advance from separate semifinals (6) for their first 200m duel since the 2015 USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in the final at 8:51. Lyles is the world’s fastest in the 200m this Olympic cycle, while Coleman has been the top 100m sprinter three years running.

USATF OUTDOORS: TV Schedule | Full Results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2019 Tour de France results

By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

WATCH LIVE: Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman cap USATF Outdoor Champs Leo Manzano, Olympic 1500m silver medalist, retires Chase Kalisz misses 400m individual medley final at swim worlds

2019 Tour de France final results for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — 82:57:00
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:11
3. Steven Kruijsiwjk (NED) — +1:31
4. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) — +1:56
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +4:05
6. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +4:23
7. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +5:15
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +5:30
9. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) — +6:12
10. Warren Barguil (FRA) — +7:32
11. Richie Porte (AUS) — +12:42
15. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +30:23
39. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — +1:37:02
DNF. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN)
DNF. Tejay van Garderen (USA)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 316 points
2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 248
3. Elia Viviani (ITA) — 224
4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) — 209
5. Michael Matthews (AUS) — 201

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Romain Bardet — 86 points
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — 78
3. Tim Wellens (BEL) — 75
4. Damiano Caruso (ITA) — 67
5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) — 59

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — 82:57:00
2. David Gaudu (FRA) — +23:58
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +58:20
4. Laurens De Plus (BEL) — +1:02:44
5. Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) — +01:04:40

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: NBC Sports Launches 2019-20 Cycling Pass