WATCH LIVE: Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman cap USATF Outdoor Champs

Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman look to go head-to-head for the U.S. 200m title, live on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Sunday.

NBC Sports Gold streaming begins at 4 p.m. ET with second-day heptathlon events and field finals.

NBCSN starts TV coverage at 7, with the broadcast switching to NBC at 8.

There are 18 finals total on the last day of the four-day USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, where the top three per individual event are in line to qualify for the world championships in Doha in two months.

GOLD: 4-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

NBCSN: 7-8 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

NBC: 8-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Olympic champions are in action in the pole vault (Jenn Suhr, 6:10 p.m.), long jump (Jeff Henderson, 7 p.m.) and shot put (Michelle Carter, 7:20 p.m.).

The headline track sprints start with the women’s 400m hurdles at 8:04. Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Spencer and Sydney McLaughlin, fastest in the world in 2018 and 2019, dot the field.

The world’s top two 110m hurdlers this year, Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts, try to make their first global championship team against a field including Rio Olympian Devon Allen. Semifinals and the final are Sunday.

In the 1500m (8:33), Olympic champ Matthew Centrowitz goes for his sixth national title to tie Steve Scott for the most men’s 1500m crowns in the last 100 years.

And finally, Lyles and Coleman look to advance from separate semifinals (6) for their first 200m duel since the 2015 USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in the final at 8:51. Lyles is the world’s fastest in the 200m this Olympic cycle, while Coleman has been the top 100m sprinter three years running.

