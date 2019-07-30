TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Caster Semenya can no longer compete during appeal

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2019 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, stream schedule Max Parrot, Olympic silver medalist snowboarder, beats cancer Overhaul would give Congress power to fire USOPC board

Caster Semenya can no longer compete while she appeals a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that upheld the IAAF’s new rule that bars her from competing in her best events.

On Monday, a Swiss Federal Supreme Court judge reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF rule for Semenya only while she appealed a CAS ruling that denied her original appeal of the IAAF rule.

Monday’s decision has no impact on Semenya’s appeal itself, but the two-time Olympic 800m champion can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile as she was allowed to do in June and July.

The Swiss court reasoned that it has limited power of review, “is by no means a Supreme Court for Sports” and that, on that basis, “Semenya’s appeal does not appear with high probability to be well founded.”

Though world championships in Doha are not for another two months, Semenya is already saying she will not defend her title from 2017.

“This will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned,” she said in a statement.

A release from Semenya’s team stated that the Swiss Supreme Court “emphasized the strict requirements and high thresholds for the interim suspension of CAS awards and found that these were not fulfilled.”

The IAAF rule that Semenya is trying to strike would bar her from races between 400m and the mile unless she takes testosterone-suppressing measures, under which she would be allowed to return to those distances after six months. Semenya refuses to take those measures.

Semenya first appealed to CAS, which on May 1 ruled in favor of the IAAF. Semenya then appealed the CAS decision to the Swiss Supreme Court, which at first allowed her, but not others with her condition, to compete pending the appeal’s outcome.

Semenya has won 31 straight 800m races dating to 2015. All three Rio Olympic 800m medalists have said they are affected by the new rule. Semenya raced once while the Swiss Supreme Court allowed her to, winning the Pre Classic on May 30.

“First chapter of my life done, looking forward to my second chapter,” Semenya tweeted earlier Tuesday.

An IAAF spokesperson said it would comment after the full Swiss court decision becomes public.

MORE: Dalilah Muhammad breaks world record after ‘freak’ concussion

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2019 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, stream schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya can no longer compete during appeal Max Parrot, Olympic silver medalist snowboarder, beats cancer Overhaul would give Congress power to fire USOPC board

Caeleb DresselRyan Lochte and a retiring Dana Vollmer headline the U.S. Swimming Championships, live on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA from Wednesday through Sunday.

Swimmers will compete for national championships and national team spots at Stanford. All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Dressel competes on the heels of taking seven gold medals at a second straight world championships, setting up a potential slate of a Phelpsian seven or eight events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Should he make the team in all of them at June’s Olympic trials.

Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist and fellow former Florida Gator, races for the first time since June 2018. Lochte, who turns 35 on Saturday, served a 14-month suspension for receiving an IV infusion of a legal substance above the limit of 100 milliliters. During that time, he got help for alcohol addiction.

Vollmer, the 2012 Olympic 100m butterfly champion, races for the last time of her career in the 100m fly on Friday. Vollmer, who came back from childbirth to earn a medal of every color in Rio, is leaving the sport at age 31.

Also entered at nationals are newly crowned world champions Regan Smith and Olivia Smoliga.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Dana Vollmer details retirement decision in letter

Day Session Time (ET) Network
Wednesday Day 1 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday Day 2 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Friday Day 3 Finals 8-9 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday Day 4 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sunday Day 4 Finals 12:30-2 a.m. NBCSN*
Finals 4 p.m. NBC*
Day 5 Finals 8-9:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
Monday Day 5 Finals 1-2:30 a.m. NBCSN*

*Delayed broadcast

Max Parrot, Olympic silver medalist snowboarder, beats cancer

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2019, 8:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Max Parrot, the Canadian Olympic snowboard slopestyle silver medalist, said he beat cancer, after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on Dec. 21.

“After battling myself to the best I could during these past 7 months, I can finally say that I have won against cancer!!” was posted on Parrot’s Instagram. Parrot wrote that he underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy, the last in June.

Parrot, a 25-year-old Quebecois, will return to competition at X Games Norway on Aug. 31. Parrot owns five X Games Aspen titles between big air and slopestyle, including three straight big air crowns before he had to miss this past January’s event.

In PyeongChang, Parrot took slopestyle silver behind American Red Gerard and was ninth in big air two weeks later.

“I’ve beaten cancer, but my body is not back to normal yet,” Parrot said, according to the Canadian Press. “I feel like I’m getting back my muscles and my cardio and my energy, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White eyes world skateboarding championships