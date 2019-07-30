TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Alysa Liu sets junior international debut

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Alysa Liu, the 13-year-old who became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in January, will compete on the ISU Junior Grand Prix for the first time from Aug. 29-31 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Liu, who landed three triple Axels between two programs at nationals, will not meet the age minimum for senior international competitions until the 2022 Olympic season. But she can continue to compete at senior nationals.

Russians dominated the Junior Grand Prix the last two seasons, but the top three from 2018 are all entered in Senior Grand Prix events this season.

The Senior Grand Prix begins with Skate America from Oct. 18-20.

Caster Semenya can no longer compete during appeal

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Caster Semenya can no longer compete In her best events while she appeals a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that upheld the IAAF’s new rule that bars her.

On Monday, a Swiss Federal Supreme Court judge reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF rule for Semenya only while she appealed the CAS ruling.

Monday’s decision has no impact on Semenya’s appeal itself, but the two-time Olympic 800m champion can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile as she was allowed to do in June and July.

The Swiss court reasoned that it has limited power of review, “is by no means a Supreme Court for Sports” and that, on that basis, “Semenya’s appeal does not appear with high probability to be well founded.”

Though world championships in Doha are not for another two months, Semenya is already saying she will not defend her title from 2017.

“This will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned,” she said in a statement.

A release from Semenya’s team stated that the Swiss Supreme Court “emphasized the strict requirements and high thresholds for the interim suspension of CAS awards and found that these were not fulfilled.”

The IAAF rule that Semenya is trying to strike would bar her from races between 400m and the mile unless she takes testosterone-suppressing measures, under which she would be allowed to return to those distances after six months. Semenya refuses to take those measures.

Semenya first appealed to CAS, which on May 1 ruled in favor of the IAAF. Semenya then appealed the CAS decision to the Swiss Supreme Court, which at first allowed her, but not others with her condition, to compete pending the appeal’s outcome.

Semenya has won 31 straight 800m races dating to 2015. All three Rio Olympic 800m medalists have said they are affected by the new rule. Semenya raced once while the Swiss Supreme Court allowed her to, winning the Pre Classic on May 30.

“First chapter of my life done, looking forward to my second chapter,” Semenya tweeted earlier Tuesday.

An IAAF spokesperson said it would comment after the full Swiss court decision becomes public.

2019 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Caeleb DresselRyan Lochte and a retiring Dana Vollmer headline the U.S. Swimming Championships, live on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA from Wednesday through Sunday.

Swimmers will compete for national championships and national team spots at Stanford. All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Dressel competes on the heels of taking seven gold medals at a second straight world championships, setting up a potential slate of a Phelpsian seven or eight events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Should he make the team in all of them at June’s Olympic trials.

Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist and fellow former Florida Gator, races for the first time since June 2018. Lochte, who turns 35 on Saturday, served a 14-month suspension for receiving an IV infusion of a legal substance above the limit of 100 milliliters. During that time, he got help for alcohol addiction.

Vollmer, the 2012 Olympic 100m butterfly champion, races for the last time of her career in the 100m fly on Friday. Vollmer, who came back from childbirth to earn a medal of every color in Rio, is leaving the sport at age 31.

Also entered at nationals are newly crowned world champions Regan Smith and Olivia Smoliga.

Day Session Time (ET) Network
Wednesday Day 1 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday Day 2 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Friday Day 3 Finals 8-9 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday Day 4 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sunday Day 4 Finals 12:30-2 a.m. NBCSN*
Finals 4 p.m. NBC*
Day 5 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
Monday Day 5 Finals 1-2:30 a.m. NBCSN*

*Delayed broadcast