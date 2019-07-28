Egan Bernal wins Tour de France, first Colombian, youngest since WWII

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s official. Egan Bernal is the first South American to win the Tour de France and, at 22, the youngest champion since World War II.

Bernal, the Team Ineos Colombian cyclist who essentially wrapped up his first Grand Tour title on Saturday, made it to the Champs-Élysées in Paris unscathed on Sunday to claim the final yellow jersey of the three-week epic.

“Colombia always had great climbers,” Bernal said Saturday. “We won the Giro, the Vuelta, but it never happened before on the Tour. For many years we had great cyclists, we never managed to win. It did not work out on the Tour de France. Now we have it.”

Bernal didn’t win any of the 21 stages, but he proved the strongest rider in the Alps last week, overtaking leader Julian Alaphilippe on Friday’s mudslide-shortened stage. The unlikely contender Alaphilippe, who was looking to become the first Frenchman to win the Tour since 1985, dropped off the podium into fifth place this weekend.

Bernal, after more than 80 hours of racing this month, won by 1 minute, 11 seconds over teammate and 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas, with whom he held hands crossing Sunday’s finish line behind stage winner Caleb Ewan. Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk took third for his first Grand Tour podium.

He came out of nowhere! Caleb Ewan gets the W on the 21st and final stage of #TDF2019. pic.twitter.com/e0qkPb3wCD — #TDF2019 on NBCSN (@NBCSNCycling) July 28, 2019

It was billed as a wide-open Grand Tour after four-time winner Chris Froome, also of Ineos, withdrew before the event following a career-threatening crash, hitting a wall at 34 miles per hour in a June training ride. Froome broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs.

Thomas crashed out of the Tour de Suisse in June, too, but was deemed OK for the Tour, though his readiness questioned to tackle the “highest Tour in history” with a record 30 mountain passes and five summit finishes.

By the end Thomas turned into a support rider for Bernal, similar to how Froome ceded to Thomas a year. Ineos, previously sponsored by Sky, has won seven of the last eight Tours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

