Lilly King, Simone Manuel win sprint golds on last day of world swimming championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simone Manuel inched past a loaded field in the 50m freestyle Sunday in Gwangju, South Korea, to win in 24.05 seconds, 0.02 seconds ahead of Swedish star Sarah Sjoestroem and 0.06 ahead of Australia’s Cate Campbell.

The medalists were the same, albeit with Campbell and Sjoestroem reversed, as they were in the 100m freestyle earlier in the week, when Manuel won from all the way out in Lane 1 after a slow time in the semifinals.

Earlier Sunday, Lilly King won her final showdown with Russian Yuliya Efimova in the 50m breaststroke. King, who holds the world record of 29.40, finished in 29.84, barely outtouching 14-year-old Italian Benedetta Pilato, (30.00) who burst into tears as King reached over to congratulate her. Efimova was third in 30.15.

Like Manuel, King also won the 100m race in her discipline, taking two individual world titles and shaking off a disqualification in the 200m race.

“The girls next to me really gave me a good race,” King said.

Jay Litherland took a surprising silver in the men’s 400m individual medley, in which top American Chase Kalisz failed to qualify two years after setting the championship record in the event. Litherland, a bronze medalist in the 4x200m freestyle relay in 2017, was 3.34 seconds behind Japanese favorite Daiya Seto heading into the freestyle leg but closed to within 0.27 seconds at the finish.

“I can’t explain it,” Litherland said. “That was a fun race.”

The Sunday successes added to a late rally for a U.S. team that had disappointing results early in the meet but ran away with the overall medal count, with Caeleb Dressel yet to swim Sunday as he aims to win seven world titles for the second straight world championships.

In the first final of the evening, South Africa’s Zane Waddell, who swims at the University of Alabama and won an NCAA title this year in the men’s 4x50m medley relay, stunned the Russian and American favorites in a tightly bunched finish in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Waddell finished in 24.43, just ahead of Evgeny Rylov 24.49 and world record-holder Kliment Kolesnikov 24.51.

Ryan Murphy (24.53, fourth) won the 100m and 200m backstroke in the 2016 Olympics but has never claimed an individual world title. He took silver and bronze in 2017 and then silver in the 200m backstroke earlier this week.

Michael Andrew (24.58, fifth) has the unusual distinction of qualifying for the final in every 50m race of the week, though he was unable to crack the podium in any final.

“What was nice about not hitting every mark was the motivation it gives me going into Tokyo,” Andrew said.

Hungary’s “Iron Lady,” 30-year-old Katinka Hosszu completed a quadruple-double, winning the 400m individual medley title for the fourth straight time after doing the same in the 200m medley earlier in the week. U.S. swimmer Ally McHugh was sixth.

Swimming🏊 – Katinka Hosszú🇭🇺 became the first woman to win 5️⃣ gold medals in a specific event (women's 400m individual medley). 2019 🥇

2017 🥇

2015 🥇

2013 🥇

2009 🥇#FINAGwangju2019 #FINAWorlds — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) July 28, 2019

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock won the men’s 1,500m freestyle in 14:36.54. No U.S. swimmers qualified for the final.

The championships will end with the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays, where Dressel will complete his quest for seven.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

SWIM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results

Follow @nbcolympictalk